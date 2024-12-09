Longi says its hybrid passivated back contact (HPBC) 2. 0 dual-glass modules have been installed for the first time in a distributed generation project. The 2. 2 MW solar plant in northeastern China is now in commercial operation. A 2. 2 MW solar plant featuring Longi's HPBC 2. 0 dual-glass PV modules has been connected to the grid in Yichun, China's Heilongjiang province. The array, which features Longi's 630 W HPBC 2. 0 modules, is the first HPBC 2. 0 distributed solar plant to reach commercial operation. The facility is located at Longfei Wood Products Factory in Yichun, an area integral ...

