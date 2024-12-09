London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2024) - Fineqia International Inc. (CSE: FNQ) (OTC: FNQQF) (FSE: FNQA) (the "Company" or "Fineqia"), a digital asset and investment business, announces that its analysis of global Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) with digital assets as underlying collateral revealed Assets Under Management (AUM) reached a new all-time high (ATH) of $150 billion in November, buoyed by U.S. presidential election results, more than tripling in value from $49.5 billion at the beginning of the year.

The growth of ETPs, which include Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) and Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs) outpaced the broader digital asset market with AUM soaring 202.6% year-to-date (YTD). That broke its previous record of $100.5 billion set only a month earlier in October, notching a 49.2% monthly increase.

The overall market capitalization of digital assets also set a record, surpassing the previous high of $3.07 trillion in November 2021. It grew 40.7% in November to $3.57 trillion from $2.54 trillion in October. On a YTD basis, the value of digital assets more than doubled from $1.77 trillion at the end of 2023.

"The change at the top of the world's biggest economy toward a crypto friendly President marks a watershed moment for the future of digital assets," said Fineqia's CEO Bundeep Singh Rangar. "It signals accelerated adoption of such assets with changes expected in U.S. enforcement, legislation and regulation. This is having a ripple effect on a plethora of cryptocurrencies that are traded worldwide around the clock."

The surge in values can be attributed to Donald Trump's win in the Nov. 5 U.S. presidential election, who has signaled sweeping changes in favor of digital asset legitimization and utilization. The crypto market also enjoys the tailwind from the debut of Bitcoin (BTC) Spot ETFs in January, which have attracted net inflows of approximately $30.7 billion. In November, Ethereum (ETH) ETPs and major altcoin ETPs attracted new net inflows.

In November, the price of BTC rose 37.2% to $96,485 from $70,350. During the same period, the AUM of BTC ETPs grew by 49.6%, reaching $124.4 billion from $83.2 billion. This surpassed the previous ATH recorded in October and crossed the $100 billion AUM milestone for the first time.

Year-to-date, BTC's price has risen 128.1% to $96,485 from $42,290 at the end of 2023. During the same period, BTC ETPs' AUM surged 249.7% to $124.4 billion from $35.6 billion. This reflects a 94.9% premium in ETPs holding BTC relative to the underlying asset, highlighting the top cryptocurrency's substantial weighting in ETP premiums throughout 2024.

Ethereum (ETH) recorded a 47.2% price increase in November to $3,711 from $2,521 at October's close. During the same period, the AUM of ETH ETPs rose by 44%, growing to $14.9 billion from $10.3 billion. ETH's price increased 63% YTD from $2,277 at the end of 2023, while the AUM of ETH ETPs grew 57.5% to $14.9 billion from $9.4 billion.

For the first time, the cumulative net flow of ETH spot ETFs turned positive in November, with net inflows totaling $573 million since inception. Nearly $1.1 billion in flows were recorded in November alone, driven primarily by strong demand in the U.S.

ETPs representing a diversified basket of cryptocurrencies experienced a 38% rise in AUM during November, growing to $4.5 billion from $3.26 billion. The AUM of these ETPs have doubled YTD from $2.25 billion at the start of 2024.

The AUM of ETPs tracking an index of alternative coins grew 64.8% in November reaching $6.02 billion from $3.65 billion in October. The AUM for ETPs holding alternative coins has increased by 169.7% YTD from $2.23 billion.

Remarkably, ETPs holding Ripple (XRP) as the underlying asset increased 553.2% in AUM during November, rising to $627.9 million from $96.1 million at the end of October. Other prominent altcoins also recorded increases, with ETPs holding Cardano (ADA) AUM growing 228.7%, Algorand (ALGO) AUM rising 255.8%, and Sui (SUI) AUM surging 373.1%.

Fineqia Research's AUM calculation factors in the launch or closure of ETPs during any stated period. The number of tracked ETPs stood at 232 as of the end of November.

All references to price are quoted in USD, and the cryptocurrency prices are sourced from CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko.

The ETP and ETF AUM data referenced in this announcement were compiled from reputable sources, including 21Shares AG, Grayscale Investment LLC, VanEck Associates Corp., Morningstar, Inc., and TrackInSight SAS, by Fineqia's dedicated in-house research department.

About Fineqia International Inc.

Fineqia (www.fineqia.com) is a digital asset business that builds and targets investments in early and growth stage technology companies that will be part of the next generation of the Internet. Publicly listed in Canada (CSE: FNQ) with quoted symbols on the Nasdaq and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Fineqia's portfolio of investments includes businesses at the forefront of tokenization, blockchain technology, NFTs, AI, and fintech. Fineqia's VC fund in formation, Glass Ventures, backs category-defining Web 3.0 and Web 4.0 companies built by world-class entrepreneurs. https://twitter.com/FineqiaPlatform and https://www.linkedin.com/company/fineqia/.

