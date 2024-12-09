Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 09.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Dieses Unternehmen wird das MicroStrategy von SOLANA!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
09.12.2024 14:02 Uhr
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Onelife Fitness to Open in Annapolis, Maryland

Finanznachrichten News

ANNAPOLIS MALL WILL BE 12th LOCATION IN MARYLAND

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2024 / Onelife Fitness the fastest-growing health and fitness provider on the East Coast, is thrilled to announce plans to open its 62nd fitness center in Annapolis, Maryland. The new state-of-the-art sports club will serve as an anchor for the Annapolis Mall and will be the company's 12th location in Maryland. Onelife will invest over $9M at the Onelife Fitness Annapolis and anticipates bringing 100 jobs to the area. The new facility will feature a 54,000-square-foot sports club with an indoor saltwater pool, expansive strength training areas, group fitness classes, personal training and stretch services, a recovery studio, and other cutting-edge amenities.

Future Onelife Fitness Annapolisarchitect's rendering of future Onelife Fitness Center in Annapolis, Maryland at the Annapolis Mall

Recently acquired by Josh Harris'26North Partners, Onelife Fitness is expanding across the East Coast to bring its best value in fitness to more communities. "Our mission is to help people live healthier, happier lives by making fitness and wellness affordable and enjoyable," says CEO Ori Gorfine. "Onelife Fitness offers quality and high-end experiences for a value price, and the Annapolis Mall is an ideal Maryland location. Whether you're at work, home, or traveling, we make fitness more accessible and convenient across the state."

Onelife Fitness offers something for everybody in their expansive and affordable clubs - from first-timers to world-class athletes. Onelife Fitness Annapolis will feature:

  • Expansive cardio and strength training areas

  • Indoor Saltwater Swimming Pool, Whirlpool and Cold Plunge

  • Indoor and Outdoor functional athletic turf training areas

  • Boutique studios featuring Signature Classes such as BodyPump, Zumba, APEX-HIIT, Spark and more

  • Mind& Body Studio featuring Barre, Yoga, and Pilates classes

  • State-of-the-art spin studio

  • Signature Strike Boxing Studio

  • Kids Club with interactive games, basketball, and theater

  • Recovery Studio with HydroMassage, Red Light Therapy, Normatec Compression, and Hypervolt Percussion Therapy

  • Spa-style locker rooms with saunas and more!

To learn more about the new club, please visit us at https://www.onelifefitness.com/gyms/annapolis or for career opportunities go to https://careers.onelifefitness.com/us/en

Contact Information

Maeve Haynes
Senior Director of Marketing
maeve.haynes@onelifefitness.com
(571) 631-5991

.

Source: Onelife Fitness



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.