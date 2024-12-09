Anzeige
Montag, 09.12.2024
WKN: A28YLZ | ISIN: XS2134363170
Frankfurt
06.12.24
09:35 Uhr
100,27 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
PR Newswire
09.12.2024 10:06 Uhr
122 Leser
Emirates NBD Partners with HireVue to Revolutionize Recruitment and Enhance Employee Experience

Finanznachrichten News

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HireVue, the pioneer and global leader in Human Potential Intelligence, announced that Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region, has selected its platform to transform and enhance its talent acquisition process. The strategic collaboration will help Emirates NBD create a more efficient, inclusive and engaging hiring journey, solidifying its reputation as an employer of choice.

HireVue Logo

Faced with managing applications at an immense scale; up to 10,000 for a single role, Emirates NBD is committed to modernizing its recruitment process to ensure an exceptional experience for candidates while more effectively validating the skills needed to excel in their roles. The bank aims to strike the right balance between automation and a human touch, making the hiring process seamless and appealing to top talent.

Jonathan Mears, Group Head of Talent Acquisition at Emirates NBD, commented: "Our hiring process needed an overhaul to meet the demands of our innovative, fast-paced environment. By partnering with HireVue, we are able to streamline our recruitment practices while ensuring candidates feel valued and recognized. We are excited to use this technology to make Emirates NBD an even better place to work by focusing on skills and potential rather than traditional metrics like academic background."

The implementation will initially target high-volume roles in retail, customer service and sales, with plans to extend to specialized positions in Technology, Capital and Treasury. Emirates NBD will use HireVue's trusted and scalable platform to embrace a skills-based hiring approach, and ensure a fair, unbiased evaluation process, promoting diversity and equal opportunities.

"Our priority is to provide a positive and equitable candidate experience while identifying individuals who can thrive at Emirates NBD," Jonathan continued. "We are excited to invest in a skills-driven recruitment strategy that attracts the best talent from diverse backgrounds and makes our organization an inspiring and rewarding place to work."

With HireVue's technology, Emirates NBD expects to save thousands of hours annually in interview time, empowering HR teams to focus on higher-value tasks that contribute to a supportive and vibrant work culture. This initiative is part of the bank's broader commitment to workforce excellence and innovation, using data-driven methods to enhance both efficiency and inclusivity.

Jeremy Friedman, Chief Executive Officer at HireVue, said: "We are honored to collaborate with Emirates NBD, a company that continually demonstrates leadership in innovation and employee well-being. By leveraging our science-backed, forward-looking solutions, Emirates NBD is elevating its talent acquisition process and showing that it's a great place to build a career."

As the partnership evolves, Emirates NBD and HireVue will explore further opportunities to drive advancements in employee recruitment, ensuring that the bank remains at the forefront of people-focused hiring practices in the MENAT region's banking industry.

About HireVue

Human Potential Intelligence is the future of hiring - enabling organizations to elevate the hiring conversation from evaluating candidates' credentials to understanding what they are capable of. HireVue's deep expertise in science, AI and data, helps companies understand candidates' unique skills and potential to match them to jobs where they can excel today, while also suggesting their path to the future. Serving over 1,150 pioneering customers around the globe including over 60% of the Fortune 100, HireVue has hosted more than 70 million video interviews and 200 million chat-based candidate engagements.

HireVue Social Networks

X: www.twitter.com/HireVue
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/hirevue
Facebook: www.facebook.com/HireVue
YouTube: www.YouTube.com/user/HireVue
Instagram: www.instagram.com/hirevue/

Threads: https://www.threads.net/@hirevue

Press Contact

Emma Ferns
Vice President, Global Communications
press@hirevue.com

About Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 9 million active customers. As at 30th September 2024, total assets were AED 956 billion, (equivalent to approx. USD 260 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 859 branches and 4,512 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 3.89 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD contributes to the construction of a sustainable future as an active participant and supporter of the UAE's main development and sustainability initiatives, including financial wellness and the inclusion of people of determination. Emirates NBD is committed to supporting the UAE's Year of Sustainability as Principal Banking Partner of COP28 and an early supporter to the Dubai Can sustainability initiative, a city-wide initiative aimed to reduce use of single-use plastic bottled water.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2575360/5065082/HireVue_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/emirates-nbd-partners-with-hirevue-to-revolutionize-recruitment-and-enhance-employee-experience-302325045.html

