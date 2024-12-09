Anzeige
Montag, 09.12.2024
09.12.2024 10:06 Uhr
European Holding Zadarma Acquires US VoIP Provider VoIPVoIP

Global Expansion to Deliver Enhanced Services for U.S. Customers

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zadarma, a leading European VoIP provider, announces its acquisition of 100% ownership of VoIPVoIP, a prominent USA-based VoIP operator. This strategic deal, finalized in 2024, strengthens Zadarma's presence in the North American market while broadening the scope of innovative services for both companies' clients.

Zadarma Logo

With this acquisition, VoIPVoIP customers will gain access to the full range of Zadarma platform advanced features, including:

  • Virtual Phone Numbers: Establish a local presence anywhere in the world.
  • Cloud PBX: Flexible and feature-rich Business phone system.
  • Speech Recognition & Analytics: Insights to enhance customer interactions.
  • Cloud CRM Teamsale: Manage your business seamlessly with built-in communication tools.
  • Integrations with Popular CRMs: Effortlessly connect with systems like Salesforce, HubSpot, and more.
  • API Access: Customize and streamline communication workflows.
  • Call Tracking and Analytics: Gain actionable insights into your marketing campaigns.
  • Custom Widgets and Plugins: Boost productivity with customized tools.
  • Mobile and Desktop Apps: Stay connected, anytime and anywhere.

Zadarma's U.S. customers will benefit from FCC-approved, USA-based operators, ensuring compliance and unmatched reliability.

About Zadarma

Founded in 2006, Zadarma is a privately held VoIP provider with offices in Burgas, Bulgaria, London, UK, Wroclaw Poland and Valencia, Spain. With 7 main data centers across 7 countries on three continents, Zadarma specializes in cloud communication solutions. The company provides virtual numbers in 100+ countries, global calling, a cloud PBX, CRM, and in-house communication tools. With 8 interface languages, multilingual support, and a strong European presence, Zadarma ensures global accessibility while focusing on innovation and customer-centric services.

About VoIPVoIP

VoIPVoIP is the consumer division of Kosmaz Technologies LLC, a privately held company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA. As a pioneer in broadband internet telephony, Kosmaz provides VoIP solutions for residential, business, and mobile customers, all supported by its own network infrastructure. Offering phone numbers in over 50 countries and some of the lowest international rates on the market with no monthly fees, the service is designed for global use.

The transition ensures no disruption to VoIPVoIP services. New customers are using the updated platform, and existing clients can register now to explore its features. Both companies remain committed to high standards while unlocking new opportunities through shared expertise.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2573271/Zadarma_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/european-holding-zadarma-acquires-us-voip-provider-voipvoip-302322343.html

