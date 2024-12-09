Anzeige
Montag, 09.12.2024
Dieses Unternehmen wird das MicroStrategy von SOLANA!
09.12.2024 09:10 Uhr
ASM International NV: ASM receives 2024 Excellent Performance Award from TSMC

Finanznachrichten News

Almere, The Netherlands

December 9, 2024

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) has received a 2024 "Excellent Performance Award" from TSMC, recognizing global suppliers who delivered outstanding performance in the previous year.

The award was presented at TSMC's 2024 Supply Chain Management Forum in Hsinchu, Taiwan, on December 2, 2024. This marks the fourth consecutive year that ASM has received this award. This year's recognition highlights ASM's role in the ongoing expansion of TSMC's global footprint as well as the crucial contributions to its growing production capacity for advanced process technology nodes.

"On behalf of ASM and all our employees, I would like to express our gratitude to TSMC for their recognition through this award," said Hichem M'Saad, CEO of ASM. "TSMC is a highly valued strategic partner for ASM as we collaborate to drive the next technological breakthroughs. We look forward to continuing our support for TSMC's production ramps, while relentlessly focusing on advancing new cutting-edge innovations for semiconductor technologies like ALD and epitaxy."

ASM is dedicated to paving the way for the technology of tomorrow. Across 15 key locations, ASM's people operate as a unified global team, consistently demonstrating exceptional commitment to exceeding customers' expectations and staying ahead of what's next.

About ASM International
ASM International N.V., headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, and its subsidiaries design and manufacture equipment and process solutions to produce semiconductor devices for wafer processing, and have facilities in the United States, Europe, and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol: ASM). For more information, visit ASM's website at www.asm.com.

Contact

Investor and media relations

Victor Bareño

T: +31 88 100 8500

E: investor.relations@asm.com


Investor relations

Valentina Fantigrossi

T: +31 88 100 8502

E: investor.relations@asm.com


Attachment

  • 20241209 - TSMC Excellent Performance Award 2024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/cf43bd96-5ec7-4aae-af73-11f5a628e1a5)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
