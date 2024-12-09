China-based panel maker JinkoSolar says that its competitor VSUN and its related entities in the United States have infringed on one of its patents. Chinese PV module manufacturer JinkoSolar has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against competitor VSUN, a unit of Japan's Fujisolar, in the US District Court for the Northern District of California. JinkoSolar said it is suing VSUN and its US affiliates, but did not disclose the patent involved in the dispute. The company claims to have amassed more than 2,800 patents, including a significant portfolio of 462 patents related to n-type tunnel oxide ...

