Nykode Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a focus on novel immunotherapies. As part of its Q324 results, it announced a strategic repositioning as a leaner organisation, aiming to streamline its clinical development efforts. With US$124.6m in cash and a runway guided into 2030, Nykode is seeking partnerships for cancer vaccine candidates VB10.16 and VB10.NEO. Both are backed by encouraging early clinical data and have potentially large commercial opportunities, but the company will not be initiating pivotal studies until suitable partners are secured. Nykode's positioning is underpinned by its proprietary technology, and it aims to advance promising early-stage candidates in a cost-conscious manner, which management believes will be attractive to external parties.

