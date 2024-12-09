Anzeige
09.12.2024 10:12 Uhr
ZhenShi Information Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd: Mibro Fit App Integrates with Strava, Enhancing User Experience and Social Connectivity

Finanznachrichten News

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mibro, a brand of ZhenShi Information Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd, is thrilled to announce the successful integration of the Mibro Fit App with Strava, the leading digital community for active people with more than 100 million athletes in more than 190 countries.


Mibro has always been dedicated to creating user-centric products that cater to the evolving needs of fitness enthusiasts. This integration with Strava underscores that commitment by allowing users to sync workout data from the Mibro Fit App to Strava. This smooth data transfer meets the core needs of fitness enthusiasts, encouraging them to engage more actively in their fitness routines while fostering social interaction within a vibrant community.

With the integration, users can now synchronize workout data such as distance, time, heart rate, and calories from the Mibro Fit App to Strava. This cross-platform data integration is particularly beneficial for runners, hikers and cyclists who can now track their progress and performance across both platforms without any hassle.

The integration also opens up new avenues for community sharing and interaction. Fitness enthusiasts can share their achievements within the Strava community, and engage with fellow runners and cyclists. Triathlon participants, for example, can now connect with like-minded individuals, share insights, and celebrate milestones together, fostering a sense of camaraderie and motivation.

Moreover, the Mibro GS Explorer now supports importing popular or classic routes from Strava for real-time navigation on the watch. This feature is particularly advantageous for hiking and cycling teams, as it allows them to explore new routes with confidence and precision. Additionally, users can export their workout tracks to Strava for comprehensive management, ensuring that all aspects of their fitness journey are meticulously documented and analyzed.

To fully leverage the benefits of this integration, users are encouraged to join the Mibro Club at Strava (https://www.strava.com/clubs/mibroofficial).

This integration between the Mibro Fit App and Strava is a testament to Mibro's unwavering commitment to innovation and user satisfaction. By bridging the gap between technology and fitness, Mibro continues to empower users to achieve their fitness goals while enjoying a rich and interactive social experience.

For more information, please visit https://www.mibrofit.com/, or follow them on Facebook and Instagram. For business inquiries, please contact business@mibrofit.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2574029/Mibro___Strava_PR_1920_1080.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mibro-fit-app-integrates-with-strava-enhancing-user-experience-and-social-connectivity-302325797.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
