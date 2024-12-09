Remote, the leading global HR platform and payroll provider, today announced Recruit AI, a new generation of AI-driven tools to help companies address the pressing challenges of today's global job market. The initial rollout of capabilities includes Matches, a new way to help companies find top global talent ideal for customers' open positions, sourced from Remote's pool of active, qualified job-seekers from all over the world.

Employers across industries are casting a wider net, with more companies than ever searching for talent far beyond their local borders. Remote work and remote hiring are helping employers secure exceptional talent and overcome skills shortages in their immediate areas, according to a recent survey by Remote of over 4,000 recruiting leaders across 10 countries. Yet as remote work grows, so does the talent pool, driven by return-to-office pushbacks and the ability to recruit from untapped areas. This over-abundance of talent creates a new challenge: sifting through hundreds, if not thousands, of candidates per job. In Remote's survey, remote companies were nearly twice as likely as their in-office counterparts to cite "too many candidates" as a hiring challenge within the past six months.

Remote is pioneering the next generation of AI-driven solutions for HR to solve these challenges and more. Recruit AI empowers employers to identify top global talent efficiently while giving job seekers unparalleled opportunities to connect with roles that fit their skills and preferences. Beyond basic keyword matching, Matches leverages proprietary technology to surface best-fit candidates, accounting for critical factors like candidate motivations, remote work preferences, employment eligibility, and skills. It's a smarter, more human-centered approach to hiring-designed for the global workplace. When ready to hire a candidate (which customers can initiate in one click), customers can be assured that whatever country that candidate is in, the recommended hiring process will be compliant.

Matches complements another of Remote's smart tools in Recruiting: Talent Insights, which provides invaluable guidance on talent availability, hiring and offboarding complexity, benefits costs, and salary benchmarks.

How it works

After recruiters and hiring managers create a job description in Remote, Recruit AI uses that information to scan a proprietary database of active remote candidates and deliver a tailored batch of matching candidate profiles within seconds. These candidates are eligible to work in the hiring country, offer the required experience and qualifications, and align with salary expectations. As users interact with the platform whether rejecting a recommendation or moving a candidate to the interview stage Matches continually learns and improves, becoming smarter with every click. Each new hire is backed by Remote's unparalleled expertise in global hiring and deep understanding of the unique opportunities of global employment both in terms of talent assessment and local market trends, ensuring that businesses have the knowledge to guide optimal decisions both at the candidate and location level inclusive of compensation, compliance, and talent availability trends, making finding and retaining the right talent faster and more efficient. For job seekers, the process is equally seamless. Candidates who create a profile on remote.com/jobs and opt into Matches are instantly recommended for roles that suit their expertise-no endless networking or emailing into the void.

Remote not only gives employers the ability to view and contact any candidate anywhere but, as part of the Remote platform, will also allow hiring managers to seamlessly onboard their new hires, pay in local currency, and manage them throughout their employment lifecycle. All with the peace of mind that they can rely on Remote's in-house operations providing best in class global compliance.

"Even though it is possible for many jobs now to be done independent of location, significant practical barriers still exist preventing companies from hiring outside their home areas. Employers often don't know where to start with sourcing good candidates and navigating the complexities of global hiring. At the same time, talented candidates frequently miss out on opportunities because they're not visible to the right companies," said Job van der Voort, CEO and co-founder of Remote. "Matches solves these challenges by instantly connecting employers with top global talent who are uniquely matched to their needs. This not only simplifies hiring but also creates more opportunities for people everywhere, helping to build a more inclusive and accessible global job market."

Employers can sign up now at remote.com/c/recruit-ai-beta for early access to Matches, ahead of general availability.

To learn more about Remote and sign up, visit remote.com.

About Remote:

Talent is everywhere opportunity is not. Remote's mission is to create opportunity everywhere, empowering employers to find and hire the best talent and enabling individuals to build financial and personal freedom. Businesses around the world use Remote to hire, manage, and pay their globally distributed workforces, simply and compliantly. Remote was founded in 2019 by Job van der Voort and Marcelo Lebre, and is backed by leading investors including SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Accel, Sequoia, Index Ventures, Two Sigma Ventures, General Catalyst, and B Capital.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241209282598/en/

Contacts:

Press (at) remote (dot) com