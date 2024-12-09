WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a digital-led business transformation and services partner, today announced that it has extended its transformation-led strategic engagement with Canopius Group (Canopius), a leading global specialty and P&C lines (re)insurer.

Under this extension, WNS will consolidate Canopius' existing relationships by implementing proprietary, technology-led solutions which will enhance operational efficiency, accelerate innovation, and drive market differentiation.

WNS will also work with Canopius to develop digital solutions that empower its underwriters and claims professionals with tools to optimize their day-to-day business.

The WNS comprehensive suite of digital solutions will enable Canopius to harness the full potential of data-driven insights refining specialty insurance processes to drive business growth and maintaining a competitive edge in an evolving marketplace.

"We are delighted to extend our strategic engagement with Canopius, and to 'co-create' cutting-edge digital solutions to optimize operations, drive business growth, and redefine insurance industry excellence. WNS is proud to continue our track record of delivering deep domain expertise and differentiated capabilities to a wide variety of clients including brokers, managing general agents (MGAs), and syndicates across Lloyd's and the London business insurance landscape," said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

"In WNS, we have found the ideal partner to help us streamline business processes and operations, and reduce operational costs while bringing innovation in all that we do. We are excited to co-create transformative solutions with WNS, which support our growth strategy while embedding efficiencies and enhancing our organizational agility in a rapidly evolving market," said Kate Roy, Group Chief Operating Officer, Canopius.

About Canopius

Canopius is a global specialty and P&C (re)insurer with underwriting operations in Australia, Bermuda, Singapore, the UK and US. It underwrites through Lloyd's Syndicate 4444 (managed by Canopius Managing Agents Limited), a US surplus lines insurer, Canopius US Insurance, Inc and Canopius Reinsurance Ltd, a Bermuda based Class 4 Reinsurer.

For more information, visit www.canopius.com or https://uk.linkedin.com/company/canopius.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a digital-led business transformation and services partner. WNS combines deep domain expertise with talent, technology, and AI to co-create innovative solutions for over 600 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of September 30, 2024, WNS had 62,951 professionals across 66 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in Canada, China, Costa Rica, India, Malaysia, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

For more information, visit www.wns.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Safe Harbor Provision

This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

