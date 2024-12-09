Six in 10 Brits would prefer a Christmas holiday with loved ones over gifts, says KAYAK survey

On average, Brits receive two unwanted presents a year, with the most unpopular Christmas gifts including clothes not to taste (29%), deodorant sets (21%), and novelty socks (18%)

Brits purchase on average seven gifts a year totalling approximately £350, less than a return flight to Reykjavik, Iceland (£308)

28% of Brits dream of a white Christmas, while 25% would opt for a warm beach holiday

LONDON, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gifting Christmas presents is a cherished tradition for many Brits, however over six in 10 (62%) would prefer a holiday with their loved ones over receiving gifts.

A new survey conducted by KAYAK, the world's leading travel search engine, reveals that if given a choice, when considering a dream Christmas Day holiday destination, over a quarter (28%) of Brits would lap up the opportunity to have a white Christmas.

However, not everyone is a fan of snow and the cold, with one in four (25%) Brits voting for a relaxing, and hopefully warm, beach holiday. And with the lead-up to Christmas usually a hectic time for most, 18% would book a quiet retreat, preferring a peaceful and restful trip.

Over the festive period, Brits prioritise spending time with friends and family (71%), eating good food (53%), and relaxing and recharging (49%), with receiving gifts lower down the list at 33%, so perhaps it's worth agreeing with loved ones to ditch the presents this year and bank the money for a much-preferred holiday instead.

The average Brit buys seven gifts each year, splurging around £350 in total - less than the price of a return flight to popular winter destination Reykjavik, Iceland costing £308*.

Five destinations under £350 to visit over Christmas (24th December - 28th December)**

1. Prague, Czech Republic - £151pp

2. Paris, France - £179pp

3. Oslo, Norway - £198pp

4. Geneva, Switzerland - £239pp

5. Reykjavik, Iceland - £308pp

Despite Brits splashing out on their friends and family, it turns out people aren't always thrilled with what they've received for Christmas. Over six in 10 (64%) admit they usually receive two presents a year that they don't like, worth approximately £25, and sadly end up in the bin or collect dust. The most unpopular gifts include receiving clothes not to taste (29%), deodorant sets (21%), and novelty socks (18%).

Top 10 most Christmas unpopular gifts to receive:

1. Clothes that aren't my style - 29%

2. Deodorant gift set - 21%

3. Soap gift set - 20%

4. Bath salts / bath bombs - 18%

5. Novelty socks - 18%

6. Hat and scarf gift set - 14%

7. Candles - 13%

8. Pyjamas - 11%

9. Statement mugs - 10 %

10. Makeup gift set - 10%

In true British fashion, nearly nine in 10 (89%) avoid telling the giver, often pretending they like the gift or appreciate the thought behind it. Instead, when it comes to unwanted gifts, nearly a third (32%) choose to regift or donate to charity (29%), while others let them gather dust (18%).

Rachel Mumford, KAYAK UK Travel Expert, says: "Brits value quality time with family and friends over the Christmas period, so instead of gifting presents that sometimes aren't quite to taste or are left unused, why not consider a snowy escape or a sunny beach holiday together where you can have good food and relax and recharge whilst making memories?

If you're stuck on where to go, then KAYAK's Explore tool lets you browse flight options around the map based on filters like budget, desired dates, or type of trip."

Notes to Editors

*Based on flight searches made on KAYAK.co.uk and associated sites in the period between 02/10/2024- 01/12/2024 for flights with departure between 24/12/2024-28/12/2024 from any UK airport. All prices are average prices for economy, return tickets. Prices may vary and savings cannot be guaranteed.

**Please note we have more flights to various locations, so please do contact us at kayak@ready10.media if you'd like alternative suggestions

Research Methodology Statement:

An online panel survey was conducted by PureSpectrum among a representative sample of 2,000 UK general consumers. The research fieldwork took place between 19th - 21st November, 2024.

