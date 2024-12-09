Bioz, Inc.: Bioz Stars Awards 2024: Recognizing the World's Top Suppliers in Scientific Innovation

Bioz, Inc , a leader in AI-powered solutions for scientific research, is proud to announce the winners of the prestigious Bioz Stars Awards 2024 , honoring the most innovative suppliers of scientific products, including reagents, kits, instruments, and tools. This year, Bioz recognizes industry leaders who have significantly contributed to advancing scientific discovery through high-quality, trusted products that researchers around the world rely on.

2024 Bioz Stars Awards for Suppliers of Scientific Products

The Bioz Stars Awards are unique in the industry, driven by Bioz's powerful AI engine, which analyzes tens of millions of scientific publications to identify the most frequently cited and successful research products. By leveraging data-driven insights, Bioz highlights suppliers whose products are most frequently used and cited in the research literature, ensuring that Bioz Stars Award winners are at the forefront of innovation.

The 2024 Bioz Stars Awards recognize top performers in categories such as Antibodies, CRISPR, Flow Cytometers, Enzymes, PCR, Sequencing, Software, Stem Cells, and many more. This year's winners have earned top honors in one or more of the following award categories:

Bioz All Star - Awarded to the supplier that has earned the highest average Bioz Stars score within a specific product category.

Bioz Top Star - Awarded to the supplier with the most citations within a specific product category.

Bioz Rapid Star - Awarded to the fastest-growing supplier within a specific product category, based on the greatest increase in citations.

Bioz Rising Star - Awarded to emerging suppliers with the highest relative growth in citations, reflecting their rapid innovation and impact.

This year's Bioz Stars Award winners include prominent suppliers that have demonstrated excellence in providing the scientific tools that are essential to researchers worldwide, contributing to faster, more successful scientific discovery.

The Bioz Stars Awards are powered by Bioz's proprietary AI algorithms, which analyze over 36 million published research articles to identify the products that scientists trust most. The AI engine evaluates multiple factors, including product mentions, citation frequency, journal impact factor, and product usage trends, to ensure that only the most impactful products are selected. With more than 300 million products from 50,000 suppliers analyzed, the Bioz Stars Awards reflect the collective preferences of millions of global researchers.

Daniel Levitt , Co-Founder and CEO of Bioz, said: "The Bioz Stars Awards serve as a benchmark of quality and innovation, recognizing the companies that are consistently driving research success and shaping the future of scientific discovery. Our AI-powered engine ensures that these awards are objective, credible, and based on real-world scientific impact."

"Winning a Bioz Stars Award signals to researchers that a product is trusted, validated, and recommended by the scientific community," said Dr. Karin Lachmi , Chief Revenue Officer and Co-Founder of Bioz. "Our platform ensures that these products receive the exposure they deserve, helping suppliers attract more qualified leads and build stronger relationships with their customers. The Bioz Stars Awards are a powerful tool for suppliers looking to stand out in a competitive market."

The Bioz Stars Awards not only recognize the technical excellence of suppliers but also celebrate the contributions they make to the scientific community. By delivering high-quality research tools and reagents, these suppliers are helping researchers around the world accelerate the pace of discovery, particularly in critical areas like drug development, treatments, disease research, and personalized medicine.

About Bioz

Bioz is the world's most advanced AI search engine for scientific research, offering evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products for their discoveries. Bioz's solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.

