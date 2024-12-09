The Marygold Companies, Inc. ("TMC," or the "Company") (NYSE American: MGLD), a diversified global holding firm, today announced that its Marygold Co. ("Marygold") subsidiary has introduced the latest feature of its recently developed mobile fintech banking app-a Cash Management Account with a return of up to 6%.

"Launch of the new digital savings Cash Management Account feature represents an important step in our mission to streamline and organize clients' financial lives, in one user-friendly mobile app," said Nicholas Gerber, TMC's and Marygold's Chief Executive Officer. "Serving as one of the nation's newest and most intuitive money management tools, the Marygold app virtualizes payments, savings, banking and investing, combining all the services needed to manage one's financial life."

The Company believes the (up to) 6% offering, which will be available through June 30, 2025, or once a cumulative total of $100 million in assets under management is attained, is among the highest currently available in the United States. In addition to the new Cash Management Account, other features of Marygold's app include:

Money Pools: Allowing users to create individual accounts for each of their financial goals, so they can easily track their progress. A built-in investment calculator provides suggestions for pre-set investment portfolios, curated to suit users' individual goals.

Spending Limits: Setting personalized card limits that users can control. Setting daily, weekly, and monthly limits on cards tailored toward the unique needs of customers, solidifying their budgets.

Money Management Tools: Facilitating one central hub to collate financial goals, enabling users to have an at-a-glance view of their savings habits. It also provides the ability to send and receive money to anyone in the United States, with no need for the other party to also have the app.

The app was introduced to the U.S. market in late 2023, developed completely in-house over approximately four years of dedicated technology investments and testing. Gerber said its wholly owned subsidiary, Marygold Co. (UK) Limited, is preparing to launch a version of the app adapted for the U.K. banking system in the near-term. The Marygold app is currently available only to U.S. consumers and can be downloaded in the AppStore for iPhone and Android cellular phones. For specific details on the Cash Management Account and other features, visit www.marygoldandco.com.

About Marygold Co. and Marygold Co. (UK)

Marygold Co., https://marygoldandco.com/, headquartered in Denver, Colo., is a wholly owned TMC subsidiary established in 2019 to explore opportunities in the financial technology sector. Marygold Co. (UK) Limited, https://marygoldandco.uk/, also a wholly owned TMC subsidiary, was established in the U.K. in 2021 and operates through two UK-based investment advisory business units: Tiger Financial Asset Management Limited ("Tiger"), acquired in 2022, http://www.tfam.co.uk/, and Step-by Step Financial Planners, acquired in 2024, https://www.sbsfp.co.uk/, that manage clients' financial wealth across a diverse product range.

About The Marygold Companies, Inc.

The Marygold Companies was founded in 1996 and repositioned as a global holding firm in 2015. The Company currently has operating subsidiaries in financial services, food manufacturing, printing, security systems and beauty products, under the trade names USCF Investments, Marygold Co., Tiger Financial Asset Management Limited, Step By Step Financial Planners, Gourmet Foods, Printstock Products, Brigadier Security Systems and Original Sprout, respectively. Offices and manufacturing operations are in the U.S., New Zealand, U.K., and Canada. For more information, visit www.themarygoldcompanies.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may" "will," "could," "should" "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, launching the mobile fintech banking app in the UK, involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the offering, the expected timing of the closing of the offering and the risks disclosed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Banking services provided by Jiko Bank, a division of Mid-Central National Bank.

INVESTMENT IN T-BILLS: NOT FDIC INSURED; NO BANK GUARANTEE; MAY LOSE VALUE

All U.S. treasury investments and investment advisory services provided by Jiko Securities, Inc., a registered broker-dealer, member FINRA and SIPC. Securities in your account are protected up to $500,000. For details, please see www.sipc.org.

Jiko Group, Inc. and its affiliates do not provide legal, tax, or accounting advice. Legal and/or tax advisors should be consulted before making any financial decisions. This material is not intended as a recommendation, offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security or investment strategy. See FINRA BrokerCheck, Jiko U.S. Treasuries Risk Disclosures, and Jiko Securities Inc. Form CRS. Marygold Co. Cash Management Account Bonus Program Terms and Conditions.

