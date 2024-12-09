K2 Group Holdings Limited (K2 International), a division of K2 Insurance Services and a leading specialty insurance and reinsurance underwriting platform based in London, is pleased to announce the opening of its box in Lloyd's of London today.

Three divisions of K2 International will be represented, with key underwriters present to engage with brokers:

K2 Rubicon Specialty : Gavin Wall, Managing Director; Matthew Eve, Head of Property and Chris McGill, Head of Cargo.

: Gavin Wall, Managing Director; Matthew Eve, Head of Property and Chris McGill, Head of Cargo. K2 Crisis Management : Tom Kennett, Head of K2 Crisis Management.

: Tom Kennett, Head of K2 Crisis Management. K2 Property D&F: Robert Coker, Managing Director; Christian Bennett, Senior Underwriter and Jacob Gladding, Underwriter.

These recognised lead underwriters are looking forward to connecting with brokers to explore opportunities and discuss innovative solutions in specialty insurance and reinsurance.

Richard Coello, CEO of K2 International, said, "We are delighted to have our talented divisions present at the box in Lloyd's of London today. This is a testament to the strength of our platform, the dedication of our underwriters, and our commitment to delivering exceptional solutions to our clients. We look forward to fruitful discussions and building on our shared successes in the dynamic Lloyd's market."

About K2 Group Holdings (K2 International):

K2 Group Holdings Limited (K2 International) is a specialty insurance and reinsurance underwriting platform based at the heart of the London market. It is owned by K2 Insurance Services, a leading underwriting and distribution franchise in the US program insurance market. Its underwriting divisions include: Property Catastrophe, Commercial Property, Financial Institutions, Marine, Political Violence, Terrorism and Credit.

About K2 Insurance Services:

K2 Insurance Services is an insurance services holding company that owns and controls a diverse set of MGAs, marketing, underwriting, and servicing over $1 billion annually in niche commercial and personal insurance premiums. Our mission is to protect what matters most to our partners and clients through personalised and specialty insurance products, distributing innovative programs through trusted direct, retail, and wholesale channels. Formed and led by successful insurance industry veterans and backed by Warburg Pincus, K2 is leading the way with specialty insurance programs.

