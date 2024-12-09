Kerry played an instrumental role in 9fin 's recently announced $50m Series B round, led by Highland Europe

Kerry will lead 9fin's international finance team and continue to build out the function

9fin, the data and analytics platform for debt capital markets, has promoted Kerry McClelland from VP Finance to Chief Financial Officer.

Kerry joined the company in June 2024, having previously worked as CFO for Fiit, a B2B SaaS fitness app.

She was instrumental in 9fin's $50m Series B round, led by Highland Europe, which closed in December 2024. The process was executed within three months a lightning turnaround led by Kerry within her first six months at the business.

In her role as CFO, Kerry will continue to build out 9fin's best-in-class international finance function, supporting the company's continued rapid expansion as it becomes an established player in debt capital markets.

Kerry McClelland, CFO, said:

"It's been an incredible few months and I'm excited to continue to drive 9fin's growth and operational excellence in this new role. I've enjoyed being a part of the leadership team and look forward to seeing what comes next as we continue to scale."

Steven Hunter, CEO and Co-founder, said:

"Promoting Kerry to CFO was a no-brainer she's the perfect person to lead our finance team. After joining the business she played a huge role in our Series B, and it's great to see how she is building the finance team as the business gears up for its next stage of growth."

9fin has bolstered its C-suite leadership over the course of the year, with the promotion of Jen Speirs to Chief Operating Officer and the hiring of Moisés García as Chief Product Officer.

It's been an exciting year for 9fin overall. In 2024, the company launched a new office in Belfast, created a Data Operations team to maintain the high-quality information on its platform, dramatically increased its market coverage, and doubled revenue year-on-year.

About 9fin

9fin is the faster, smarter way to find intelligence on leveraged credit. Our AI-powered data and analytics platform centralises everything that's needed to analyse a credit or win a mandate in one place, helping subscribers win business, outperform their peers, and save time.

