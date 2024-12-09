Immunovia AB: Immunovia announces positive outcome and strong accuracy in the clinical validation of its next-generation test for pancreatic cancer

LUND, Sweden, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia (STO: IMMNOV), the pancreatic cancer diagnostics company, today announces the successful completion of the CLARITI study, (Clinical Validation of Next-Generation Test for Early-Stage Pancreatic Cancer) to detect early-stage pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC).

In the study of over 1,000 patient samples, the test achieved the primary endpoint, exceeding the predefined accuracy criteria and marking a critical milestone in Immunovia's mission to increase patient survival through early detection of pancreatic cancer.

Key findings from the study include:

High accuracy: The test demonstrated sensitivity of 78% and specificity of 94% in detecting stage 1 and 2 PDAC. In patients aged 65 and older, sensitivity was 80% and specificity was 91%.

The test demonstrated sensitivity of 78% and specificity of 94% in detecting stage 1 and 2 PDAC. In patients aged 65 and older, sensitivity was 80% and specificity was 91%. Superior performance to CA19-9: Immunovia's next-generation test was 14 percentage points more sensitive (p<0.001) than CA19-9, an FDA-approved biomarker for monitoring pancreatic cancer, while maintaining equivalent specificity.

Immunovia's next-generation test was 14 percentage points more sensitive (p<0.001) than CA19-9, an FDA-approved biomarker for monitoring pancreatic cancer, while maintaining equivalent specificity. Early detection : Immunovia's next-generation test was equally accurate in detecting both stage 1 and stage 2 pancreatic cancers, reinforcing its strength as an early detection test.

: Immunovia's next-generation test was equally accurate in detecting both stage 1 and stage 2 pancreatic cancers, reinforcing its strength as an early detection test. Improved accuracy with recently collected samples: Test performance was higher in blood samples collected within the last five years, with sensitivity of 82% and specificity of 95%. (Due to the rarity of stage 1 and 2 pancreatic cancer samples, 56% of the pancreatic cancer samples included in the study were older than 5 years.) In real-world clinical use, samples will be tested within days of collection and the test would be expected to show even greater accuracy.

The CLARITI study utilized blood samples from 18 of the world's leading pancreatic cancer centers, representing the largest reported clinical validation study for a pancreatic cancer blood test in a high-risk patient population. Among the 1,066 samples analyzed, 202 were from patients with stage 1 and 2 pancreatic cancer. The remaining 864 were control samples from individuals at high risk for pancreatic cancer, primarily due to family history or genetics. Using high-risk controls in CLARITI made it a more rigorous and challenging assessment of test accuracy, unlike many other validation studies that use blood samples from healthy, low-risk controls. All CLARITI study samples were obtained from patients other than those used in prior development studies.

"This study validates the high accuracy of the Immunovia test in detecting stage 1 and 2 pancreatic cancer in a challenging high-risk population. The increase in accuracy for samples collected more recently is very encouraging, suggesting we could expect even better accuracy when the test is used clinically on fresh blood samples," said Dr. Rosalie Sears, Professor of Molecular and Medical Genetics and Co-Director Brenden-Colson Center for Pancreatic Care at Oregon Health and Science University and an investigator on the study.

"This marks a pivotal milestone for Immunovia in our quest to transform the pancreatic cancer landscape. Our next-generation test clearly has the accuracy to address the critical need for early detection," said Jeff Borcherding, CEO and President of Immunovia. "We are deeply grateful to the pancreatic cancer experts and clinical leaders who partnered with us on this large, rigorous, and challenging study. These compelling results position Immunovia as a leader in the early-detection market and bring us closer to fulfilling our mission of improving pancreatic cancer survival worldwide."

Based on the results announced today, Immunovia remains on track to introduce its next-generation test to the U.S. market in the second half of 2025.

In parallel, Immunovia will also conduct additional clinical studies to assess the test's accuracy, clinical impact and economic value across different high-risk patient groups. The studies will continue throughout 2025 and will support regulatory submissions and efforts to secure test reimbursement.

Immunovia in brief

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company whose mission is to increase survival rates for patients with pancreatic cancer through early detection. Immunovia is focused on the development and commercialization of simple blood-based testing to detect proteins and antibodies that indicate a high-risk individual has developed pancreatic cancer.

Immunovia collaborates and engages with healthcare providers, leading experts and patient advocacy groups to make its test available to individuals at increased risk for pancreatic cancer.

USA is the world's largest market for detection of pancreatic cancer. The company estimates that in the USA 1.8 million individuals are at high-risk for pancreatic cancer and could benefit from annual surveillance testing.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit?www.immunovia.com

