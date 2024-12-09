Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2024) - Hiru Corporation (OTC Pink: HIRU) is moving forward with its previously announced strategic growth initiatives, which include a massive and unprecedented takeover event for OTC Markets. This bold and aggressive plan requires significant capital and innovative financing solutions, and we are proud to share that we have successfully secured partnerships with offshore investors through a Regulation S offering. This offering is restricted to non-North American residents and ensures these shares are only sold outside North America.

In addition, the company is leveraging other non-traditional financing methods to support this growth. However, due to Federal securities regulations, we are limited in the level of detail we can disclose until the deal is completed.

Addressing Criticism

We are aware that some critics, potentially with hidden agendas, are exploiting the current transparency of our maneuvers to spread misinformation, such as claims of "dilution." We want to make it clear: these assertions are false. The company's share issuances are part of a calculated strategy to facilitate this transformative growth plan, which aims to deliver substantial long-term shareholder value.

We understand that observing this process in real time can lead to questions, but we assure our stakeholders that accountability and results are at the forefront of our efforts.

Upcoming Milestones: Next 60-90 Days

Hiru Corporation's management anticipates achieving the following milestones within the next 60 to 90 days:

1. Finalizing the Takeover Deal: The culmination of this historic acquisition, positioning Hiru Corporation as a leading player in our industry.

2. Significant Revenue Growth: We project revenues for 2025 to be in the range of $10 to $15 million USD, supported by robust EBITDA margins of approximately 30%.

3. Operational Expansion: Integrating new assets seamlessly to ensure operational efficiency and profitability.

4. Increased Market Visibility: Strengthening Hiru's profile through upcoming media exposure and investor outreach.

Media Recognition

Our ambitious activities have garnered attention from major business media outlets, including Bloomberg and Fox Business. We are in discussions regarding an exposé on Hiru Corporation that will showcase the scale and potential of our growth strategy. This increased visibility is expected to attract new investors and enhance market confidence.

A Vision for the Future

Hiru Corporation's takeover attempt represents not just a growth opportunity but a bold step forward in redefining our industry position. With the successful close of this initiative, we expect to achieve record-breaking revenues and propel Hiru to unprecedented heights.

We thank our shareholders for their continued trust and patience as we execute this transformative plan. Together, we are shaping the future of Hiru Corporation.

About Hiru Corporation

Headquartered in Toronto's financial district, Hiru Corporation is a holding company focused on mining exploration, particularly at the Balfour mine project in Australia. Its board and control block holders are based in Qatar and Australia, including a Qatari royal family member and a 7th-generation Tasmanian landowner.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, often identified by terms such as "expects," "anticipates," or "intends," involve inherent risks and uncertainties. While the company believes the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially. Investors should exercise caution when relying on forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/232954

SOURCE: Hiru Corporation