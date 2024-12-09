Anzeige
6,7506,95011:53
Hello Group Inc. Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2024

Finanznachrichten News

BEIJING, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) ("Hello Group" or the "Company"), a leading player in mainland China's online social networking space, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2024.

Third Quarter of 2024 Highlights

  • Net revenues decreased by 12.1% year over year to RMB2,674.7 million (US$381.1 million *) in the third quarter of 2024.
  • Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. decreased to RMB449.4 million (US$64.0 million) in the third quarter of 2024, from RMB546.4 million in the same period of 2023.
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. (note 1) decreased to RMB493.3 million (US$70.3 million) in the third quarter of 2024, from RMB605.9 million in the same period of 2023.
  • Diluted net income per American Depositary Share ("ADS") was RMB2.46 (US$0.35) in the third quarter of 2024, compared to RMB2.75 in the same period of 2023.
  • Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB2.70 (US$0.38) in the third quarter of 2024, compared to RMB3.05 in the same period of 2023.
  • Monthly Active Users ("MAU") on Tantan app were 12.0 million in September 2024, compared to 15.7 million in September 2023.
  • For the Momo app total paying users was 6.9 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 7.8 million for the same period last year. Tantan had 0.9 million paying users for the third quarter of 2024 compared to 1.4 million from the year ago period.

First Nine Months of 2024 Highlights

  • Net revenues decreased by 11.9% year over year to RMB7,926.5 million (US$1,129.5 million) for the first nine months of 2024.
  • Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB852.3 million (US$121.5 million) for the first nine months of 2024, compared to RMB1,505.1 million during the same period of 2023.
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. (note 1) was RMB1,002.4 million (US$142.8 million) for the first nine months of 2024, compared to RMB1,710.0 million during the same period of 2023.
  • Diluted net income per ADS was RMB4.51 (US$0.64) for the first nine months of 2024, compared to RMB7.52 during the same period of 2023.
  • Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB5.31 (US$0.76) for the first nine months of 2024, compared to RMB8.53 during the same period of 2023.

"Q3 2024 was a fruitful quarter for us. We delivered satisfactory financial results and executed well against our strategic priorities across all business lines," commented Yan Tang, Chairman and CEO of Hello Group. " Our overseas business reaccelerated growth thanks to improved operational efficiency. Our team made good progress in advancing the localization process and expanding our product offering. This gives us more confidence to continue to invest firmly in more diversified overseas markets."

* This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rate solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars, in this press release, were made at a rate of RMB7.0176 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for September 30, 2024 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

Third Quarter of 2024 Financial Results

Net revenues

Total net revenues were RMB2,674.7 million (US$381.1 million) in the third quarter of 2024, a decrease of 12.1% from RMB3,042.8 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Live video service revenues were RMB1,286.4 million (US$183.3 million) in the third quarter of 2024, a decrease of 16.0% from RMB1,530.8 million during the same period of 2023. The decrease was primarily attributable to our proactive operational adjustments to de-emphasize large scale competition events in the Momo app and a soft consumer sentiment in the current macro environment, and to a lesser degree, Tantan pivoting away from the less dating-centric live video service.

Value-added service revenues mainly include virtual gift revenues and membership subscription revenues. Total value-added service revenues were RMB1,356.3 million (US$193.3 million) in the third quarter of 2024, a decrease of 7.5% from RMB1,466.7 million during the same period of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to our product adjustments to improve Momo app's ecosystem as well as the impact of the macro economy on consumer sentiment, and to a lesser extent, the decline in Tantan's paying users which was in turn due to the decline in user base and the short-term impact of the product upgrade on new user paying conversions. The decrease was partially offset by the revenue growth from the new standalone apps.

Mobile marketing revenues were RMB30.7 million (US$4.4 million) in the third quarter of 2024, compared to RMB30.7 million during the same period of 2023.

Net revenues from the Momo segment decreased from RMB2,743.1 million in the third quarter of 2023 to RMB2,462.3 million (US$350.9 million) in the third quarter of 2024, primarily due to the decrease in net revenues from value-added service and live video service on Momo app. The decrease was partially offset by the revenue growth of the new standalone apps. Net revenues from the Tantan segment decreased from RMB295.0 million in the third quarter of 2023 to RMB212.1 million (US$30.2 million) in the third quarter of 2024, mainly due to the decrease in net revenues from live video service and value-added service.

Cost and expenses

Cost and expenses were RMB2,286.2 million (US$325.8 million) in the third quarter of 2024, a decrease of 7.1% from RMB2,461.1 million in the third quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily attributable to: (a) a decrease in revenue sharing with broadcasters related to live video service on Momo app and Tantan app, and a decrease in revenue sharing with virtual gift recipients of virtual gift service on Momo app. The decrease was partially offset by an increase in revenue sharing with virtual gift recipients for new standalone apps; and (b) a decrease in salary expenses and share-based compensation expenses, due to our continuous optimization in personnel costs and the newly granted share options which had lower fair value.

Non-GAAP cost and expenses (note 1) were RMB2,242.2 million (US$319.5 million) in the third quarter of 2024, a decrease of 6.6% from RMB2,401.6 million during the same period of 2023.

Income from operations

Income from operations was RMB410.7 million (US$58.5 million) in the third quarter of 2024, compared to RMB621.8 million during the same period of 2023. Income from operations of the Momo segment was RMB397.5 million (US$56.7 million) in the third quarter of 2024, which decreased from RMB618.6 million in the third quarter of 2023. Income from operations of the Tantan segment was RMB14.7 million (US$2.1 million) in the third quarter of 2024, which decreased from RMB24.0 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP income from operations (note 1) was RMB454.7 million (US$64.8 million) in the third quarter of 2024, compared to RMB681.2 million during the same period of 2023. Non-GAAP income from operations of the Momo segment was RMB441.0 million (US$62.8 million) in the third quarter of 2024, which decreased from RMB674.5 million in the third quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP income from operations of the Tantan segment was RMB15.2 million (US$2.2 million) in the third quarter of 2024, compared to RMB27.6 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Income tax expenses

Income tax expenses were RMB95.3 million (US$13.6 million) in the third quarter of 2024, compared to RMB158.1 million in the third quarter of 2023. The decrease in income tax expenses was primarily due to the lower profit in the third quarter of 2024, and to a lesser extent, lower withholding tax rate due to our eligibility for a preferential tax rate since the beginning of the year.

Net income

Net income was RMB449.4 million (US$64.0 million) in the third quarter of 2024, compared to RMB542.2 million during the same period of 2023. Net income from the Momo segment was RMB436.4 million (US$62.2 million) in the third quarter of 2024, compared to RMB540.0 million in the same period of 2023. Net income from the Tantan segment was RMB14.4 million (US$2.1 million) in the third quarter of 2024, compared to RMB23.0 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP net income (note 1) was RMB493.3 million (US$70.3 million) in the third quarter of 2024, compared to RMB601.6 million during the same period of 2023. Non-GAAP net income from the Momo segment was RMB479.9 million (US$68.4 million) in the third quarter of 2024, which decreased from RMB595.9 million in the third quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income of the Tantan segment was RMB14.9 million (US$2.1 million) in the third quarter of 2024, compared to RMB26.6 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc.

Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB449.4 million (US$64.0 million) in the third quarter of 2024, compared to RMB546.4 million during the same period of 2023.

Non-GAAP net income (note 1) attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB493.3 million (US$70.3 million) in the third quarter of 2024, compared to RMB605.9 million during the same period of 2023.

Net income per ADS

Diluted net income per ADS was RMB2.46 (US$0.35) in the third quarter of 2024, compared to RMB2.75 in the third quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB2.70 (US$0.38) in the third quarter of 2024, compared to RMB3.05 in the third quarter of 2023.

Cash and cash flow

As of September 30, 2024, the Company's cash, cash equivalents, short-term deposits, long-term deposits, short-term restricted cash and long-term restricted cash totaled RMB14,782.2 million (US$2,106.4 million), compared to RMB13,478.5 million as of December 31, 2023.

Net cash provided by operating activities in the third quarter of 2024 was RMB341.0 million (US$48.6 million), compared to RMB582.5 million in the third quarter of 2023.

First Nine Months of 2024 Financial Results

Net revenues for the first nine months of 2024 were RMB7,926.5 million (US$1,129.5 million), a decrease of 11.9% from RMB8,999.4 million in the same period of 2023.

Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB852.3 million (US$121.5 million) for the first nine months of 2024, compared to RMB1,505.1 million during the same period of 2023.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. (note 1) was RMB1,002.4 million (US$142.8 million) for the first nine months of 2024, compared to RMB1,710.0 million during the same period of 2023.

Diluted net income per ADS was RMB4.51 (US$0.64) during the first nine months of 2024, compared to RMB7.52 in the same period of 2023.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB5.31 (US$0.76) during the first nine months of 2024, compared to RMB8.53 in the same period of 2023.

Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB1,216.4 million (US$173.3 million) during the first nine months of 2024, compared to RMB1,861.3 million in the same period of 2023.

Recent Development

Share repurchase program

On June 7, 2022, Hello Group's board of directors authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$200 million of its shares up to June 6, 2024 (the "Share Repurchase Program"). On March 14, 2024, Hello Group's board of directors approved to amend the Share Repurchase Program to (i) extend the term of the Share Repurchase Program up to June 30, 2026, and (ii) upsize the Share Repurchase Program so that the Company is authorized to, from time to time, acquire up to an aggregate of US$286.1 million worth of its shares in the form of ADSs and/or the ordinary shares of the Company in the open market and through privately negotiated transactions, in block trades and/or through other legally permissible means, depending on market conditions and in accordance with applicable rules and regulations.

As of December 9, 2024, the Company has repurchased 40.0 million ADSs for US$238.4 million on the open market under Share Repurchase Program announced on June 7, 2022 and amended on March 14, 2024, at an average purchase price of US$5.94 per ADS.

Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company expects total net revenues to be between RMB2.56 billion to RMB2.66 billion, representing a decrease of 14.7% to 11.4% year over year. This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.

Note 1: Non-GAAP measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), we, Hello Group, use various non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation and such adjustment has no impact on income tax.

Reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to our U.S. GAAP financial measures are shown in tables at the end of this earnings release, which provide more details about the non-GAAP financial measures.

Our non-GAAP financial information is provided as additional information to help investors compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and to enhance investors' overall understanding of the historical and current financial performance of our continuing operations and our prospects for the future. Our non-GAAP financial information should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to the GAAP results. In addition, our calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.

Our non-GAAP information (including non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income (loss) from operations, net income (loss), net income attributable to Hello Group Inc., and diluted net income per ADS) is adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation and such adjustment has no impact on income tax. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that share-based compensation has been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future significant recurring expenses in our results of operations. We compensate for such limitation by providing reconciliations of our non-GAAP measures to our U.S. GAAP measures. Please see the reconciliation tables at the end of this earnings release.

Conference Call

Hello Group's management will host an earnings conference call on Monday, December 9, 2024, at 7:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. Beijing / Hong Kong Time on December 9, 2024).

Participants can register for the conference call by navigating to:

https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10043397-w4b3f5.html.

Upon registration, each participant will receive details for the conference call, including dial-in numbers, conference call passcode and a unique access PIN. Please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin.

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call through December 16, 2024. The dial-in details for the replay are as follows:

U.S. / Canada: 1-855-883-1031
Hong Kong: 800-930-639
Passcode: 10043397

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Hello Group's website at https://ir.hellogroup.com.

About Hello Group Inc.

We are a leading player in mainland China's online social networking space. Through Momo, Tantan and other properties within our product portfolio, we enable users to discover new relationships, expand their social connections and build meaningful interactions. Momo is a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests and a variety of online recreational activities. Tantan, which was added into our family of applications through acquisition in May 2018, is a leading social and dating application. Tantan is designed to help its users find and establish romantic connections as well as meet interesting people. Starting from 2019, we have incubated a number of other new apps, such as Hertz, Soulchill, and Duidui, which target more niche markets and more selective demographics.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Hello Group Inc.

Investor Relations
Phone: +86-10-5731-0538
Email: [email protected]

Christensen

In China
Ms. Xiaoyan Su
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: [email protected]

In U.S.
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: [email protected]

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to our management quotes, our financial outlook for the fourth quarter of 2024, as well as the amount of, timing, methods and funding sources for repurchases of our shares under the share repurchase program.

Our forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only our belief regarding expected results and events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Our actual results and other circumstances may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and events indicated in these forward-looking statements. Announced results for the third quarter of 2024 are preliminary, unaudited and subject to audit adjustment. In addition, we may not meet our financial outlook for the fourth quarter of 2024 and may be unable to grow our business in the manner planned. We may also modify our strategy for growth. Moreover, there are other risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ from what we currently anticipate, including those relating to our ability to retain and grow our user base, our ability to attract and retain sufficiently trained professionals to support our operations, our ability to anticipate and develop new services and enhance existing services to meet the demand of our users or customers, the market price of the Company's stock prevailing from time to time, the nature of other investment opportunities presented to the Company from time to time, the Company's cash flows from operations, general economic conditions, and other factors. For additional information on these and other important factors that could adversely affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects, please see our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this release, except as required by law. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release.

Hello Group Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)


Three months


First nine months

Ended September 30


Ended September 30


2023


2024


2024


2023


2024


2024


RMB


RMB


US$


RMB


RMB


US$

Net revenues:












Live video service

1,530,797


1,286,442


183,317


4,548,986


3,828,003


545,486

Value-added service

1,466,727


1,356,270


193,267


4,327,678


3,995,962


569,420

Mobile marketing

30,705


30,735


4,380


88,762


99,320


14,153

Mobile games

7,864


-


-


14,169


432


62

Other services

6,754


1,217


173


19,796


2,758


393

Total net revenues

3,042,847


2,674,664


381,137


8,999,391


7,926,475


1,129,514

Cost and expenses:












Cost of revenues

(1,771,530)


(1,623,723)


(231,379)


(5,255,277)


(4,722,520)


(672,954)

Research and development

(201,693)


(196,382)


(27,984)


(653,145)


(581,741)


(82,897)

Sales and marketing

(373,942)


(354,881)


(50,570)


(1,110,253)


(1,013,081)


(144,363)

General and administrative

(113,896)


(111,174)


(15,842)


(376,981)


(364,037)


(51,875)

Total cost and expenses

(2,461,061)


(2,286,160)


(325,775)


(7,395,656)


(6,681,379)


(952,089)

Other operating income, net

39,971


22,221


3,166


99,284


50,988


7,266

Income from operations

621,757


410,725


58,528


1,703,019


1,296,084


184,691

Interest income

96,791


134,875


19,220


311,899


386,919


55,136

Interest expense

(19,293)


(34,809)


(4,960)


(41,671)


(91,000)


(12,967)

Other gain or loss, net

-


-


-


4,565


(43,870)


(6,251)

Income before income tax and share of income (loss) on equity
method investments

699,255


510,791


72,788


1,977,812


1,548,133


220,609

Income tax expenses

(158,064)


(95,298)


(13,580)


(446,646)


(755,525)


(107,661)

Income before share of income (loss)on equity method
investments

541,191


415,493


59,208


1,531,166


792,608


112,948

Share of income (loss) on equity method investments

974


33,876


4,827


(31,940)


59,730


8,511

Net income

542,165


449,369


64,035


1,499,226


852,338


121,459

Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest

(4,263)


-


-


(5,886)


-


-

Net income attributable to the shareholders of Hello Group Inc.

546,428


449,369


64,035


1,505,112


852,338


121,459

Net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders












Basic

1.44


1.29


0.18


3.98


2.36


0.34

Diluted

1.37


1.23


0.18


3.76


2.26


0.32

Weighted average shares used in calculating net income per ordinary
share












Basic

379,292,110


347,943,851


347,943,851


378,085,030


361,613,017


361,613,017

Diluted

398,296,690


365,942,405


365,942,405


405,490,366


377,697,017


377,697,017

Hello Group Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)




Three months


First nine months

Ended September 30


Ended September 30


2023


2024


2024


2023


2024


2024


RMB


RMB


US$


RMB


RMB


US$

Net income

542,165


449,369


64,035


1,499,226


852,338


121,459

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:












Foreign currency translation adjustment

6,032


(287,150)


(40,919)


116,188


(190,687)


(27,173)

Comprehensive income

548,197


162,219


23,116


1,615,414


661,651


94,286

Less: comprehensive (loss) income attributed to the non-
controlling interest

(3,141)


(6,400)


(912)


5,377


(2,114)


(301)

Comprehensive income attributable to Hello Group Inc.

551,338


168,619


24,028


1,610,037


663,765


94,587

Hello Group Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)


December 31


September 30


September 30


2023


2024


2024

RMB

RMB


US$

Assets






Current assets






Cash and cash equivalents

5,620,466


3,301,235


470,422

Short-term deposits

1,270,626


2,840,310


404,741

Restricted cash

10,147


4,084,937


582,099

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of
RMB12,780 and RMB12,490 as of December 31, 2023 and September
30, 2024, respectively

201,517


186,374


26,558

Amounts due from related parties

7,258


-


-

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

723,364


1,008,208


143,668

Total current assets

7,833,378


11,421,064


1,627,488

Long-term deposits

3,924,975


3,354,400


477,998

Long-term restricted cash

2,652,299


1,201,311


171,185

Right-of-use assets, net

109,572


288,193


41,067

Property and equipment, net

659,033


879,996


125,398

Intangible assets, net

17,086


13,247


1,888

Rental deposits

12,962


13,257


1,889

Long-term investments

786,911


783,521


111,651

Amounts due from RPT-non current

20,000


-


-

Other non-current assets

180,052


161,702


23,042

Deferred tax assets

31,741


35,938


5,121

Total assets

16,228,009


18,152,629


2,586,727

Liabilities and equity






Current liabilities






Accounts payable

616,681


608,607


86,723

Deferred revenue

442,805


443,036


63,132

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

630,617


600,435


85,561

Amounts due to related parties

4,314


-


-

Lease liabilities due within one year

60,008


154,969


22,083

Income tax payable

94,719


93,432


13,314

Deferred consideration in connection with business acquisitions

27,261


26,945


3,840

Convertible Senior Notes-current

-


19,394


2,764

Long-term borrowings, current portion

215,615


1,938,385


276,218

Short-term borrowings

-


2,365,535


337,086

Total current liabilities

2,092,020


6,250,738


890,721

Deferred tax liabilities

24,987


323,362


46,079

Convertible Senior Notes

19,571


-


-

Long-term borrowings

1,938,385


-


-

Lease liabilities

52,171


142,803


20,349

Other non-current liabilities

114,085


130,359


18,576

Total liabilities

4,241,219


6,847,262


975,725

Shareholder's equity (i)

11,986,790


11,305,367


1,611,002

Total liabilities and shareholder's equity

16,228,009


18,152,629


2,586,727













(i): As of September 30, 2024, the number of ordinary shares outstanding was 344,219,472.




Hello Group Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)


Three months


First nine months


Ended September 30


Ended September 30


2023


2024


2024


2023


2024


2024


RMB


RMB


US$


RMB


RMB


US$

Cash flows from operating activities:












Net income

542,165


449,369


64,035


1,499,226


852,338


121,459

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating
activities:












Depreciation of property and equipment

17,467


13,144


1,873


59,098


40,979


5,839

Amortization of intangible assets

1,279


1,279


182


3,837


3,837


547

Share-based compensation

59,472


43,951


6,264


204,877


150,079


21,385

Share of (income) loss on equity method investments

(974)


(33,876)


(4,827)


31,940


(59,730)


(8,511)

Gain on repurchase of convertible senior notes

-


-


-


(4,565)


-


-

Cash received on distributions from equity method investments

718


-


-


2,067


1,197


171

Loss on long-term investments

-


-


-


-


43,870


6,251

Gain or loss on disposal of property and equipment

(60)


(142)


(20)


(520)


(62)


(9)

Provision of (income) loss on receivable and other assets

(133)


1,754


250


10,071


3,675


524

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:












Accounts receivable

10,749


(3,876)


(552)


(9,916)


11,952


1,703

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(96,572)


(97,212)


(13,853)


98,294


(91,846)


(13,088)

Amounts due from related parties

(27,114)


-


-


(27,059)


-


-

Rental deposits

1,301


493


70


2,252


(309)


(44)

Deferred tax assets

415


(117)


(17)


872


(4,195)


(598)

Other non-current assets

(50,578)


22,945


3,270


(27,639)


(183,398)


(26,134)

Accounts payable

6,987


16,036


2,285


38,825


(15,710)


(2,239)

Income tax payable

24,215


35,209


5,017


20,496


(1,288)


(184)

Deferred revenue

11,736


(838)


(119)


(11,137)


568


81

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

15,374


(3,390)


(483)


(172,186)


61,357


8,743

Amount due to related parties

(8,401)


-


-


(5,504)


-


-

Deferred tax liabilities

47,681


(85,088)


(12,125)


130,198


294,333


41,942

Other non-current liabilities

26,741


(18,688)


(2,663)


17,757


108,705


15,490

Net cash provided by operating activities

582,468


340,953


48,587


1,861,284


1,216,352


173,328

Cash flows from investing activities:












Purchase of property and equipment

(238,219)


(19,796)


(2,821)


(259,463)


(263,814)


(37,593)

Payment for long-term investments

-


(28,000)


(3,990)


(9,000)


(33,250)


(4,738)

Purchase of short-term deposits

(531,214)


(2,133,086)


(303,962)


(1,028,556)


(2,133,086)


(303,962)

Cash received on maturity of short-term deposits

1,900,000


-


-


5,409,820


1,081,016


154,044

Cash received on investment income distribution

-


-


-


1,517


-


-

Purchase of long-term deposits

(2,498,860)


-


-


(3,848,860)


(718,860)


(102,437)

Cash received on maturity of long-term deposits

1,700,000


-


-


1,700,000


718,860


102,437

Cash received from sales of long-term investment

15,000


-


-


15,000


2,000


285

Loan to a third-party company

-


(96,680)


(13,777)


-


(96,680)


(13,777)

Other investing activities

137


212


30


1,822


895


128

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

346,844


(2,277,350)


(324,520)


1,982,280


(1,442,919)


(205,613)

Cash flows from financing activities:












Proceeds from exercise of share options

551


4


1


570


17


2

Repurchase of ordinary shares

(58,767)


(265,441)


(37,825)


(62,004)


(772,263)


(110,047)

Repurchase of subsidiary's share options

(223)


-


-


(4,319)


-


-

Dividends payment

-


-


-


(937,249)


(716,302)


(102,072)

Proceeds from short-term borrowings

-


1,033,900


147,330


-


2,365,535


337,086

Proceeds from long-term borrowings

2,154,000


-


-


2,154,000


-


-

Repayment of long-term borrowings

-


(215,400)


(30,694)


-


(215,615)


(30,725)

Payment for redemption of convertible bonds

(86,932)


-


-


(2,679,942)


-


-

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

2,008,629


553,063


78,812


(1,528,944)


661,372


94,244

Effect of exchange rate changes

(7,837)


(178,773)


(25,478)


128,597


(130,234)


(18,559)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

2,930,104


(1,562,107)


(222,599)


2,443,217


304,571


43,400

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period

4,711,714


10,149,590


1,446,305


5,198,601


8,282,912


1,180,306

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period

7,641,818


8,587,483


1,223,706


7,641,818


8,587,483


1,223,706

Hello Group Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures

(All amounts in thousands, except per share data)








1.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income from operations, and net income to comparable GAAP measures.








Three months


Three months


Three months

Ended September 30, 2023


Ended September 30, 2024


Ended September 30, 2024


GAAP

Share-based
compensation

Non-GAAP


GAAP

Share-based
compensation

Non-GAAP


GAAP

Share-based
compensation

Non-GAAP

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

US$

US$

Cost of revenues

(1,771,530)

1,211

(1,770,319)


(1,623,723)

2,143

(1,621,580)


(231,379)

305

(231,074)

Research and development

(201,693)

14,993

(186,700)


(196,382)

11,030

(185,352)


(27,984)

1,573

(26,411)

Sales and marketing

(373,942)

5,854

(368,088)


(354,881)

4,774

(350,107)


(50,570)

680

(49,890)

General and administrative

(113,896)

37,414

(76,482)


(111,174)

26,004

(85,170)


(15,842)

3,706

(12,136)

Cost and operating expenses

(2,461,061)

59,472

(2,401,589)


(2,286,160)

43,951

(2,242,209)


(325,775)

6,264

(319,511)

Income from operations

621,757

59,472

681,229


410,725

43,951

454,676


58,528

6,264

64,792

Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc.

546,428

59,472

605,900


449,369

43,951

493,320


64,035

6,264

70,299

Hello Group Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures

(All amounts in thousands, except per share data)








1.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income from operations, and net income to comparable GAAP measures-continued.








First nine months


First nine months


First nine months

Ended September 30, 2023


Ended September 30, 2024


Ended September 30, 2024


GAAP

Share-based
compensation

Non-GAAP


GAAP

Share-based
compensation

Non-GAAP


GAAP

Share-based
compensation

Non-GAAP

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

US$

US$

Cost of revenues

(5,255,277)

4,398

(5,250,879)


(4,722,520)

5,821

(4,716,699)


(672,954)

829

(672,125)

Research and development

(653,145)

51,186

(601,959)


(581,741)

33,328

(548,413)


(82,897)

4,749

(78,148)

Sales and marketing

(1,110,253)

20,413

(1,089,840)


(1,013,081)

15,040

(998,041)


(144,363)

2,143

(142,220)

General and administrative

(376,981)

128,880

(248,101)


(364,037)

95,890

(268,147)


(51,875)

13,664

(38,211)

Cost and operating expenses

(7,395,656)

204,877

(7,190,779)


(6,681,379)

150,079

(6,531,300)


(952,089)

21,385

(930,704)

Income from operations

1,703,019

204,877

1,907,896


1,296,084

150,079

1,446,163


184,691

21,385

206,076

Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc.

1,505,112

204,877

1,709,989


852,338

150,079

1,002,417


121,459

21,385

142,844

Hello Group Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Segment Report

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)


Three months

Ended September 30, 2024


Momo


Tantan


QOOL


Total


Total


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


US$

Net revenues:










Live video service

1,219,890


66,552


-


1,286,442


183,317

Value-added service

1,219,115


137,155


-


1,356,270


193,267

Mobile marketing

22,368


8,367


-


30,735


4,380

Other services

899


-


318


1,217


173

Total net revenues

2,462,272


212,074


318


2,674,664


381,137

Cost and expenses (ii):










Cost of revenues

(1,523,515)


(100,171)


(37)


(1,623,723)


(231,379)

Research and development

(160,161)


(36,221)


-


(196,382)


(27,984)

Sales and marketing

(298,630)


(55,033)


(1,218)


(354,881)


(50,570)

General and administrative

(103,438)


(7,175)


(561)


(111,174)


(15,842)

Total cost and expenses

(2,085,744)


(198,600)


(1,816)


(2,286,160)


(325,775)

Other operating income

21,021


1,200


-


22,221


3,166

Income (loss) from operations

397,549


14,674


(1,498)


410,725


58,528

Interest income

134,605


268


2


134,875


19,220

Interest expense

(34,809)


-


-


(34,809)


(4,960)

Income (loss) before income tax and share of income on equity method
investments

497,345


14,942


(1,496)


510,791


72,788

Income tax expenses

(94,777)


(521)


-


(95,298)


(13,580)

Income (loss) before share of income on equity method investments

402,568


14,421


(1,496)


415,493


59,208

Share of income on equity method investments

33,876


-


-


33,876


4,827

Net income (loss)

436,444


14,421


(1,496)


449,369


64,035





















(ii) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:





























Three months


Ended September 30, 2024


Momo


Tantan


QOOL


Total


Total


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


US$

Cost of revenues

2,143


-


-


2,143


305

Research and development

10,533


497


-


11,030


1,573

Sales and marketing

4,774


-


-


4,774


680

General and administrative

26,002


2


-


26,004


3,706

Total cost and expenses

43,452


499


-


43,951


6,264


Hello Group Inc.


Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report


(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)






















Three months


Ended September 30, 2024


Momo


Tantan


QOOL


Total


Total


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


US$

Income (loss) from operations

397,549


14,674


(1,498)


410,725


58,528

Share-based compensation

43,452


499


-


43,951


6,264

Non-GAAP income (loss) from
operations

441,001


15,173


(1,498)


454,676


64,792











Net income (loss)

436,444


14,421


(1,496)


449,369


64,035

Share-based compensation

43,452


499


-


43,951


6,264

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

479,896


14,920


(1,496)


493,320


70,299

Hello Group Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Segment Report

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)


Three months

Ended September 30, 2023


Momo


Tantan


QOOL


Total


Total


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


US$[1]

Net revenues:










Live video service

1,410,844


119,953


-


1,530,797


209,813

Value-added service

1,298,329


168,398


-


1,466,727


201,031

Mobile marketing

24,039


6,666


-


30,705


4,208

Mobile games

7,864


-


-


7,864


1,078

Other services

1,981


-


4,773


6,754


927

Total net revenues

2,743,057


295,017


4,773


3,042,847


417,057

Cost and expenses (iii):










Cost of revenues

(1,606,261)


(145,346)


(19,923)


(1,771,530)


(242,808)

Research and development

(151,649)


(50,044)


-


(201,693)


(27,644)

Sales and marketing

(298,919)


(71,978)


(3,045)


(373,942)


(51,253)

General and administrative

(105,339)


(5,656)


(2,901)


(113,896)


(15,611)

Total cost and expenses

(2,162,168)


(273,024)


(25,869)


(2,461,061)


(337,316)

Other operating income, net

37,750


1,985


236


39,971


5,478

Income (loss) from operations

618,639


23,978


(20,860)


621,757


85,219

Interest income

96,680


94


17


96,791


13,266

Interest expense

(19,293)


-


-


(19,293)


(2,644)

Income (loss) before income tax and share of income on equity
method investments

696,026


24,072


(20,843)


699,255


95,841

Income tax expenses

(156,992)


(1,072)


-


(158,064)


(21,664)

Income (loss) before share of income on equity method
investments

539,034


23,000


(20,843)


541,191


74,177

Share of income on equity method investments

974


-


-


974


133

Net income (loss)

540,008


23,000


(20,843)


542,165


74,310





















(iii) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:


















Three months


Ended September 30, 2023


Momo


Tantan


QOOL


Total


Total


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


US$

Cost of revenues

1,207


4


-


1,211


166

Research and development

11,401


3,592


-


14,993


2,055

Sales and marketing

5,854


-


-


5,854


802

General and administrative

37,406


8


-


37,414


5,128

Total cost and expenses

55,868


3,604


-


59,472


8,151































[1] All translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB7.2960 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for September 29, 2023 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the
Federal Reserve Board.


Hello Group Inc.


Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report


(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)






















Three months


Ended September 30, 2023


Momo


Tantan


QOOL


Total


Total


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


US$

Income (loss) from operations

618,639


23,978


(20,860)


621,757


85,219

Share-based compensation

55,868


3,604


-


59,472


8,151

Non-GAAP income (loss) from
operations

674,507


27,582


(20,860)


681,229


93,370











Net income (loss)

540,008


23,000


(20,843)


542,165


74,310

Share-based compensation

55,868


3,604


-


59,472


8,151

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

595,876


26,604


(20,843)


601,637


82,461

Hello Group Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Segment Report

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)


First nine months

Ended September 30, 2024


Momo


Tantan


QOOL


Total


Total


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


US$

Net revenues:










Live video service

3,590,747


237,256


-


3,828,003


545,486

Value-added service

3,573,860


422,102


-


3,995,962


569,420

Mobile marketing

71,397


27,923


-


99,320


14,153

Mobile games

432


-


-


432


62

Other services

1,915


-


843


2,758


393

Total net revenues

7,238,351


687,281


843


7,926,475


1,129,514

Cost and expenses (iv):










Cost of revenues

(4,408,264)


(314,217)


(39)


(4,722,520)


(672,954)

Research and development

(462,202)


(119,539)


-


(581,741)


(82,897)

Sales and marketing

(836,410)


(171,988)


(4,683)


(1,013,081)


(144,363)

General and administrative

(339,578)


(23,744)


(715)


(364,037)


(51,875)

Total cost and expenses

(6,046,454)


(629,488)


(5,437)


(6,681,379)


(952,089)

Other operating income

49,037


1,925


26


50,988


7,266

Income (loss) from operations

1,240,934


59,718


(4,568)


1,296,084


184,691

Interest income

386,340


573


6


386,919


55,136

Interest expense

(91,000)


-


-


(91,000)


(12,967)

Other gain or loss, net

(43,870)


-


-


(43,870)


(6,251)

Income (loss) before income tax and share of income on equity method
investments

1,492,404


60,291


(4,562)


1,548,133


220,609

Income tax expenses

(753,721)


(1,804)


-


(755,525)


(107,661)

Income (loss) before share of income on equity method investments

738,683


58,487


(4,562)


792,608


112,948

Share of income on equity method investments

59,730


-


-


59,730


8,511

Net income (loss)

798,413


58,487


(4,562)


852,338


121,459





















(iv) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:





























First nine months


Ended September 30, 2024


Momo


Tantan


QOOL


Total


Total


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


US$

Cost of revenues

5,817


4


-


5,821


829

Research and development

28,496


4,832


-


33,328


4,749

Sales and marketing

15,040


-


-


15,040


2,143

General and administrative

95,874


16


-


95,890


13,664

Total cost and expenses

145,227


4,852


-


150,079


21,385


Hello Group Inc.


Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report


(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)






















First nine months


Ended September 30, 2024


Momo


Tantan


QOOL


Total


Total


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


US$

Income (loss) from operations

1,240,934


59,718


(4,568)


1,296,084


184,691

Share-based compensation

145,227


4,852


-


150,079


21,385

Non-GAAP income (loss) from
operations

1,386,161


64,570


(4,568)


1,446,163


206,076











Net income (loss)

798,413


58,487


(4,562)


852,338


121,459

Share-based compensation

145,227


4,852


-


150,079


21,385

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

943,640


63,339


(4,562)


1,002,417


142,844

Hello Group Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Segment Report

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)


First nine months

Ended September 30, 2023


Momo


Tantan


QOOL


Total


Total


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


US$

Net revenues:










Live video service

4,144,164


404,822


-


4,548,986


623,490

Value-added service

3,821,183


506,495


-


4,327,678


593,158

Mobile marketing

75,730


13,032


-


88,762


12,166

Mobile games

14,169


-


-


14,169


1,942

Other services

14,577


-


5,219


19,796


2,713

Total net revenues

8,069,823


924,349


5,219


8,999,391


1,233,469

Cost and expenses (v):










Cost of revenues

(4,765,127)


(469,111)


(21,039)


(5,255,277)


(720,296)

Research and development

(483,997)


(169,148)


-


(653,145)


(89,521)

Sales and marketing

(894,462)


(210,208)


(5,583)


(1,110,253)


(152,173)

General and administrative

(349,614)


(19,600)


(7,767)


(376,981)


(51,670)

Total cost and expenses

(6,493,200)


(868,067)


(34,389)


(7,395,656)


(1,013,660)

Other operating income

95,876


3,110


298


99,284


13,608

Income (loss) from operations

1,672,499


59,392


(28,872)


1,703,019


233,417

Interest income

311,157


656


86


311,899


42,749

Interest expense

(41,671)


-


-


(41,671)


(5,711)

Other gain or loss, net

4,565


-


-


4,565


626

Income (loss) before income tax and share of loss on equity method
investments

1,946,550


60,048


(28,786)


1,977,812


271,081

Income tax expenses

(443,175)


(3,471)


-


(446,646)


(61,218)

Income (loss) before share of loss on equity method investments

1,503,375


56,577


(28,786)


1,531,166


209,863

Share of loss on equity method investments

(31,940)


-


-


(31,940)


(4,378)

Net income (loss)

1,471,435


56,577


(28,786)


1,499,226


205,485











(v) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:



















First nine months


Ended September 30, 2023


Momo


Tantan


QOOL


Total


Total


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


US$

Cost of revenues

4,262


136


-


4,398


603

Research and development

36,793


14,393


-


51,186


7,016

Sales and marketing

20,408


5


-


20,413


2,798

General and administrative

128,856


24


-


128,880


17,664

Total cost and expenses

190,319


14,558


-


204,877


28,081


Hello Group Inc.


Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report


(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)






















First nine months


ended September 30, 2023


Momo


Tantan


QOOL


Total


Total


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


US$

Operating income (loss)

1,672,499


59,392


(28,872)


1,703,019


233,417

Share-based compensation

190,319


14,558


-


204,877


28,081

Non-GAAP operating income (loss)

1,862,818


73,950


(28,872)


1,907,896


261,498











Net income (loss)

1,471,435


56,577


(28,786)


1,499,226


205,485

Share-based compensation

190,319


14,558


-


204,877


28,081

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

1,661,754


71,135


(28,786)


1,704,103


233,566

SOURCE Hello Group Inc.

