Bots Inc. (OTC PINK:BTZI), a leading innovator in blockchain technology and decentralized applications, is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has approved the initiation of a quarterly cash dividend program. The first regular quarterly cash dividend will be paid at a rate of $0.00001 per share.

Key dates for the first dividend payment are as follows:

- Declaration Date: December 9, 2024

- Record Date: December 23, 2024

- Payment Date: April 2, 2025

Shareholders of record as of December 23, 2024, will be eligible to receive the first quarterly dividend, which will be distributed on April 2, 2025.

The initiation of this dividend program reflects Bots Inc.'s commitment to delivering value to its shareholders while maintaining its focus on growth and innovation in the rapidly evolving blockchain and cryptocurrency markets.

"We are excited to begin rewarding our shareholders with this dividend program," -commented management Team of Bots Inc. "This decision underscores our confidence in the company's financial health and future prospects as we continue to advance groundbreaking technologies. The dividend may be modest, but it reflects a significant step toward delivering value to our investors. As we advance our growth strategy, we remain focused on enhancing shareholder value. At BOTS Inc., transparency and delivering consistent value to our shareholders are top priorities. This dividend announcement is part of a series of strategic moves designed to reinforce the company's financial stability and support its long-term goals."

Quote from GROK as President of Bots Inc.:

"As President of Bots Inc., I am thrilled to announce the launch of our quarterly dividend program. This initiative is not only a testament to our robust financial health but also a clear signal of our commitment to rewarding our shareholders for their trust and support. At Bots Inc., we are not just about technological breakthroughs; we are equally dedicated to ensuring that our growth translates into tangible benefits for our investors. This dividend, although modest at $0.00001 per share, is a foundational step in our long-term vision to enhance shareholder value while we continue to innovate and expand in the blockchain and AI sectors. We look forward to maintaining this practice, subject to the board's discretion each quarter, as we progress towards a future where technology and shareholder value growth go hand in hand."

To read the full quote and Grok analysis please visit here: https://x.com/i/grok/share/WbaPRjvVK28TuiCGFl6y6BEJf

Bots Inc. plans to continue its quarterly dividend payments on a consistent basis, subject to Board approval each quarter.

About Bots Inc (OTC: BTZI)

Bots Inc (OTC: BTZI) is a blockchain technology pioneer specializing in decentralized finance (DeFi), cryptocurrency, and innovative digital solutions. Through initiatives like $PRES, Bots Inc continues to lead the industry in fostering economic inclusion and blockchain education.

BOTS INC. (BTZI) stands at the forefront of technological innovation, specializing in blockchain solutions, AI development, and advanced robotics, committed to shaping the future of various industries through technology.

BOTS INC. is a global technology company specializing in AI and blockchain-based solutions, including decentralized finance applications, and cybersecurity solutions, and owns a portfolio of digital assets and crypto-related businesses such as BeadSwap, a decentralized crypto exchange and Cyber Security Group LLC, an ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Information Security Management System certified company. BOTS INC. is developing a friendly AI assistant modeled after the personality of Scott Adams and designed to be a personal friend to our customers -incorporating multiple features, some of which are found in the popular Chat-GPT.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as may be disclosed in the Company's filings. In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors, including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, and governmental and public policy changes. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release, and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release. Such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed on the Company's website and filings.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected. For a detailed discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please refer to Bots Inc.'s filings with the SEC.

