Onelife Fitness to Open in Annapolis, Maryland

ANNAPOLIS MALL WILL BE 12th LOCATION IN MARYLAND

Onelife Fitness the fastest-growing health and fitness provider on the East Coast, is thrilled to announce plans to open its 62nd fitness center in Annapolis, Maryland. The new state-of-the-art sports club will serve as an anchor for the Annapolis Mall and will be the company's 12th location in Maryland. Onelife will invest over $9M at the Onelife Fitness Annapolis and anticipates bringing 100 jobs to the area. The new facility will feature a 54,000-square-foot sports club with an indoor saltwater pool, expansive strength training areas, group fitness classes, personal training and stretch services, a recovery studio, and other cutting-edge amenities.

Future Onelife Fitness Annapolisarchitect's rendering of future Onelife Fitness Center in Annapolis, Maryland at the Annapolis Mall

Recently acquired by Josh Harris' 26North Partners , Onelife Fitness is expanding across the East Coast to bring its best value in fitness to more communities. "Our mission is to help people live healthier, happier lives by making fitness and wellness affordable and enjoyable," says CEO Ori Gorfine . "Onelife Fitness offers quality and high-end experiences for a value price, and the Annapolis Mall is an ideal Maryland location. Whether you're at work, home, or traveling, we make fitness more accessible and convenient across the state."

Onelife Fitness offers something for everybody in their expansive and affordable clubs - from first-timers to world-class athletes. Onelife Fitness Annapolis will feature:

Expansive cardio and strength training areas

Indoor Saltwater Swimming Pool, Whirlpool and Cold Plunge

Indoor and Outdoor functional athletic turf training areas

Boutique studios featuring Signature Classes such as BodyPump, Zumba, APEX-HIIT, Spark and more

Mind& Body Studio featuring Barre, Yoga, and Pilates classes

State-of-the-art spin studio

Signature Strike Boxing Studio

Kids Club with interactive games, basketball, and theater

Recovery Studio with HydroMassage, Red Light Therapy, Normatec Compression, and Hypervolt Percussion Therapy

Spa-style locker rooms with saunas and more!

To learn more about the new club, please visit us at https://www.onelifefitness.com/gyms/annapolis or for career opportunities go to https://careers.onelifefitness.com/us/en

Source: Onelife Fitness

