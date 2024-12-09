Anzeige
09.12.2024 09:06 Uhr
Pan African Resources Plc - Issue of New Ordinary Shares, AIM application and Total Voting Rights

Pan African Resources Plc - Issue of New Ordinary Shares, AIM application and Total Voting Rights

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 09

Pan African Resources PLC Pan African Resources Funding Company

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales Limited

under Companies Act 1985 with registered Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

number 3937466 on 25 February 2000) with limited liability

Share code on AIM: PAF Registration number: 2012/021237/06

Share code on JSE: PAN Alpha code: PARI

ISIN: GB0004300496

ADR code: PAFRY

("Pan African" or "the Company" or "the Group")

Issue of New Ordinary Shares, AIM application and Total Voting Rights

Pursuant to the announcement on 5 November 2024 and following the shareholder approvals at the AGM on 21 November 2024, the Company shall issue 112,813,217 New Ordinary Shares to the Sellers of TCMG, equivalent to a price per New Ordinary Share of pence, being the 30 day volume weighted average price as at 6 December 2024.

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange and the JSE Limited for admission to trading on AIM and the JSE Main Board for the aggregate 112,813,217 new Ordinary Shares detailed above ("Admission"), and Admission is expected to become effective and trading will commence in the New Ordinary Shares on or around 10 December 2024. The new Ordinary Shares will be issued free of all liens, charges and encumbrances and will, on Admission, rank pari passu in all respects with the Company's existing Ordinary Shares.

Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will comprise of 2,335,675,263 Ordinary Shares, of which 306,358,058 are held in treasury. Accordingly, the figure of 2,335,675,263 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. The number of shares outstanding for purposes of calculating Earnings per share and Headline earnings per share will be 2,029,317,205.

Terms used but not defined in this announcement have the same meaning as set out in the Company's announcement released on 5 November 2024.

Rosebank

9 December 2024

For further information on Pan African Resources, please visit the Company's website at

www.panafricanresources.com

Corporate information

Corporate office

The Firs Building

2nd Floor, Office 204

Cnr. Cradock and Biermann Avenues

Rosebank, Johannesburg

South Africa

Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900

info@paf.co.za

Registered office

2nd Floor

107 Cheapside

London

EC2V 6DN

United Kingdom

Office: + 44 (0)20 3869 0706

info@paf.co.za

Chief executive officer

Cobus Loots

Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900

Financial director and debt officer

Marileen Kok

Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900

Head: Investor relations

Hethen Hira
Tel: + 27 (0)11 243 2900
E-mail: hhira@paf.co.za

Website: www.panafricanresources.com

Company secretary

Jane Kirton

St James's Corporate Services Limited

Office: + 44 (0)20 3869 0706

Nominated adviser and joint broker

Ross Allister/Georgia Langoulant

Peel Hunt LLP

Office: +44 (0)20 7418 8900

JSE Sponsor and JSE debt sponsor

Ciska Kloppers

Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited

Office: + 27 (0) 63 482 3802

Joint broker

Thomas Rider/Nick Macann

BMO Capital Markets Limited

Office: +44 (0)20 7236 1010

Joint broker

Matthew Armitt/Jennifer Lee

Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG

Office: +44 (0)20 3207 7800


