Novatron Fusion Group AB: Novatron Fusion Group's Groundbreaking Fusion Energy Confinement Technology Secures €3 million in EIC Pathfinder Funding

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Novatron Fusion Group, in close collaboration with KTH Royal Institute of Technology, KIPT (Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology), UKAEA, and EIT InnoEnergy, are pleased to announce the launch of the TauEB project - set to revolutionize plasma confinement and energy containment in fusion reactors.

The success of fusion power plants hinges on the quality of energy confinement, which must meet two essential criteria: stability and the ability to sustain plasma over time with minimal leakage.

The TauEB project, funded by the prestigious EIC Pathfinder Program, addresses this challenge by focusing on enhancing plasma confinement time (tE) by over hundred times - a major breakthrough in achieving commercially viable fusion energy.

Key Innovation: The project introduces a first-of-its-kind integration of three physical confinement techniques:

Magnetic Confinement: Through the Novatron's unique magnetic mirror design.

Ambipolar Plugging: An electrostatic plugging at the magnetic mirrors, achieved by creating an electric potential within the plasma.

Ponderomotive Confinement: Confinement of the plasma by an external electric RF-field, using the ponderomotive force.

The combination of the three techniques is expected to not only drastically improve confinement, but also to make fusion power economically attractive by generating energy at a competitive Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE).

CTO Jan Jäderberg of Novatron Fusion Group comments: "Our collaboration with global leaders strengthens the credibility and potential impact of the TauEB project. We are now poised to demonstrate a truly scalable and cost-effective fusion reactor technology."

The project also includes comprehensive risk management strategies to address technical challenges and the complexity of current regulatory hurdles. With partners such as KTH, KIPT and UKAEA, the project brings together leading experts in magnetic confinement, plasma stability, radio-frequency plasma heating, and advanced diagnostics. In addition, EIT InnoEnergy brings expertise in innovation and commercialization, ensuring a strong pathway to market.

"The Pathfinder Program is aimed at fostering radical innovations with high potential for real-world impact. With Novatron Fusion Group's groundbreaking approach to fusion, we're bringing together an interdisciplinary team of world-class experts in fusion research and development. This unique collaboration will help drive the ongoing development of the novel fusion technology, positioning us to achieve major milestones in the quest for commercially viable fusion energy," says Per Brunsell, professor in Fusion Plasma Physics at KTH.

In times when the energy demand keeps rising and the global energy sector rapidly pivots toward sustainable solutions, fusion energy is positioned to be a cornerstone of the future energy mix. This was also emphasized by the evaluators, who praised the project by giving it a 4.9/5 rating for being a "radically new technology" that significantly advances fusion energy's commercial viability.

"There is a growing momentum in the field of fusion energy. As we continue to advance our technological roadmap, the TauEB project is a major step toward achieving a commercially scalable fusion reactor, paving the way for a cleaner, sustainable future, concludes Jan Jäderberg."

Project name: Tau-E Breakthrough (TauEB): Infinite clean energy through fusion power to the grid & beyond

Coordinator:Per Brunsell

Project period:November 2024 - October 2027

Total EU contribution: €2,944,905.00

Call for proposals ID: HORIZON-EIC-2024-PATHFINDEROPEN-01

This project involves an interdisciplinary consortium aiming to combine the deep expertise of KTH and other participants in nuclear fusion to achieve breakthroughs in the field. Fusion energy could provide humanity with unlimited access to clean, safe, and sustainable energy.

https://ec.europa.eu/info/funding-tenders/opportunities/portal/screen/opportunities/projects-details/43108390/101186012/HORIZON

For further information please contact:

Linda Nyberg, CCO

+46 76 006 19 15

linda.nyberg@novatronfusion.com

About Novatron Fusion Group AB:

Novatron Fusion Group AB is a Swedish company headquartered in Stockholm. Founded in 2019, the company strives to establish fusion energy and the NOVATRON concept as the preferred large-scale dispatchable source of clean, safe, reliable and virtually limitless fusion power. Inspired by Swedish inventor and entrepreneur Jan Jäderberg's original idea, it is now being developed by world-leading physicists, engineers and academics at a test facility, housed by KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Sweden. The NOVATRON technology remains the world's only stable mirror-machine concept, and aims to streamline the fusion energy process while reducing capital and operational cost of future fusion reactors through a series of USPs. Financial backers include Climentum Capital, EIT InnoEnergy, Granitor, Industrifonden, KTH Holding and Santander InnoEnergy Climate Fund. For more information, please visit www.novatronfusion.com and www.linkedin.com/company/novatron-fusion-power

About The European Innovation Council (EIC):

The European Innovation Council (EIC) was established by the European Commission in 2021 following a 3 years successful pilot phase. It has a mission to identify, develop and scale up breakthrough technologies and disruptive innovation. It has a budget of over €10 billion for the period 2021-2027.

The funding and support is organised into three main funding schemes covering all technology readiness levels: EIC Pathfinder for advanced research to develop the scientific basis to underpin breakthrough technologies; EIC Transition to validate technologies and develop business plans for specific applications; and the EIC Accelerator to support companies (SMEs, start-ups, spin-outs and in exceptional cases small mid-caps) to bring their innovations to market and scale up. The Accelerator provides a combination of grant support and direct equity investments in companies through a dedicated EIC Fund, which also provides a platform for co-investments with other investors.

For all schemes, the direct financial support is augmented with access to a range of Business Acceleration Services.

The strategy and implementation of the EIC is overseen by the EIC Board of twenty individuals from the innovation ecosystem (academia, business, investment, ecosystem builders). The EIC also employs dedicated Programme Managers with high level expertise in their fields, to set the challenges and proactively manage portfolios of projects towards technological breakthroughs.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/novatron-fusion-group-ab/r/novatron-fusion-group-s-groundbreaking-fusion-energy-confinement-technology-secures--3-million-in-ei,c4079357

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/22717/4079357/3160019.pdf Press Release (PDF)

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/novatron-fusion-groups-groundbreaking-fusion-energy-confinement-technology-secures-3-million-in-eic-pathfinder-funding-302325966.html