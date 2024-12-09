Telkomsel Expands 5G Network Across Greater Jakarta Area with Hyper AI Autonomous Network, Connecting Spirits in Christmas and New Year Moments

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Telkomsel continues to strengthen its position as the leading provider of digital telecommunications services by massively and continuously expanding its 5G network (Hyper 5G) in the Greater Jakarta area (Jabodetabek). With the support of Huawei, this initiative is undertaken to welcome the Christmas and New Year 2024/2025 (NARU) festivities, ensuring the community enjoys the best digital experience during this special season.

Telkomsel's industry-leading Hyper 5G coverage now includes several key routes in and around Jakarta, from Soekarno-Hatta to Halim Perdanakusuma airports, the master-planned areas of Pantai Indah Kapuk 1 and 2, to business and government hubs spanning from Pondok Indah to the National Monument (Monas). In the near future, Telkomsel plans to expand its 5G network incrementally, strategically, and systematically to other prime locations across Indonesia.

Telkomsel's 5G technology delivers internet speeds up to four times faster than 4G, providing greater reliability, the ability to connect more devices, and low latency to support emerging technologies and innovations.

Since its commercial launch in 2021, Telkomsel's Hyper 5G has become the most extensive and advanced network in Indonesia, with over 1,400 5G base transceiver stations (BTS) spread across 56 cities and regencies, driving progress and supporting the country's digital transformation.

Telkomsel's Chief Technology Officer, Indra Mardiatna, stated, "As the epicenter of economic activity, governance, and a national progress barometer, this region has significant 5G smartphone penetration, a high number of international roamers, growing 4G/LTE users, and increasing demand for high-speed data. With the Hyper 5G network, we not only deliver ultra-fast connectivity and low latency but also serve as a catalyst for digital transformation, opening opportunities for progress in every aspect of life as we strive toward the vision of a Golden Indonesia 2045."

Hyper AI for Enhanced Connectivity, Services, and Solutions

Telkomsel is also integrating an end-to-end Hyper AI approach powered by artificial intelligence (AI) to improve service efficiency and quality. This technology ensures faster responses to network disruptions and enables automated network management through an Autonomous Network framework.

"Through Hyper AI, Telkomsel provides optimal service quality in various situations, ensuring the best customer experience anytime, anywhere, including at crowded points during NARU and strategic Hyper 5G locations," added Indra.

The low latency of Hyper 5G further supports the Hyper AI approach, such as in the implementation of Telkomsel's AI-Based Customer Care Virtual Assistance services. The Veronika Virtual Assistant (B2C) Internal and Ted Virtual Account Manager (B2B), integrated with the AI Service Operations Center, enable quick and effective responses to customer needs, delivering innovative and superior service experiences in the 5G era.

Optimizing Digital Customer Experiences During Special Moments

During NARU, Telkomsel anticipates a 14.8% increase in data traffic, with total payloads expected to reach 1,981 petabytes. Comprehensive infrastructure optimization for both 4G/LTE and 5G networks, supported by thorough network testing across key routes and strategic locations, has been implemented to ensure customer convenience in accessing digital services.

"As a leading digital telecommunications service provider, Telkomsel is committed to spreading optimism and positive energy to the community. By optimizing the readiness of connectivity, services, and innovative solutions, Telkomsel strives to ensure every customer enjoys Christmas and New Year moments with ease, comfort, and joy," concluded Indra.

For more information, visit Telkomsel's Hyper 5G and Telkomsel Siaga NARU pages.

Based on Ookla®'s analysis of Speedtest Intelligence® data on 5G median download speeds and multi-server 5G mobile latency in Indonesia for Q1-Q2 2024, Telkomsel has been recognized as the best in the "Fastest 5G Mobile Download in Indonesia" and "Best 5G Mobile Latency in Indonesia" categories. This recognition further solidifies Telkomsel's position as the leading 5G network provider with the highest download speeds and lowest latency in the country, offering the best experience for customers across Indonesia.

About Telkomsel

Telkomsel is the leading digital telecommunications service provider in the region, empowering Indonesians to make better today and excellent tomorrow by delivering innovative and superior connectivity, services, and solutions for everyone, every household, and every business, to achieve more. Aligned with Indonesia's spirit for digitalizing the nation, Telkomsel plays a pivotal role as the largest provider of convergence services, consistently expanding its 4G network coverage, developing 5G technology, and implementing the latest fixed broadband technology to enhance customer experience quality. Additionally, Telkomsel is evolving its digital services portfolio, encompassing Digital Lifestyle, Digital Advertising, Digital Enterprise Solutions, and Internet of Things. With 29 years of establishment, Telkomsel operates with support from over 269,000 BTS and serves more than 158.4 million mobile customers and over 9.4 million fixed broadband customers (IndiHome-B2C) across the nation. In pursuit of sustainable corporate operations, Telkomsel also upholds ESG principles to generate positive impacts on the corporate ecosystem.

