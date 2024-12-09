ALSTOM SA: Alstom to supply 35 additional RER NG trains for the RER E line on the Île-de-France Mobilités network

Alstom to supply 35 additional RER NG trains for the RER E line on the Île-de-France Mobilités network

SNCF Voyageurs has confirmed an order for 35 additional RER NG trains from Alstom for a total of almost 520 million euros, 100% financed by Île-de-France Mobilités

With this new order, a total of 166 RER NGs have been ordered for the RER D and RER E lines.

RER NG has been running on the RER E line since November 2023 and will be gradually rolled out on the RER D line by the end of the year.





9 December 2024 - Alstom, global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, will supply SNCF Voyageurs with 35 additional RER NG trains for the RER E line on the Île-de-France Mobilités network.

Worth almost 520 million euros, this new order was awarded to Alstom by SNCF Voyageurs on behalf of Île-de-France Mobilités. It follows on from the financing voted for by the organising authority last April.

Financed 100% by Île-de-France Mobilités, this order is part of the framework agreement signed in 2017 between SNCF Voyageurs and Alstom. The firm tranche of the RER NG contract included the delivery of 71 trains. A further 60 trains were ordered in 2023. To date, 166 RER NGs have been ordered, including 130 for RER E and 36 for RER D.

"Alstom is delighted with this announcement, which reflects the renewed confidence of Île-de-France Mobilités and SNCF Voyageurs in this new-generation equipment. Specially designed for the Île-de-France region and manufactured by nine of our sites in France, RER NG is a real asset for modernising the network and improving the passenger experience", said Frédéric Wiscart, President of Alstom France.

Since November 2023, the first RER NGs have been gradually brought into service on the RER E line.

They are due to be deployed on the RER D line by the end of 2024.

About RER NG

The "New Generation" RER is a double-deck rolling stock designed for the RER D and RER E lines operated by Transilien SNCF Voyageurs on behalf of Île-de-France Mobilités to improve passenger comfort and regularity on these lines.

A train with more capacity and greater accessibility



This train has been designed, both in terms of architecture and interior design, to optimise capacity and passenger flow. Thanks to an entirely open "boa" architecture and wide doors, it allows passengers to enter and leave with ease and offers three distinct travel areas. In each of the end cars, platforms allow wheelchair passengers direct and rapid access to their dedicated areas.

A more comfortable train



RER NG offers a high level of comfort, with air-conditioning, LED lighting adapted to each moment of the journey (day/night/stopovers in stations), USB sockets and numerous screens giving passengers rapid access to various transport information. Particular attention has also been paid to the seats.

A more reliable and efficient train



Based on Alstom's urban and suburban solutions, RER NG has been designed to guarantee the highest levels of availability, reliability, and safety. In particular, RER NG has eight motor bogies, which provide better acceleration and deceleration performance than previous generations of equipment, an undeniable advantage for operations.

Key figures for RER NG

166 RER NG trains ordered for the RER E and RER D lines

A maximum speed of 140 km/h

8 motor bogies



RER NG for the RER E line, per train:

112 m long, for a 6-car trainset

Maximum capacity of 1,563 passengers (including 501 seats)

More than 280 km of cables

More than 250 USB ports

45 information screens

48 surveillance cameras

Alstom's Valenciennes-Petite Forêt and Crespin sites, in Hauts-de-France, are responsible for designing and assembling the trains. In total, nine of Alstom's 16 French sites are contributing to the project, with the participation of component manufacturing sites (Ornans, Tarbes, Le Creusot, Petit-Quevilly, Villeurbanne) as well as La Rochelle and Saint-Ouen sites.

