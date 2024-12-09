Lina brings a track record of delivering transformative growth and operational innovation to mobility technology businesses.

ParkHub and JustPark, market leaders in parking technology solutions across North America and the UK, have announced the appointment of Lina Margolin as Chief Operating Officer (COO) for the global business. In her new role, Lina will support ParkHub Chief Strategy Officer and JustPark Founder Anthony Eskinazi as the companies consolidate following their merger earlier this year, overseeing the day-to-day operations of the business and ensuring seamless alignment of resources, processes and company culture.

Based in London, Lina will play a key role in supporting the ambitious growth goals of both ParkHub and JustPark. Her appointment comes at a pivotal time for the business and her depth of knowledge will be instrumental in optimizing the business to ensure it continues to meet evolving market demands, delivering integrated parking solutions to support both drivers and businesses in multiple markets.

Throughout her career, Lina has gained extensive leadership experience across mobility, technology and operations, with a track record of transforming businesses and delivering sustainable growth. Prior to her new role, she served as COO at Airportr, where she led global expansion efforts and transitioned the company's business model from a service provider to a scalable SaaS platform. Prior to Airportr, Lina has held leadership positions at taxi-app Gett and eBay.

"Lina's extensive experience in technology and mobility, combined with her proven ability to drive operational transformation and growth, makes her ideally suited to this pivotal role," said Jeff Shanahan, Chief Executive Officer, ParkHub.

"Her leadership will not only be instrumental in shaping our integrated product offerings and delivering innovative solutions for drivers and businesses but also in fostering a strong, collaborative company culture that supports our global teams. Lina's depth of knowledge and strategic vision will help futureproof our business as we continue to scale globally."

Commenting on her new role, Lina Margolin, Chief Operating Officer of ParkHub and JustPark said: "This is an exciting time to be joining ParkHub and JustPark as the business continues to evolve across multiple markets. As we deliver innovative, integrated solutions that benefit drivers and businesses, I am equally committed to fostering a collaborative and purpose-driven company culture. By working closely with the teams in Dallas, London, and beyond, we can build on the company's impressive achievements and ensure we remain a market leader within the global parking industry."

The combined ParkHub and JustPark business now serves over 20 million drivers and 500 B2B customers globally, representing over $1 billion in booking volume. In the UK alone, JustPark facilitates parking for two cars every second, generating more than £250 million in parking income for its partners.

About ParkHub

ParkHub is an industry-leading provider of parking technology solutions, serving businesses and organizations across the U.S. The company's platform optimizes parking operations, enhances customer experiences, and provides actionable data insights to maximize revenue and efficiency. For more information visit https://parkhub.com/

About JustPark:

JustPark, established in 2006, is the UK's most useful parking app and a trusted name in both parking reservations and on-demand payments, parking a car every 2 seconds. With 13 million drivers and more than 2.5 million spaces including more than 100,000 residential spaces and some of the UK's biggest councils and car parking companies JustPark markets and monetizes both unused driveways and car park capacity, benefitting drivers and creating revenue for space owners.

For our business and local authority partners, we enable them to get the most from their parking inventory through our unique suite of industry-leading products. We enable them to foster loyalty with customers through our innovative CRM tool Reach. We provide clarity on data, allowing them to confidently make important decisions with Insights. And, with Optimize, we make dynamic, surge and event pricing simple with real-time changes. Underpinning all our solutions is a desire to work with our partners in a spirit of true collaboration, where we win when they do. For more information visit www.justpark.com

