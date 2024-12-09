Anzeige
Montag, 09.12.2024

GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.12.2024 08:06 Uhr
25 Leser

(0)

Kenmare Resources: Moma update

Finanznachrichten News

Kenmare Resources plc
("Kenmare" or "the Company" or "the Group")

9 December 2024

Moma update

Kenmare Resources plc (LSE:KMR, ISE:KMR), one of the leading global producers of titanium minerals and zircon, which operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine (the "Mine" or "Moma") in northern Mozambique, provides an update on the recent protests in Mozambique, including in areas surrounding its Moma Mine.

The safety and wellbeing of employees, contractors, and the Company's host communities remain Kenmare's highest priorities and there are no reported injuries to date at the Mine. The Company is monitoring the situation closely and is taking precautionary measures to ensure the continued safety of its personnel and the integrity of its facilities. Contrary to some media reports, senior management have remained on the mine site and no employees have been evacuated.

While the majority of protestors have engaged peacefully, a proportion have been involved in civil disorder and criminal activities, including commandeering and damaging vehicles, some of which have subsequently been returned. However, there has been no damage to Company facilities and operations at the Mine are continuing as normal.

The presence of authorities on the ground has increased, which has calmed the situation over the weekend. The Company remains committed to maintaining open communication with all stakeholders to support the swift and peaceful resolution of the situation.

Kenmare will provide further updates as required.

For further information, please contact:

Kenmare Resources plc
Jeremy Dibb / Katharine Sutton
Investor Relations
ir@kenmareresources.com
Tel: +353 1 671 0411
Mob: + 353 87 943 0367 / + 353 87 663 0875

Murray (PR advisor)
Paul O'Kane
pokane@murraygroup.ie
Tel: +353 1 498 0300
Mob: +353 86 609 0221

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc is one of the world's largest producers of mineral sands products. Listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Euronext Dublin, Kenmare operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in Mozambique. Moma's production accounts for approximately 7% of global titanium feedstocks and the Company supplies to customers operating in more than 15 countries. Kenmare produces raw materials that are ultimately consumed in everyday quality-of life items such as paints, plastics and ceramic tiles.


