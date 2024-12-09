Edison Investment Research Limited

Edison issues report on Worldwide Healthcare Trust (WWH)



09-Dec-2024 / 12:17 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



London, UK, 9 December 2024 Edison issues report on Worldwide Healthcare Trust (WWH) Edison issues report on Worldwide Healthcare Trust (LSE: WWH). Worldwide Healthcare Trust (WWH) will be celebrating its 30th birthday in 2025 and, despite more recent underperformance, the trust has served its shareholders well over the long term. Its NAV and share price total returns of +4,770% and +4,181% respectively, since launch in April 1995 to the end of September 2024, are considerably ahead of the benchmark's +2,438% total return. Co-managers, Sven Borho and Trevor Polischuk, at global healthcare specialist OrbiMed, remain bullish on the industry outlook. They believe that the sector is poised for a catch-up in relative performance, having uncharacteristically lagged the performance of the broad US market in recent quarters. The managers point to favourable healthcare industry fundamentals, which include a high level of innovation, a supportive regulatory environment and robust levels of M&A activity. This is partly due to an upcoming patent cliff and senior executives at major pharma companies have been vocal about the need to replenish their product lines as their key drugs go off patent. Click here to read the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority . Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information, please contact Edison: enquiries@edisongroup.com Connect with Edison on: LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ X www.x.com/edison_inv_res YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv



Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



