Mawson Gold Limited: SXG Discovers 186 Metres @ 8.8 g/t gold Traversing 8 High-Grade Veins in Down Dip Extension at Sunday Creek

Including 0.5 metres @ 2,541.9 g/t gold
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2024 / Mawson Gold Limited ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSXV:MAW)(Frankfurt:MXR)(OTC PINK:MWSNF) announces Southern Cross Gold Ltd. ("Southern Cross Gold" or "SXG") has released results from five drill holes from the Apollo prospect, with yet another significant discovery of 186 m @ 8.8 g/t Au * ("gold") (uncut) including 0.5 m @ 2,541.9 g/t Au at its 100%-owned Sunday Creek Gold-Antimony Project in Victoria. At Apollo, as for the adjacent Rising Sun mineralization, grades are increasing at depth.
High Level Take Away:
Sunday Creek Latest Results Setting New Records and Validating Growth Potential
The latest drill results continue to reinforce Sunday Creek as one of the best gold-antimony discoveries in the world, with a globally leading drill hit rate (fifty greater than 100 g/t AuEq x m from152 holes for 67,623 m drilled). Discovery hole number SDDSC145 delivered exceptional gold grades, including:
2,541.9 g/t Au over 0.5 metres , representing the third-highest composite intercept in the project's history
4,880.0 g/t Au over 0.3 metres within this interval, being the highest-grade assay at Apollo and second highest across the entire project
A broader mineralized zone of 8.8 g/t Au over 186 metres* (uncut), traversing 8 distinct high-grade vein sets
These intersections rank among the most impressive gold intercepts reported globally in recent years and are typical of the geology in the region, where spectacular high-grade gold is found at depth.
The systematic approach of testing the extensions of the deposit to depth has identified eight distinct mineralized vein-sets within SDDSC145. These vein-sets are like a "Golden Ladder" structure where the main host (100 m to 200 m wide) extends between the side rails deep into the earth, with multiple cross-cutting vein sets that host the gold forming rungs. These rungs are characterized by high-grade intercepts ranging from 20 g/t to over 7,330 g/t Au mineralization with at least 67 defined to date.
Approximately 20% of Sunday Creek's in-situ recoverable value is from antimony. Sunday Creek is on track to become one of the most significant antimony projects in the Western world. China last week ratcheted up further supply pressure, imposing an outright ban on exports of antimony to the United States. This positions the project as one of the few significant future antimony sources in the Western worl d at a time when defence supply chains face mounting pressure sourcing antimony and other critical metals.
Further drill results from the fourteen holes being processed at the laboratory will be soon released. SXG has one of the larger exploration drill programs globally with five rigs (moving to six shortly) drilling with 60,000 m planned by Q3 2025.
The combination of a globally significant discovery with exceptional gold grades and strategic antimony content, in a tier-one jurisdiction an hour by road from Melbourne, suggests that the next 12 months of SXG's systematic exploration and pre-developments plans will prove transformative.
For Those Who Like the Details:
SDDSC145 , drilled 186.0 m @ 9.6 g/t AuEq (8.8 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb ) * (uncut) which included nine intercepts of >50 g/t Au (up to 4,880.0 g/t Au over 0.3 m from 876.7 m) and eight intercepts of >5% Sb (up to 32.2% Sb) . Eight mineralized high-grade vein-sets were intersected with five being new discoveries outside the January 2024 exploration target area. Selected highlights including:
11.6 m @ 5.8 g/t AuEq (3.5 g/t Au, 1.3% Sb) from 708.6 m
8.0 m @ 11.9 g/t AuEq (10.6 g/t Au, 0.7% Sb) from 722.5 m, including:
0.5 m @ 133.2 g/t AuEq (131.2 g/t Au, 1.1% Sb) from 724.4 m
1.5 m @ 29.4 g/t AuEq (18.9 g/t Au, 5.6% Sb) from 753.2 m
0.9 m @ 45.9 g/t AuEq (44.1 g/t Au, 0.9% Sb) from 797.2 m
0.5 m @ 93.4 g/t AuEq (48.9 g/t Au, 23.6% Sb) from 828.8 m
2.3 m @ 19.2 g/t AuEq (19.2 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 870.6 m
0.5 m @ 2,544.0 g/t AuEq (2,541.9 g/t Au, 1.1% Sb) from 876.4 m
4.8 m @ 21.8 g/t AuEq (14.7 g/t Au, 3.8% Sb) from 887.2 m, including
1.7 m @ 59.8 g/t AuEq (40.4 g/t Au, 10.3% Sb) from 890.3 m
SDDSC143, drilled 155 m up-dip of SDDSC145 intercepted nine vein mineralized vein sets and included five intercepts of >20 g/t Au (up to 86.6 g/t Au)and twelve intercepts of >5% Sb (up to 34.9%) . Selected highlights include:
2.8 m @ 17.5 g/t AuEq (9.9 g/t Au, 4.1% Sb) from 525.0 m, including:
1.6 m @ 29.7 g/t AuEq (16.1 g/t Au, 7.2% Sb) from 525.6 m
3.1 m @ 8.8 g/t AuEq (4.9 g/t Au, 2.1% Sb) from 630.4 m, including:
1.6 m @ 14.6 g/t AuEq (7.3 g/t Au, 3.9% Sb) from 631.9 m
Ongoing Exploration: Fourteen holes are currently being processed and analysed, with five holes in progress (Figure 1 and 2).
Mawson owns 96,590,910 shares of SXG (48.7%), valuing its stake at A$313.9 million (C$315.3 million) based on SXG's closing price on December 6, 2024 AEDT.
Michael Hudson, Mawson Interim CEO and Executive Chairman, states: "Sunday Creek again proves truly remarkable as demonstrated by these outstanding results. The intersection of 4,880 g/t Au over 0.3 metres in SDDSC145 marks not only the highest grade ever intersected at Apollo, but also stands as our second-highest grade across the entire project. Importantly, these high-grade results demonstrate excellent vertical continuity, with SDDSC145 extending our known high-grade mineralization 76 m down-dip.
"These latest drill results represent a significant advancement in understanding the deposit's scale and grade potential. Five vein sets were new discoveries outside the January 2024 exploration target area, including the 0.5 m @2,541.9 g/t Au intersection.
"The results align with the characteristic pattern of Victorian epizonal deposits, where grades typically improve at depth. We are now seeing Apollo mirror these same characteristics (as did the adjacent mineralized body at Rising Sun), as we explore deeper vertically below 600 m.
"Our systematic drilling approach continues to yield compelling high-grade and continuous drill results. The combination of exceptional gold grades and significant antimony content distinguishes Sunday Creek globally, particularly given antimony's critical metal status and limited production outside China, accentuated by the current export restrictions and bans from China.
"With fourteen holes currently being processed and five rigs actively drilling, our exploration program maintains strong momentum. These results further strengthen our conviction that Sunday Creek has the potential to emerge as a globally significant gold-antimony discovery right here in Victoria, just an hour by road from Melbourne."
Drill Hole Discussion
Results from drill holes SDDSC133, SDDSC136, SDDSC139, SDDSC143 and SDDSC145 (Figures 1 and 2) at the Apollo prospect at the 100%-owned Sunday Creek Gold-Antimony Project in Victoria are described below (Figure 4).
Drill hole SDDSC145 continues the systematic stepdown drilling program at Apollo, delivering exceptional results including a 0.5 m intersection grading 2,554 g/t AuEq. The hole achieved the highest-grade gold intersection ever recorded at Apollo and the second highest across the entire Sunday Creek Project, while also representing the fourth highest composite intercept to date.
The hole was strategically drilled parallel to the mineralized corridor (but at a high angle to the mineralized vein sets), testing a prospective window of 310 m within the host position and averaged 186.0 m @ 9.6 g/t AuEq (8.8 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb ) * (uncut).
A key achievement was extending the high-grade core of the A138 vein set in SDDSC145 0.5 m @ 2,544.0 g/t AuEq (2,541.9 g/t Au, 1.1% Sb) from 876.4 m, by 76 m down-dip below previously drilled SDDSC0128 0.3 m @ 43.4 g/t AuEq (28.6 g/t Au, 7.9% Sb) from 704.7 m, confirming strong vertical continuity of the mineralization (Figure 2).
Significant mineralization was intersected throughout the hole from 708 m to 890 m depth, with the deepest sections (>870 m) yielding some of the most impressive grades. This pattern of increasing grade with depth aligns with typical characteristics of Victorian epizonal deposits.
The drill hole intersected eight distinct mineralized vein-sets:
Four represent down-dip extensions
Four are infill intersections
Nine intervals exceeded 50 g/t Au (with a high of 4,880.0 g/t Au)
Eight intervals contained over 5% antimony (Sb), with values up to 32.2% Sb
These multiple high-grade zones demonstrate the presence of a robust mineralising system that continues to improve with depth, supporting the ongoing systematic deeper drilling program at Apollo. At Apollo, as for the adjacent Rising Sun mineralization, grades are increasing at depth. Extended highlights include:
2.1 m @ 1.3 g/t AuEq (1.3 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 548.8 m
11.6 m @ 5.8 g/t AuEq (3.5 g/t Au, 1.3% Sb) from 708.6 m, including:
1.6 m @ 9.8 g/t AuEq (6.5 g/t Au, 1.8% Sb) from 710.2 m
2.7 m @ 7.3 g/t AuEq (3.8 g/t Au, 1.9% Sb) from 713.0 m
1.8 m @ 11.7 g/t AuEq (6.4 g/t Au, 2.8% Sb) from 716.9 m
8.0 m @ 11.9 g/t AuEq (10.6 g/t Au, 0.7% Sb) from 722.5 m, including:
0.5 m @ 133.2 g/t AuEq (131.2 g/t Au, 1.1% Sb) from 724.4 m
2.2 m @ 6.5 g/t AuEq (4.2 g/t Au, 1.2% Sb) from 727.5 m
2.0 m @ 1.1 g/t AuEq (0.5 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 733.4 m
1.5 m @ 29.4 g/t AuEq (18.9 g/t Au, 5.6% Sb) from 753.2 m, including:
0.7 m @ 62.9 g/t AuEq (39.8 g/t Au, 12.3% Sb) from 753.4 m
6.2 m @ 1.3 g/t AuEq (0.6 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 758.8 m
5.4 m @ 2.0 g/t AuEq (1.2 g/t Au, 0.5% Sb) from 781.1 m, including:
1.2 m @ 5.5 g/t AuEq (2.3 g/t Au, 1.7% Sb) from 783.9 m
0.9 m @ 45.9 g/t AuEq (44.1 g/t Au, 0.9% Sb) from 797.2 m, including:
0.3 m @ 130.5 g/t AuEq (127.0 g/t Au, 1.9% Sb) from 797.2 m
1.4 m @ 5.2 g/t AuEq (4.2 g/t Au, 0.5% Sb) from 801.7 m, including:
0.4 m @ 15.5 g/t AuEq (13.1 g/t Au, 1.3% Sb) from 801.7 m
4.1 m @ 1.4 g/t AuEq (0.5 g/t Au, 0.5% Sb) from 805.6 m
1.3 m @ 8.0 g/t AuEq (3.6 g/t Au, 2.4% Sb) from 822.5 m
0.5 m @ 93.4 g/t AuEq (48.9 g/t Au, 23.6% Sb) from 828.8 m
1.8 m @ 4.4 g/t AuEq (2.6 g/t Au, 0.9% Sb) from 837.3 m, including:
1.5 m @ 4.6 g/t AuEq (2.7 g/t Au, 1.0% Sb) from 837.3 m
2.3 m @ 19.2 g/t AuEq (19.2 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 870.6 m, including:
0.5 m @ 85.3 g/t AuEq (85.2 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 872.3 m
0.5 m @ 2,544.0 g/t AuEq (2,541.9 g/t Au, 1.1% Sb) from 876.4 m
4.8 m @ 21.8 g/t AuEq (14.7 g/t Au, 3.8% Sb) from 887.2 m, including:
1.7 m @ 59.8 g/t AuEq (40.4 g/t Au, 10.3% Sb) from 890.3 m
Drill hole SDDSC143 , positioned 155 m up-dip from SDDSC145, successfully tested a 224 m prospective corridor, delivering strong infill results across nine mineralized vein sets. The hole extended three high-grade vein sets by 20 m to 40 m while returning five intercepts greater than 20 g/t Au (with values up to 86.6 g/t Au) and twelve intercepts exceeding 5% Sb (reaching up to 34.9% Sb) . This infill hole has effectively enhanced the understanding of the mineralization between previously drilled sections. Extended highlights include:
1.5 m @ 8.0 g/t AuEq (3.9 g/t Au, 2.2% Sb) from 449.7 m
1.6 m @ 2.1 g/t AuEq (1.5 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 459.9 m
1.9 m @ 1.6 g/t AuEq (0.5 g/t Au, 0.6% Sb) from 496.9 m
2.1 m @ 5.3 g/t AuEq (4.5 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 508.1 m, including:
0.5 m @ 21.4 g/t AuEq (20.2 g/t Au, 0.7% Sb) from 509.8 m
2.8 m @ 17.5 g/t AuEq (9.9 g/t Au, 4.1% Sb) from 525.0 m, including:
1.6 m @ 29.7 g/t AuEq (16.1 g/t Au, 7.2% Sb) from 525.6 m
4.9 m @ 1.5 g/t AuEq (1.1 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 537.7 m
1.3 m @ 5.1 g/t AuEq (3.7 g/t Au, 0.8% Sb) from 545.3 m
5.4 m @ 1.8 g/t AuEq (1.0 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 553.3 m
3.7 m @ 1.0 g/t AuEq (0.8 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 602.4 m
2.5 m @ 6.4 g/t AuEq (2.0 g/t Au, 2.3% Sb) from 611.9 m, including:
0.4 m @ 34.3 g/t AuEq (7.2 g/t Au, 14.4% Sb) from 612.4 m
3.1 m @ 8.8 g/t AuEq (4.9 g/t Au, 2.1% Sb) from 630.4 m, including:
1.6 m @ 14.6 g/t AuEq (7.3 g/t Au, 3.9% Sb) from 631.9 m
0.9 m @ 21.9 g/t AuEq (12.1 g/t Au, 5.2% Sb) from 640.8 m, including:
0.6 m @ 34.0 g/t AuEq (18.5 g/t Au, 8.2% Sb) from 641.2 m
0.8 m @ 3.5 g/t AuEq (0.8 g/t Au, 1.5% Sb) from 649.9 m
Drill hole SDDSC139 , originally designed to extend vein sets at Apollo East, deviated from its planned trajectory and was unsuccessful at intersecting the original target position. While the hole intersected four mineralized zones, only one achieved significant grades - the A130 vein set, which returned 1.1 m @ 19.2 g/t AuEq. The hole included three intercepts of >10 g/t Au (up to 77.5 g/t Au) and three intercepts of >5% Sb (up to 7.36% Sb) . Extended highlights include:
0.7 m @ 3.6 g/t AuEq (0.8 g/t Au, 1.5% Sb) from 367.5 m
0.9 m @ 5.5 g/t AuEq (1.6 g/t Au, 2.1% Sb) from 395.1 m
0.2 m @ 13.1 g/t AuEq (3.7 g/t Au, 5.0% Sb) from 401.2 m
1.1 m @ 19.2 g/t AuEq (16.4 g/t Au, 1.5% Sb) from 436.3 m, including:
0.9 m @ 21.2 g/t AuEq (18.4 g/t Au, 1.5% Sb) from 436.3 m
SDDSC133 and SDDSC136 were designed as control holes at Apollo East, with the intention to locate the dyke position. Both holes drilled N-S striking faults at the expected dyke location and hence did not intercept the dyke body. SDDSC133 intercepted the Goliath Fault, and SDDSC136 intercepted the Gatekeeper Fault.
Highlight from SDDSC136:
1.6 m @ 2.6 g/t AuEq (2.6 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 147.0 m
Pending Results and Update
Fourteen holes (SDDSC120W1, 129, 140, 142, 144, 146, 146W1, 147-151, 153, 155) are currently being processed and analyzed, with five holes (SDDSC149W1, 152, 154, 155A, 157) in progress (Figures 1 and 2).
Further Information
No upper gold grade cut is applied in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness. However, during future Mineral Resource studies, the requirement for assay top cutting will be assessed. The Company notes that due to rounding of assay results to one significant figure, minor variations in calculated composite grades may occur.
Figures 1 to 4 show project location, plan and longitudinal views of drill results reported here and Tables 2 to 4 provide collar and assay data. The true thickness of the mineralized intervals reported individually as estimated true widths ("ETW"), otherwise they are interpreted to be approximately 25% to 50% of the sampled thickness for other reported holes. Lower grades were cut at 1.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum width of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum of 1 m width unless specified unless otherwise* specified to demonstrate higher grade assays.
About Sunday Creek
The Sunday Creek epizonal-style gold project is located 60 km north of Melbourne within 16,900 hectares ("Ha") of granted exploration tenements. SXG is also the freehold landholder of 133.29 Ha that form the key portion in and around the main drilled area at the Sunday Creek Project and is closing on a 921.22 Ha (total 1,054.51 Ha or 2,605.8 acres) subject to Foreign Investment Board ("FIRB") approval.
Gold and antimony form in a relay of vein sets that cut across a steeply dipping zone of intensely altered rocks (the "host"). When observed from above, the host resembles the side rails of a ladder, where the sub-vertical mineralized vein sets are the rungs that extend from surface to depth. At Apollo and Rising Sun these individual 'rungs' have been defined over 600 m depth extent from surface to 1,100 m below surface, are 2.5 m to 3.5 m wide (median widths) (and up to 10 m), and 20 m to 100 m in strike.
Cumulatively, 152 drill holes for 67,623.19 m have been reported by SXG (and Mawson Gold Ltd) from Sunday Creek since late 2020. An additional 12 holes for 582.55 m from Sunday Creek were abandoned due to deviation or hole conditions. Fourteen drillholes for 2,383 m have been reported regionally outside of the main Sunday Creek drill area. A total of 64 historic drill holes for 5,599 m were completed from the late 1960s to 2008. The project now contains a total of fifty (50) >100 g/t AuEq x m and fifty-eight (58) >50 to 100 g/t AuEq x m drill holes by applying a 2 m @ 1 g/t lower cut.
Our systematic drill program is strategically targeting these significant vein formations, initially these have been defined over 1,350 m strike of the host from Christina to Apollo prospects, of which approximately 620 m has been more intensively drill tested (Rising Sun to Apollo). At least 67 'rungs' have been defined to date, defined by high-grade intercepts (20 g/t to >7,330 g/t Au) along with lower grade edges. Ongoing step-out drilling is aiming to uncover the potential extent of this mineralized system (Figure 3).
Geologically, the project is located within the Melbourne Structural Zone in the Lachlan Fold Belt. The regional host to the Sunday Creek mineralization is an interbedded turbidite sequence of siltstones and minor sandstones metamorphosed to sub-greenschist facies and folded into a set of open north-west trending fold.
Exploration Target
On January 23, 2024, SXG announced the maiden gold and antimony Exploration Target at its flagship 100%-owned Sunday Creek Project in Victoria, Australia. The Exploration Target ranges reported are shown in Table 1. Notably, the Exploration Target was constrained to the current drill footprint at Apollo (in shallower areas broadly above holes report here) and Rising Sun, as at the time these areas only contained sufficient drilling to determine continuity and infer grade ranges. Significant potential exists to increase the size of the exploration target with high grade drill results now drilled for up to 650 m beyond the Exploration Target area.
Table 1. Sunday Creek Exploration Target for Apollo and Rising Sun at the Sunday Creek Project
Range
Tonnes (Mt)
AuEq g/t*
Au g/t
Sb %
Au Eq (Moz)
Au (Moz)
Sb (kt)
Lower Case
4.4
7.2
5.3
1.2
1.0
0.74
53.5
Upper Case
5.1
9.7
7.8
1.2
1.6
1.28
62.8
The volume of the modeled areas determines the potential tonnage statement in the exploration target. The grade range given in the exploration target is determined with consideration to the drill results within the modeled exploration target area and consideration of the geological setting in an established mining camp. The potential tonnages and grades are conceptual in nature and are based on previous drill results that defined the approximate length, thickness, depth and grade of the portion of the historic mineral resource estimate. There has been insufficient exploration to define a current mineral resource and the Company cautions that there is a risk further exploration will not result in the delineation of a current mineral resource.
The gold equivalent calculation applied for exploration target was ???????? = ???? (??/??) + 1.58 × ???? (%), whereas today the Company is applying ???????? = ???? (??/??) + 1.88 × ???? (%) (see below for further description).
Further Information
Further discussion and analysis of the Sunday Creek project by Southern Cross Gold is available on the SXG website at www.southerncrossgold.com.au.
Critical Metal Epizonal Gold-Antimony Deposits
Sunday Creek (Figure 4) is an epizonal gold-antimony deposit formed in the late Devonian (like Fosterville, Costerfield and Redcastle), 60 million years later than mesozonal gold systems formed in Victoria (for example Ballarat and Bendigo). Epizonal deposits are a form of orogenic gold deposit classified according to their depth of formation: epizonal (<6 km), mesozonal (6-12 km) and hypozonal (>12 km).
Epizonal deposits in Victoria often have associated high levels of the critical metal, antimony, and Sunday Creek is no exception. China claims a 56 per cent share of global mined supplies of antimony, according to a 2023 European Union study. Antimony features highly on the critical minerals lists of many countries including Australia, the United States of America, Canada, Japan and the European Union. Australia ranks seventh for antimony production despite all production coming from a single mine at Costerfield in Victoria, located nearby to all SXG projects. Antimony alloys with lead and tin which results in improved properties for solders, munitions, bearings and batteries. Antimony is a prominent additive for halogen-containing flame retardants. Adequate supplies of antimony are critical to the world's energy transition, and to the high-tech industry, especially the semi-conductor and defence sectors where it is a critical additive to primers in munitions.
The Chinese government placed export limits on September 15, 2024 on six antimony-related products. Additionally, the new policy bans gold-antimony smelting separation technology exports without permission from the ministry. This week China further ratcheted up supply pressure, imposing an outright ban on exports of gallium, germanium and antimony to the United States. This puts pressure on Western defence supply chains and negatively affect the supply of the metal and push up pricing given China's dominance of the supply of the metal in the global markets. This is positive for SXG as we are likely to have one of the very few large and high-quality projects of antimony in the western world that can feed western demand into the future.
Antimony represents approximately 20% in situ recoverable value of Sunday Creek at an AuEq of 1.88.
Technical Background and Qualified Person
The Qualified Person, Michael Hudson, Executive Chairman and a director of Mawson Gold, and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, has reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this release.
Analytical samples are transported to the Bendigo facility of On Site Laboratory Services ("On Site") which operates under both an ISO 9001 and NATA quality systems. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the fire assay technique (PE01S method; 25 gram charge), followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (BM011 and over-range methods as required) use aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS analysis. The QA/QC program of Southern Cross Gold consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, blanks within interpreted mineralized rock and quarter core duplicates. In addition, On Site inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.
MAW considers that both gold and antimony that are included in the gold equivalent calculation ("AuEq") have reasonable potential to be recovered at Sunday Creek, given current geochemical understanding, historic production statistics and geologically analogous mining operations. Historically, ore from Sunday Creek was treated onsite or shipped to the Costerfield mine, located 54 km to the northwest of the project, for processing during WW1. The Costerfield mine corridor, now owned by Mandalay Resources Ltd contains two million ounces of equivalent gold (Mandalay Q3 2021 Results), and in 2020 was the sixth highest-grade global underground mine and a top 5 global producer of antimony.
MAW considers that it is appropriate to adopt the same gold equivalent variables as Mandalay Resources Ltd in its Mandalay Technical Report, 2024 dated March 28, 2024. The gold equivalence formula used by Mandalay Resources was calculated using Costerfield's 2023 production costs, using a gold price of US$1,900 per ounce, an antimony price of US$12,000 per tonne and 2023 total year metal recoveries of 94% for gold and 89% for antimony, and is as follows:
???????? = ???? (??/??) + 1.88 × ???? (%).
Based on the latest Costerfield calculation and given the similar geological styles and historic toll treatment of Sunday Creek mineralization at Costerfield, SXG considers that a ???????? = ???? (??/??) + 1.88 × ???? (%) is appropriate to use for the initial exploration targeting of gold-antimony mineralization at Sunday Creek.
About Mawson Gold Limited (TSXV:MAW, FRANKFURT:MXR, OTCPINK:MWSNF)
Mawson Gold Limited has distinguished itself as a leading Nordic exploration company. Over the last decades, the team behind Mawson has forged a long and successful record of discovering, financing, and advancing mineral projects in the Nordics and Australia. Mawson holds the Skellefteå North gold discovery and a portfolio of historic uranium resources in Sweden. Mawson also holds 48.7% of Southern Cross Gold Ltd. (ASX:SXG) which owns or controls two high-grade, historic epizonal goldfields in Victoria, Australia, including the exciting Sunday Creek Au-Sb discovery.
About Southern Cross Gold Ltd (ASX:SXG)
Southern Cross Gold holds the 100%-owned Sunday Creek project in Victoria and Mt Isa project in Queensland, the Redcastle joint venture in Victoria, Australia, and a strategic 6.7% holding in ASX-listed Nagambie Resources Limited (ASX:NAG) which grants SXG a Right of First Refusal over a 3,300 square kilometer tenement package held by NAG in Victoria.
Figure 1: Sunday Creek plan view showing selected results from holes SDDSC133, SDDSC136, SDDSC139, SDDSC143 and SDDSC145 reported here (blue highlighted box, black trace), with selected prior reported drill holes and pending holes.
Figure 2: Sunday Creek longitudinal section across A-B in the plane of the dyke breccia/altered sediment host looking towards the north (striking 236 degrees) showing mineralized veins sets. Showing hole SDDSC133, SDDSC136, SDDSC139, SDDSC143 and SDDSC145 reported here (blue highlighted box, black trace), with selected intersections and prior reported drill holes. The vertical extents of the vein sets are limited by proximity to drill hole pierce points. For location refer to Figure 1.
Figure 3: Sunday Creek regional plan view showing soil sampling, structural framework, regional historic epizonal gold mining areas and broad regional areas tested by 12 holes for 2,383 m drill program. The regional drill areas are at Tonstal, Consols and Leviathan located 4,000-7,500 m along strike from the main drill area at Golden Dyke- Apollo.
Figure 4: Location of the Sunday Creek project, along with the 100% owned Redcastle gold-antimony project and simplified geology.
Table 2: Drill collar summary table for recent drill holes in progress.
Hole-ID
Depth (m)
Prospect
East GDA94_Z55
North GDA94_Z55
Elevation
Azimuth
Plunge
SDDSC120W1
1088.5
Rising Sun
331108
5867977
319
267
-55
SDDSC129
1269.8
Rising Sun
330339
5867860
277
77
-58
SDDSC133
347.2
Apollo East
331376
5867742
335
8
-42
SDDSC136
349
Apollo East
331375
5867742
335
329
-41
SDDSC139
469.2
Apollo East
331464
5867865
333
267
-38
SDDSC140
352.9
Christina
330075
5867612
274
9
-70
SDDSC141
935.3
Golden Dyke
330809
5867842
301
272
-53
SDDSC142
500.67
Christina
330075
5867612
274
292
-70
SDDSC143
667.6
Apollo
331464
5867865
333
270
-39
SDDSC144
800.7
Rising Sun
330338
5867860
277
76
-56
SDDSC145
941
Apollo
331594
5867955
344
264
-40
SDDSC146
245.7
Christina
330073
5867612
274
273
-42
SDDSC146W1
461.2
Christina
330073
5867612
274
273
-42
SDDSC147
977.2
Golden Dyke
330809
5867842
301
278
-57
SDDSC148
563.6
Christina
330073
5867611
274
278
-57.2
SDDSC149
970.8
Apollo
331594
5867955
344
266
-47
SDDSC149W1
In progress plan 990 m
Apollo
331594
5867955
344
266
-47
SDDSC150
638.8
Christina
330333.4
5867860
276.9
244
-65
SDDSC151
737.2
Golden Dyke
330809
5867842
301
273.8
-56.5
SDDSC152
In progress plan 1100 m
Rising Sun
330815.9
5867599
295.8
328
-65
SDDSC153
641.6
Christina
330333.4
5867860
276.9
244.8
-52.5
SDDSC154
In progress plan 330 m
Christina
330075.1
5867612
273.6
60
-26.5
SDDSC155
31
Rising Sun
330338.7
5867860
276.9
72.7
-63.5
SDDSC155A
In progress plan 1025 m
Rising Sun
330338.7
5867860
276.9
72.7
-63.5
SDDSC157
In progress plan 900 m
Golden Dyke
330818
5867847
301.2
276.6
-58.4
Table 3: Table of mineralized drill hole intersections reported from SDDSC136, SDDSC139, SDDSC143 and SDDSC145 using two cutoff criteria. Lower grades cut at 1.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq cutoff over a maximum of 1 m.
Hole-ID
From (m)
To (m)
Length (m)
Au g/t
Sb%
AuEq g/t
SDDSC136
147.0
148.6
1.6
2.6
0.0
2.6
SDDSC139
367.5
368.2
0.7
0.8
1.5
3.6
SDDSC139
395.1
396.0
0.9
1.6
2.1
5.5
SDDSC139
401.2
401.4
0.2
3.7
5.0
13.1
SDDSC139
436.3
437.4
1.1
16.4
1.5
19.2
including
436.3
437.2
0.9
18.4
1.5
21.2
SDDSC143
449.7
451.2
1.5
3.9
2.2
8.0
SDDSC143
459.9
461.5
1.6
1.5
0.4
2.1
SDDSC143
496.9
498.8
1.9
0.5
0.6
1.6
SDDSC143
508.1
510.2
2.1
4.5
0.4
5.3
including
509.8
510.3
0.5
20.2
0.7
21.4
SDDSC143
525.0
527.8
2.8
9.9
4.1
17.5
including
525.6
527.2
1.6
16.1
7.2
29.7
SDDSC143
537.7
542.6
4.9
1.1
0.2
1.5
SDDSC143
545.3
546.6
1.3
3.7
0.8
5.1
SDDSC143
553.3
558.7
5.4
1.0
0.4
1.8
SDDSC143
602.4
606.1
3.7
0.8
0.1
1.0
SDDSC143
611.9
614.4
2.5
2.0
2.3
6.4
including
612.4
612.8
0.4
7.2
14.4
34.3
SDDSC143
630.4
633.5
3.1
4.9
2.1
8.8
including
631.9
633.5
1.6
7.3
3.9
14.6
SDDSC143
640.8
641.7
0.9
12.1
5.2
21.9
including
641.2
641.8
0.6
18.5
8.2
34.0
SDDSC143
649.9
650.7
0.8
0.8
1.5
3.5
SDDSC145
548.8
550.9
2.1
1.3
0.0
1.3
SDDSC145
708.6
720.2
11.6
3.5
1.3
5.8
including
710.2
711.8
1.6
6.5
1.8
9.8
including
713.0
715.7
2.7
3.8
1.9
7.3
including
716.9
718.7
1.8
6.4
2.8
11.7
SDDSC145
722.5
730.5
8
10.6
0.7
11.9
including
724.4
724.9
0.5
131.2
1.1
133.2
including
727.5
729.7
2.2
4.2
1.2
6.5
SDDSC145
733.4
735.4
2
0.5
0.3
1.1
SDDSC145
753.2
754.7
1.5
18.9
5.6
29.4
including
753.4
754.1
0.7
39.8
12.3
62.9
SDDSC145
758.8
765.0
6.2
0.6
0.4
1.3
SDDSC145
781.1
786.5
5.4
1.2
0.5
2.0
including
783.9
785.1
1.2
2.3
1.7
5.5
SDDSC145
797.2
798.1
0.9
44.1
0.9
45.9
including
797.2
797.5
0.3
127.0
1.9
130.5
SDDSC145
801.7
803.1
1.4
4.2
0.5
5.2
including
801.7
802.1
0.4
13.1
1.3
15.5
SDDSC145
805.6
809.7
4.1
0.5
0.5
1.4
SDDSC145
822.5
823.8
1.3
3.6
2.4
8.0
SDDSC145
828.8
829.3
0.5
48.9
23.6
93.4
SDDSC145
837.3
839.1
1.8
2.6
0.9
4.4
including
837.3
838.8
1.5
2.7
1.0
4.6
SDDSC145
870.6
872.9
2.3
19.2
0.0
19.2
including
872.3
872.8
0.5
85.2
0.1
85.3
SDDSC145
876.4
876.9
0.5
2541.9
1.1
2544.0
SDDSC145
887.2
892.0
4.8
14.7
3.8
21.8
including
890.3
892.0
1.7
40.4
10.3
59.8
Table 4: All individual assays reported from SDDSC133, SDDSC136, SDDSC139, SDDSC143 and SDDSC145 reported here >0.1g/t AuEq..
Hole-ID
From (m)
To (m)
Length (m)
Au ppm
Sb%
AuEq (g/t)
SDDSC136
142.6
143.6
0.9
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC136
143.6
144.6
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC136
146.3
147.0
0.7
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC136
147.0
148.0
1.0
1.6
0.0
1.6
SDDSC136
148.0
148.6
0.7
4.0
0.0
4.0
SDDSC136
148.6
148.9
0.3
0.4
0.0
0.5
SDDSC139
195.1
195.5
0.5
0.5
0.0
0.5
SDDSC139
349.5
349.8
0.3
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC139
349.8
350.3
0.5
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC139
350.3
351.6
1.3
0.2
0.0
0.3
SDDSC139
351.6
352.0
0.4
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC139
361.9
363.2
1.3
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC139
363.2
364.0
0.8
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC139
364.0
365.1
1.1
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC139
365.1
365.5
0.4
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC139
365.5
366.2
0.7
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC139
366.2
366.7
0.6
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC139
366.7
367.0
0.2
0.8
0.0
0.9
SDDSC139
367.0
367.5
0.5
0.5
0.1
0.7
SDDSC139
367.5
367.6
0.2
0.5
4.5
8.8
SDDSC139
367.6
368.1
0.5
0.7
0.4
1.5
SDDSC139
368.1
368.2
0.1
1.8
1.6
4.8
SDDSC139
368.2
369.0
0.8
0.2
0.1
0.5
SDDSC139
369.8
370.5
0.7
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC139
371.3
372.1
0.8
0.3
0.0
0.4
SDDSC139
372.1
373.0
0.9
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC139
373.0
374.2
1.2
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC139
374.2
375.3
1.1
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC139
376.2
377.1
0.8
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC139
380.2
381.1
0.9
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC139
382.8
384.0
1.1
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC139
386.1
387.1
0.9
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC139
387.8
388.3
0.5
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC139
391.9
392.1
0.2
1.1
0.1
1.2
SDDSC139
393.0
394.1
1.1
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC139
395.1
395.2
0.1
12.5
0.9
14.1
SDDSC139
395.7
396.0
0.2
0.2
7.4
14.1
SDDSC139
396.0
396.3
0.4
0.3
0.1
0.4
SDDSC139
399.2
399.9
0.7
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC139
401.2
401.4
0.2
3.7
5.0
13.1
SDDSC139
401.4
402.0
0.6
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC139
402.0
403.1
1.1
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC139
403.1
403.2
0.1
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC139
403.2
404.3
1.1
0.6
0.0
0.6
SDDSC139
408.6
409.3
0.7
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC139
416.4
416.9
0.6
1.0
0.0
1.0
SDDSC139
421.2
421.8
0.6
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC139
427.6
428.3
0.8
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC139
430.0
431.0
1.0
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC139
431.7
432.2
0.5
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC139
433.1
434.0
0.9
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC139
435.2
436.3
1.1
0.7
0.0
0.8
SDDSC139
436.3
436.8
0.5
5.2
0.3
5.7
SDDSC139
436.8
436.9
0.1
77.5
6.2
89.1
SDDSC139
436.9
437.1
0.2
2.5
0.0
2.6
SDDSC139
437.1
437.2
0.1
62.6
6.7
75.2
SDDSC139
437.2
437.4
0.1
2.3
1.4
4.9
SDDSC139
437.4
438.1
0.7
0.8
0.0
0.8
SDDSC139
438.1
438.5
0.4
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC139
438.5
439.5
1.0
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC139
442.6
442.8
0.2
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC139
442.8
444.1
1.3
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC139
446.0
446.5
0.5
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC139
446.5
446.9
0.4
1.1
0.0
1.2
SDDSC143
206.9
207.3
0.4
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC143
207.3
207.7
0.4
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC143
207.7
208.4
0.7
1.0
0.0
1.0
SDDSC143
208.4
208.7
0.3
0.5
0.0
0.5
SDDSC143
378.6
379.4
0.8
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC143
407.9
409.0
1.2
0.6
0.0
0.6
SDDSC143
409.0
410.2
1.2
0.5
0.0
0.5
SDDSC143
412.8
413.9
1.1
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC143
414.4
415.6
1.1
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC143
415.6
416.9
1.4
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC143
416.9
418.0
1.1
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC143
418.0
419.3
1.3
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC143
419.3
420.5
1.2
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC143
420.5
421.2
0.7
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC143
433.7
434.7
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC143
449.0
449.7
0.7
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC143
449.7
450.2
0.5
1.8
0.1
2.1
SDDSC143
450.2
450.6
0.3
4.9
0.0
4.9
SDDSC143
450.6
451.1
0.5
2.5
1.2
4.8
SDDSC143
451.1
451.2
0.1
14.9
18.3
49.3
SDDSC143
451.2
451.4
0.2
0.4
0.0
0.5
SDDSC143
453.2
454.2
1.0
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC143
454.2
455.0
0.7
0.3
0.0
0.4
SDDSC143
455.0
455.9
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC143
455.9
456.7
0.8
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC143
456.7
457.2
0.5
0.4
0.5
1.4
SDDSC143
457.2
457.6
0.4
0.2
0.0
0.3
SDDSC143
457.6
458.4
0.8
0.5
0.0
0.6
SDDSC143
458.4
458.7
0.3
0.6
0.0
0.6
SDDSC143
458.7
459.7
1.0
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC143
459.7
459.9
0.2
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC143
459.9
460.1
0.2
2.6
1.5
5.3
SDDSC143
460.1
461.2
1.0
1.3
0.2
1.7
SDDSC143
461.2
461.5
0.4
1.2
0.1
1.4
SDDSC143
461.5
462.0
0.5
0.7
0.0
0.7
SDDSC143
465.4
466.0
0.6
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC143
466.0
466.5
0.5
0.6
0.1
0.7
SDDSC143
471.0
471.6
0.6
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC143
471.6
472.4
0.8
0.8
0.0
0.8
SDDSC143
472.4
473.0
0.6
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC143
481.2
481.5
0.3
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC143
481.5
481.8
0.3
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC143
481.8
482.3
0.5
0.6
0.0
0.6
SDDSC143
489.2
489.7
0.5
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC143
490.3
490.8
0.5
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC143
496.9
497.2
0.3
1.3
0.0
1.3
SDDSC143
497.2
497.6
0.4
0.4
0.1
0.6
SDDSC143
497.6
498.1
0.6
0.4
0.1
0.5
SDDSC143
498.7
498.8
0.2
1.0
7.1
14.3
SDDSC143
499.8
500.1
0.3
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC143
500.1
500.6
0.5
0.6
0.0
0.7
SDDSC143
500.6
501.5
0.9
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC143
501.5
502.2
0.7
0.5
0.0
0.5
SDDSC143
502.2
503.3
1.1
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC143
503.3
504.0
0.7
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC143
507.4
507.6
0.2
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC143
508.1
508.6
0.5
0.5
0.8
2.0
SDDSC143
508.6
509.1
0.5
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC143
509.1
509.2
0.2
0.3
0.9
2.0
SDDSC143
509.2
509.8
0.6
0.2
0.0
0.3
SDDSC143
509.8
510.0
0.3
5.1
0.4
5.9
SDDSC143
510.0
510.2
0.2
39.0
1.0
40.9
SDDSC143
510.2
511.0
0.8
0.2
0.0
0.3
SDDSC143
511.0
511.5
0.5
0.1
0.1
0.3
SDDSC143
511.5
512.1
0.6
0.3
0.1
0.4
SDDSC143
512.1
512.4
0.3
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC143
512.4
512.7
0.3
0.6
0.1
0.7
SDDSC143
513.9
514.5
0.6
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC143
514.5
515.8
1.3
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC143
515.8
516.3
0.5
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC143
516.3
516.7
0.3
3.8
0.0
3.8
SDDSC143
518.9
520.2
1.3
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC143
520.2
521.3
1.1
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC143
521.3
521.8
0.5
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC143
523.8
525.0
1.2
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC143
525.0
525.6
0.6
2.6
0.1
2.8
SDDSC143
525.6
525.7
0.1
86.6
30.4
143.8
SDDSC143
525.7
525.9
0.2
13.1
2.6
18.0
SDDSC143
525.9
526.2
0.3
17.5
6.3
29.4
SDDSC143
526.2
526.5
0.3
1.5
4.2
9.3
SDDSC143
526.5
526.6
0.1
2.1
11.1
23.0
SDDSC143
526.6
527.0
0.4
4.6
2.5
9.2
SDDSC143
527.0
527.2
0.2
34.2
11.5
55.8
SDDSC143
527.2
527.8
0.6
1.1
0.0
1.2
SDDSC143
535.3
535.9
0.7
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC143
537.1
537.7
0.5
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC143
537.7
538.1
0.5
1.8
0.2
2.2
SDDSC143
538.1
538.4
0.2
1.5
0.3
2.1
SDDSC143
538.4
538.7
0.3
1.2
0.0
1.2
SDDSC143
538.7
539.2
0.6
1.1
0.0
1.1
SDDSC143
540.0
541.2
1.2
0.4
0.0
0.5
SDDSC143
541.2
541.4
0.1
2.5
1.0
4.4
SDDSC143
541.4
541.9
0.5
2.2
0.5
3.0
SDDSC143
541.9
542.3
0.4
2.3
0.3
2.8
SDDSC143
542.3
542.6
0.3
1.7
0.6
2.8
SDDSC143
542.6
543.3
0.7
0.5
0.0
0.5
SDDSC143
543.3
544.4
1.1
0.4
0.0
0.5
SDDSC143
544.4
545.3
0.9
0.5
0.0
0.5
SDDSC143
545.3
546.2
0.8
1.8
0.5
2.9
SDDSC143
546.2
546.5
0.4
1.7
1.3
4.1
SDDSC143
546.5
546.6
0.1
26.9
0.6
28.1
SDDSC143
546.6
547.1
0.5
0.6
0.1
0.7
SDDSC143
547.8
548.7
1.0
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC143
549.4
550.2
0.8
1.4
0.0
1.4
SDDSC143
552.3
553.3
1.0
0.3
0.1
0.4
SDDSC143
553.3
553.4
0.2
0.8
5.9
11.8
SDDSC143
553.4
554.1
0.7
1.0
0.2
1.4
SDDSC143
554.1
554.9
0.7
1.0
0.7
2.3
SDDSC143
554.9
555.2
0.3
2.0
1.6
5.1
SDDSC143
555.2
555.9
0.7
0.3
0.0
0.4
SDDSC143
555.9
556.4
0.5
1.5
0.1
1.7
SDDSC143
556.4
557.0
0.6
1.3
0.2
1.7
SDDSC143
557.0
557.9
0.9
0.9
0.0
1.0
SDDSC143
557.9
558.2
0.3
0.8
0.0
0.9
SDDSC143
558.2
558.6
0.4
1.1
0.0
1.1
SDDSC143
558.8
559.3
0.4
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC143
559.3
560.2
1.0
0.4
0.0
0.5
SDDSC143
560.9
562.0
1.1
0.2
0.0
0.3
SDDSC143
562.0
562.5
0.5
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC143
562.5
563.4
0.8
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC143
566.3
567.5
1.2
0.2
0.1
0.3
SDDSC143
567.5
568.7
1.2
0.7
0.2
1.0
SDDSC143
568.7
569.9
1.2
0.3
0.1
0.4
SDDSC143
571.1
572.3
1.2
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC143
572.3
573.5
1.2
0.8
0.1
0.9
SDDSC143
573.5
574.4
0.9
0.2
0.0
0.3
SDDSC143
574.4
575.5
1.1
0.8
0.1
1.0
SDDSC143
575.5
576.7
1.2
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC143
576.7
577.9
1.2
0.6
0.1
0.8
SDDSC143
589.1
590.3
1.2
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC143
593.6
593.8
0.3
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC143
593.8
594.4
0.5
0.5
0.1
0.6
SDDSC143
597.6
597.7
0.2
2.0
0.0
2.0
SDDSC143
597.7
598.0
0.3
0.7
0.0
0.8
SDDSC143
598.0
598.8
0.8
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC143
599.9
600.0
0.2
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC143
602.4
602.8
0.4
1.1
0.0
1.1
SDDSC143
602.8
603.8
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC143
603.8
604.8
1.0
1.3
0.0
1.3
SDDSC143
604.8
605.3
0.5
1.1
0.0
1.2
SDDSC143
605.3
606.1
0.8
1.0
0.2
1.4
SDDSC143
607.0
608.0
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC143
608.0
609.0
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC143
609.0
609.5
0.5
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC143
609.5
609.8
0.3
0.4
1.0
2.3
SDDSC143
609.8
611.0
1.2
0.5
0.0
0.6
SDDSC143
611.0
611.9
0.9
0.8
0.0
0.9
SDDSC143
611.9
612.4
0.5
1.4
0.1
1.5
SDDSC143
612.4
612.7
0.3
1.9
2.1
5.8
SDDSC143
612.7
612.8
0.2
16.2
34.9
81.8
SDDSC143
612.8
613.3
0.5
1.8
0.1
2.0
SDDSC143
613.3
614.0
0.7
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC143
614.0
614.4
0.4
1.2
0.0
1.2
SDDSC143
630.4
630.6
0.2
1.3
0.0
1.3
SDDSC143
630.6
630.9
0.4
1.2
0.0
1.2
SDDSC143
630.9
631.4
0.5
3.8
0.0
3.9
SDDSC143
631.4
631.7
0.3
2.4
0.2
2.7
SDDSC143
631.7
631.9
0.2
1.8
0.9
3.5
SDDSC143
631.9
632.3
0.4
9.6
6.4
21.6
SDDSC143
632.3
632.7
0.4
2.4
0.6
3.6
SDDSC143
632.7
633.0
0.3
2.8
4.1
10.4
SDDSC143
633.0
633.3
0.3
1.1
0.3
1.6
SDDSC143
633.3
633.5
0.2
30.3
11.4
51.7
SDDSC143
638.3
639.0
0.7
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC143
639.0
640.0
1.0
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC143
640.4
640.8
0.5
0.5
0.0
0.5
SDDSC143
640.8
641.2
0.3
1.2
0.1
1.4
SDDSC143
641.2
641.7
0.6
18.5
8.2
34.0
SDDSC143
641.7
641.9
0.2
0.3
0.3
0.8
SDDSC143
641.9
642.5
0.6
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC143
642.5
642.8
0.2
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC143
644.7
645.8
1.1
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC143
645.8
647.0
1.2
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC143
648.2
649.4
1.2
0.2
0.0
0.3
SDDSC143
649.4
649.9
0.5
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC143
649.9
650.1
0.2
1.4
0.5
2.3
SDDSC143
650.1
650.6
0.5
0.1
0.2
0.4
SDDSC143
650.6
650.7
0.2
2.1
6.5
14.3
SDDSC143
651.9
652.1
0.1
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC143
652.6
652.7
0.2
0.3
0.0
0.4
SDDSC143
652.7
653.0
0.2
0.7
0.1
1.0
SDDSC143
653.2
653.8
0.6
0.4
0.0
0.5
SDDSC143
656.0
657.0
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC143
657.0
658.0
1.0
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC143
658.0
659.0
1.0
0.2
0.4
0.9
SDDSC143
661.5
662.6
1.1
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC143
663.2
664.0
0.8
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC143
665.0
665.9
0.9
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC143
666.5
667.6
1.1
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC145
537.3
537.5
0.2
5.7
0.7
7.0
SDDSC145
537.5
538.4
0.9
0.3
0.2
0.6
SDDSC145
538.4
539.3
1.0
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC145
543.8
544.5
0.7
0.6
0.2
0.9
SDDSC145
544.5
545.3
0.8
0.1
0.1
0.2
SDDSC145
545.3
545.7
0.4
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC145
546.5
547.1
0.6
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC145
547.1
548.0
0.9
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC145
548.0
548.8
0.8
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC145
548.8
549.1
0.3
2.1
0.1
2.2
SDDSC145
549.1
550.2
1.1
0.2
0.0
0.3
SDDSC145
550.2
550.6
0.4
1.4
0.0
1.4
SDDSC145
550.6
551.0
0.3
4.1
0.0
4.1
SDDSC145
551.0
552.3
1.3
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC145
554.2
554.5
0.3
0.5
0.0
0.5
SDDSC145
559.9
560.0
0.1
3.2
0.2
3.5
SDDSC145
563.7
564.3
0.6
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC145
565.3
565.8
0.4
0.4
0.0
0.5
SDDSC145
565.8
566.5
0.8
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC145
573.4
574.4
0.9
0.6
0.0
0.6
SDDSC145
574.4
575.6
1.3
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC145
575.6
576.7
1.0
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC145
577.4
577.6
0.2
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC145
577.6
578.4
0.9
0.5
0.0
0.5
SDDSC145
580.8
581.3
0.5
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC145
581.3
582.3
0.9
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC145
584.1
585.0
0.8
0.7
0.0
0.7
SDDSC145
585.0
585.4
0.4
0.7
0.0
0.7
SDDSC145
585.4
586.3
1.0
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC145
586.3
587.1
0.8
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC145
587.1
587.9
0.8
0.5
0.0
0.5
SDDSC145
587.9
588.4
0.5
0.6
0.0
0.6
SDDSC145
589.7
589.9
0.2
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC145
589.9
591.0
1.1
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC145
591.0
592.0
1.0
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC145
592.0
593.0
1.0
1.5
0.0
1.6
SDDSC145
593.0
594.1
1.1
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC145
594.1
595.1
1.0
0.5
0.0
0.6
SDDSC145
597.2
598.0
0.8
0.4
0.0
0.5
SDDSC145
598.0
598.7
0.7
0.7
0.0
0.8
SDDSC145
598.7
599.5
0.7
1.0
0.0
1.0
SDDSC145
599.5
600.1
0.6
1.8
0.0
1.8
SDDSC145
600.1
600.9
0.8
0.7
0.0
0.7
SDDSC145
600.9
601.6
0.8
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC145
601.6
602.9
1.3
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC145
602.9
603.9
0.9
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC145
603.9
604.4
0.5
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC145
604.4
605.2
0.8
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC145
605.7
606.9
1.2
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC145
606.9
607.6
0.7
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC145
607.6
608.3
0.7
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC145
650.5
651.0
0.5
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC145
686.9
687.1
0.2
1.0
0.0
1.1
SDDSC145
688.5
689.1
0.6
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC145
692.5
692.8
0.3
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC145
695.1
695.8
0.7
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC145
697.7
699.0
1.3
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC145
708.1
708.2
0.1
0.6
0.0
0.7
SDDSC145
708.2
708.6
0.4
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC145
708.6
708.8
0.2
14.1
1.3
16.5
SDDSC145
708.8
709.4
0.6
0.3
0.1
0.5
SDDSC145
709.4
710.0
0.7
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC145
710.0
710.2
0.1
1.3
1.2
3.6
SDDSC145
710.2
710.3
0.2
51.5
11.5
73.1
SDDSC145
710.3
710.6
0.3
0.3
0.4
1.1
SDDSC145
710.6
711.0
0.4
1.1
0.8
2.6
SDDSC145
711.0
711.3
0.3
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC145
711.3
711.7
0.4
3.6
1.2
5.7
SDDSC145
713.0
714.1
1.1
5.6
3.8
12.7
SDDSC145
714.1
714.6
0.5
0.7
0.1
0.9
SDDSC145
714.6
715.1
0.5
1.3
0.3
1.8
SDDSC145
715.1
715.7
0.6
5.5
1.3
8.0
SDDSC145
715.7
716.5
0.8
1.4
0.6
2.4
SDDSC145
716.5
716.9
0.5
2.6
0.5
3.4
SDDSC145
716.9
717.4
0.5
11.7
2.7
16.7
SDDSC145
717.4
717.8
0.4
0.9
1.0
2.7
SDDSC145
717.8
718.3
0.4
10.6
4.2
18.6
SDDSC145
718.3
718.7
0.5
1.7
3.2
7.7
SDDSC145
718.7
719.6
0.8
2.1
0.5
3.1
SDDSC145
719.6
720.2
0.6
1.5
0.3
2.1
SDDSC145
720.2
720.6
0.4
0.2
0.1
0.4
SDDSC145
721.2
721.9
0.7
0.5
0.1
0.7
SDDSC145
722.2
722.5
0.4
0.1
0.1
0.4
SDDSC145
722.5
723.0
0.5
1.7
0.9
3.4
SDDSC145
723.0
723.7
0.7
0.3
0.9
1.9
SDDSC145
723.7
724.4
0.7
3.1
0.8
4.6
SDDSC145
724.4
724.6
0.2
136.0
1.5
138.8
SDDSC145
724.6
724.8
0.2
187.0
0.7
188.3
SDDSC145
724.8
724.9
0.1
14.2
0.7
15.6
SDDSC145
724.9
725.3
0.4
0.6
0.2
1.0
SDDSC145
725.3
725.7
0.4
0.4
0.2
0.7
SDDSC145
725.7
726.3
0.6
3.0
0.1
3.2
SDDSC145
726.3
726.7
0.4
1.6
0.3
2.2
SDDSC145
726.7
727.5
0.9
0.9
0.1
1.1
SDDSC145
727.5
727.7
0.1
0.3
3.0
5.9
SDDSC145
727.7
728.1
0.4
0.1
0.1
0.3
SDDSC145
728.1
728.4
0.3
0.5
0.7
1.8
SDDSC145
728.4
728.6
0.2
2.7
0.3
3.2
SDDSC145
728.6
729.4
0.8
1.0
2.5
5.6
SDDSC145
729.4
729.8
0.4
21.0
0.3
21.5
SDDSC145
729.8
730.5
0.8
0.6
0.3
1.2
SDDSC145
730.5
731.1
0.5
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC145
731.1
731.5
0.4
0.7
0.0
0.8
SDDSC145
733.4
733.6
0.2
1.2
0.5
2.1
SDDSC145
733.6
734.2
0.6
0.2
0.1
0.3
SDDSC145
734.2
734.7
0.5
0.4
0.3
1.0
SDDSC145
734.7
735.4
0.7
0.7
0.4
1.4
SDDSC145
735.4
736.5
1.1
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC145
736.9
737.9
1.1
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC145
739.8
740.3
0.5
0.3
0.0
0.4
SDDSC145
741.0
742.2
1.2
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC145
742.9
743.9
1.0
0.1
0.1
0.3
SDDSC145
751.0
752.0
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC145
752.5
753.2
0.7
0.6
0.1
0.8
SDDSC145
753.2
753.4
0.2
2.1
0.1
2.2
SDDSC145
753.4
754.1
0.7
39.8
12.3
62.9
SDDSC145
754.1
754.6
0.5
0.7
0.1
0.8
SDDSC145
754.6
754.7
0.1
3.9
0.1
4.1
SDDSC145
754.7
755.2
0.4
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC145
755.2
755.8
0.6
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC145
758.8
759.0
0.1
4.9
4.7
13.7
SDDSC145
759.0
759.5
0.5
1.0
0.0
1.0
SDDSC145
760.3
760.9
0.6
1.0
0.0
1.1
SDDSC145
761.3
761.8
0.6
0.4
1.2
2.7
SDDSC145
761.8
762.7
0.8
0.7
0.6
1.8
SDDSC145
762.7
763.3
0.6
0.8
0.3
1.3
SDDSC145
763.3
763.9
0.6
0.2
0.1
0.3
SDDSC145
763.9
764.2
0.3
0.4
0.1
0.5
SDDSC145
764.2
764.3
0.1
1.1
0.5
2.0
SDDSC145
764.3
765.0
0.7
0.7
0.5
1.7
SDDSC145
765.0
765.8
0.8
0.3
0.2
0.6
SDDSC145
769.0
769.1
0.1
0.1
0.5
1.1
SDDSC145
770.3
770.4
0.1
17.1
0.3
17.6
SDDSC145
776.6
777.0
0.4
0.3
0.1
0.5
SDDSC145
777.0
777.2
0.2
0.5
0.1
0.6
SDDSC145
777.2
778.0
0.9
0.2
0.0
0.3
SDDSC145
780.2
781.1
0.9
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC145
781.1
782.0
0.9
1.0
0.0
1.1
SDDSC145
782.8
783.1
0.3
2.6
0.1
2.8
SDDSC145
783.1
783.9
0.9
1.6
0.1
1.7
SDDSC145
783.9
784.3
0.4
7.7
4.5
16.1
SDDSC145
785.0
785.2
0.1
0.4
3.7
7.4
SDDSC145
785.2
786.2
1.0
0.1
0.1
0.3
SDDSC145
786.2
786.5
0.4
1.1
0.6
2.2
SDDSC145
786.5
787.4
0.8
0.7
0.1
0.8
SDDSC145
789.0
790.0
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC145
792.4
792.6
0.2
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC145
792.6
793.2
0.6
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC145
793.2
794.2
0.9
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC145
794.2
794.7
0.6
0.8
0.0
0.9
SDDSC145
794.7
795.0
0.3
0.8
0.4
1.5
SDDSC145
795.0
795.4
0.4
0.4
0.0
0.5
SDDSC145
795.6
796.5
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC145
797.0
797.2
0.2
0.2
0.2
0.5
SDDSC145
797.2
797.5
0.3
127.0
1.9
130.5
SDDSC145
797.5
798.1
0.6
0.7
0.5
1.5
SDDSC145
801.7
802.1
0.4
13.1
1.3
15.5
SDDSC145
802.1
802.9
0.8
0.1
0.1
0.3
SDDSC145
802.9
803.1
0.2
1.7
0.6
2.8
SDDSC145
805.1
805.6
0.5
0.1
0.5
0.9
SDDSC145
805.6
806.3
0.7
1.3
1.7
4.4
SDDSC145
806.6
806.7
0.1
0.8
1.4
3.5
SDDSC145
806.7
807.5
0.8
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC145
807.5
807.8
0.3
1.4
0.1
1.6
SDDSC145
808.9
809.3
0.5
0.1
0.1
0.2
SDDSC145
809.3
809.7
0.4
0.8
1.3
3.3
SDDSC145
811.2
811.4
0.2
0.3
0.3
0.9
SDDSC145
815.3
816.0
0.7
0.2
0.1
0.4
SDDSC145
816.0
816.9
0.9
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC145
816.9
817.0
0.1
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC145
819.4
820.2
0.8
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC145
820.4
820.7
0.2
0.1
0.3
0.7
SDDSC145
821.4
822.5
1.1
0.2
0.0
0.3
SDDSC145
822.5
822.7
0.2
9.6
17.3
42.1
SDDSC145
822.7
823.3
0.6
0.5
0.3
0.9
SDDSC145
823.3
823.8
0.5
5.8
0.1
6.0
SDDSC145
823.8
824.6
0.8
0.3
0.0
0.4
SDDSC145
828.5
828.8
0.3
0.4
0.1
0.5
SDDSC145
828.8
829.0
0.1
29.2
1.0
31.1
SDDSC145
829.0
829.3
0.4
56.4
32.2
116.9
SDDSC145
829.3
829.7
0.3
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC145
837.1
837.3
0.2
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC145
837.3
837.5
0.2
4.8
6.6
17.1
SDDSC145
837.5
838.0
0.5
0.2
0.1
0.4
SDDSC145
838.0
838.4
0.4
0.3
0.3
0.9
SDDSC145
838.4
838.9
0.5
6.6
0.6
7.6
SDDSC145
838.9
839.1
0.3
2.0
0.7
3.3
SDDSC145
839.1
839.8
0.6
0.4
0.3
0.9
SDDSC145
847.2
847.8
0.6
0.1
0.1
0.3
SDDSC145
849.6
850.0
0.4
0.4
0.1
0.5
SDDSC145
850.0
850.4
0.4
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC145
850.4
851.2
0.9
0.3
0.4
1.1
SDDSC145
855.8
856.0
0.3
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC145
859.7
860.6
0.9
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC145
870.6
870.7
0.1
2.4
0.0
2.4
SDDSC145
870.7
871.9
1.2
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC145
872.3
872.5
0.2
205.0
0.1
205.2
SDDSC145
872.5
872.8
0.3
17.8
0.0
17.9
SDDSC145
872.8
873.4
0.6
0.6
0.1
0.7
SDDSC145
874.5
875.2
0.7
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC145
875.2
876.4
1.2
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC145
876.4
876.7
0.2
9.0
1.1
11.2
SDDSC145
876.7
876.9
0.3
4880.0
1.0
4881.9
SDDSC145
876.9
877.3
0.3
0.9
0.0
0.9
SDDSC145
877.3
878.0
0.8
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC145
878.0
878.1
0.1
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC145
883.0
883.3
0.3
0.3
0.0
0.4
SDDSC145
884.2
884.8
0.6
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC145
884.8
885.3
0.5
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC145
886.6
887.2
0.5
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC145
887.2
887.6
0.5
1.4
0.5
2.3
SDDSC145
887.6
888.2
0.6
4.0
0.8
5.5
SDDSC145
889.3
889.9
0.6
0.8
0.4
1.6
SDDSC145
889.9
890.3
0.4
0.8
0.3
1.4
SDDSC145
890.3
890.4
0.1
8.7
7.7
23.1
SDDSC145
890.4
890.8
0.3
50.6
17.0
82.6
SDDSC145
890.8
891.1
0.4
118.0
24.5
164.1
SDDSC145
891.1
891.4
0.3
15.2
3.9
22.5
SDDSC145
891.4
891.7
0.3
9.7
1.4
12.4
SDDSC145
891.7
892.0
0.3
5.6
2.2
9.6
SDDSC145
892.0
892.6
0.7
0.3
0.1
0.5
SDDSC145
892.7
893.2
0.4
0.6
0.0
0.6
SDDSC145
894.0
894.1
0.1
0.6
0.0
0.6
SDDSC145
905.1
905.6
0.5
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC145
906.8
907.2
0.4
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC145
914.2
915.5
1.3
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC145
924.7
925.3
0.6
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC145
926.4
927.1
0.7
0.4
0.0
0.5
SDDSC145
927.1
928.0
0.9
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC145
928.0
928.6
0.6
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC145
928.6
929.1
0.5
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC145
929.1
929.8
0.7
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC145
929.8
930.1
0.3
0.4
0.0
0.5
SDDSC145
930.1
931.3
1.2
0.4
0.0
0.4
SOURCE: Mawson Gold Limited
