Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2024) - Military Metals Corp. (CSE: MILI) (OTCQB: MILIF) (FSE: QN90) (the "Company" or "MILI") is pleased to report that it has signed a Definitive Agreement to acquire the Last Chance antimony-gold property, located in Nye County, Nevada, just over 70km north of the town of Tonapah and 12km due west of Kinross' Round Mountain gold mine. Please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 14 and December 1, 2024, for additional details about the Last Chance property and the Letter of Intent to acquire this property originally signed, last month.





Location map, Last Chance Property



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10818/232988_6e228ef934b8dbca_001full.jpg

The Last Chance property hosts a number of historical antimony-gold occurrences and a solitary shaft where limited historical production is recorded. They occur within a sequence of Paleozoic carbonates and Lower Mesozoic metamorphosed shales and carbonates; a series of ultramafic dykes as well as younger felsic intrusives and extrusives cut this sequence at several locations. Mineralization is structurally controlled, with folding, faulting and quartz veining seen throughout the metamorphosed sedimentary sequence at several locations across the property. Pursuant to signing a Letter of Intent to acquire this property, last month, Management had five additional mining claims staked to ensure that additional ground considered potentially prospective remains available to the Company when it begins its first field campaign scheduled for Q2/2025, as soon as the winter snows have melted.

The technical contents of this release were reviewed and approved by Avrom E. Howard, MSc, PGeo, geological consultant to Military Metals and a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101.

About Military Metals Corp.

The Company is a British Columbia-based mineral exploration company that is primarily engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties with a focus on antimony.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD of DIRECTORS

This news release contains "forward-looking information". Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements related to the completed Definite Agreement, as well as future plans for exploration activities, and assumptions related to the continuation of the global demand for antimony. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this news release. These include meeting the conditions of the Definitive Agreement, geopolitical developments related to the supply of antimony, the continued use of antimony and availability of alternatives, availability of capital and labour in respect of the properties that are the subject of this news release, the results of any future exploration activities, which cannot be guaranteed, and such other factors as may impact both and any future activities in respect of the properties.. Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward looking statements if circumstances, management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by securities legislation. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/232988

SOURCE: Military Metals Corp.