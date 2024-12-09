Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Carasent to the Main Market

Stockholm, December 9, 2024 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in the shares of Carasent (ticker name CARA) commences today on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. The company belongs to the healthcare and medtech sector and is the 40th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic and Baltic markets* in 2024.

Carasent is a medtech company specializing in developing mission-critical software for the healthcare sector. Their expanding product portfolio includes electronic health record systems, advanced business intelligence tools, and a range of ecosystem services designed to enhance the efficiency and quality of healthcare operations.Their mission is to drive efficiency and quality in care by minimizing administrative tasks and providing access to valuable data and insights.

"The relisting to the Stockholm Main Market marks a significant milestone in the journey we began two years ago, with a strong focus on growth, product investment, and cost discipline. I am very proud of the value we bring to our customers daily, supporting them as they care for their patients. However, our journey doesn't stop here-we are committed to helping our customers further automate and simplify their administrative workload so they can focus on delivering care to even more patients. At the same time, we are also expanding our footprint in the German market. Being on the Stockholm Main Market will allow us to better connect with tech investors who share our vision and want to be part of this journey, said Daniel Öhman, CEO, Carasent"

"We are excited to welcome Carasent to the Stockholm Main Market. Having them transfer to us really shows that Nasdaq Stockholm is one of the most attractive marketplaces in Europe and our ability to support companies with investor access in multiple countries across." said Adam Kostyál, President and Head of European Listings at Nasdaq Stockholm. " We look forward to following Carasent's continued growth journey on our Main Market.

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm as well as Nasdaq Baltic.

