Mibet, a Chinese PV mounting system supplier, says it has started operating a 51 kW offshore PV pilot project in Xiamen, southeastern China. The 563. 286 sqm system, which includes 112 panels, accommodates framed and double-glass PV modules with 60 and 72 cells. China's Mibet has launched a 51 kW offshore PV project in the coastal waters off Xiamen, Fujian province, spanning 563. 286 sqm and operating under marine conditions for 10 months. A company spokesperson said the demonstrative project is performing well. "Currently, offshore floating photovoltaic projects in China are still in the demonstration ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...