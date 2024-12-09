THEON INTERNATIONAL

Theon is a market leader in night vision and thermal imaging systems. The group has released a positive update on FY24 and further order intake for Q4, providing momentum into FY25. The latest events in the Middle East are likely to support military budgets globally. This will provide a positive environment for Theon that will be supplemented by internal development to expand the product portfolio to support integrated battlefield requirements.Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
© 2024 Edison Investment Research