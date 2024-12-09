The Bangladesh Power Development Board is inviting bids for the installation of 12 grid-tied solar projects to be located across the country with a combined capacity of 353 MW. The deadline for applications is Feb. 3, 2025. The Bangladesh Power Development Board has kicked off a tender for the installation of 12 grid-tied solar projects across the country. The tender notice lists the 12 proposed projects, which vary in size between 10 MW and 45 MW. Together, the lots have a combined capacity of 353 MW. According to local reports, the Bangladeshi government will purchase the electricity produced ...

