GoodWe has unveiled a new commercial and industrial (C&I) string inverter series, featuring models with output power ratings of 100 kW, 110 kW, and 125 kW, offering up to 10 maximum power point trackers (MPPT) and 21A DC input per string. China-based PV inverter manufacturer GoodWe has launched a new series of C&I string inverters. The GT series includes 100 kW, 110 kW and 125 kW inverters, with a maximum input voltage of 1,100 V. The smallest inverter weighs 85 kg, while the other two models weigh 88 kg. They all measure 93 cm in width, 65 cm in height, and 30 cm in depth. "Businesses benefit ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...