HICC Pet®: HICC Pet Wins 2024 Industry Award for Ear Relief Wipes in Dog Healthcare Category

HICC Pet® is ecstatic to announce that they have received the Pet Business Industry Recognition Award for the second consecutive year. HICC Pet® Ear Relief Finger Wipes has been recognized as the top product in the "Dog Healthcare" category for 2024. This award highlights the product's convenient and ergonomic design, along with the brand's proprietary formula that combines fermented coconut oil with other natural ingredients.

HICC Pet® Ear Relief Finger Wipes, now available with Manuka Honey, provide a unique solution for cleaning and soothing your pet's ears. The patent-pending, double-sided textured wipe is designed to fit securely on your finger, preventing slippage and enabling deep cleaning, specifically tailored for pets with L-shaped ear canals. Additionally, extra material has been added at the base of the finger as a safety feature to ensure easy removal in the unlikely event that the wipe becomes stuck in the pet's ear canal.

Ear Relief Finger Wipes contain a natural blend of fermented coconut oil, EDI-purified water (which has been filtered through seven stages), oatmeal, witch hazel, and white willow bark. These ingredients work together to cleanse, soothe, and promote ear health. The coconut oil is fermented over seven days, which enhances nutrient bioavailability and provides various health benefits for pets.

The new variation of Manuka honey offers enhanced antibacterial, antifungal, and anti-inflammatory benefits, making it particularly useful for pets with sensitive ears. Unlike standard honey, Manuka honey has exceptional antibacterial properties and has been shown to have antimicrobial activity against harmful bacteria due to the presence of methylglyoxal (MGO). The anti-inflammatory properties help to relieve skin irritation and inflammation that may be present in the ear.

The recognition from Pet Business Magazine underscores their dedication to quality and excellence in pet care. With the Ear Relief Finger Wipes with Manuka Honey, they not only prioritize the health and comfort of pets but empower pet owners to provide the best care possible. HICC Pet® expresses their gratitude to their customers for their trust and support and looks forward to continuing to lead the way in pet health and wellness solutions.

About HICC Pet:

HICC Pet® has been a leader in pet care since 2020, dedicated to enhancing the lives of pets and their owners. The company offers convenient, gentle, and effective health solutions for cleaner, more comfortable pets. Their natural products simplify pet care, allowing pet parents to enjoy more quality time with their pets instead of dealing with complicated products. With offices in the U.S., Shenzhen, and Singapore, the company is expanding globally to promote pet health and comfort. Learn more about HICC Pet® at HICCPet.com.

