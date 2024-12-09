Creta Successfully Completes Global CBT, Sparking Anticipation for a Revolutionary Web3 Ecosystem

Held on December 2 nd and 3 rd , the event showcased various features set to be applied in Creta Multiverse and SuperClub

Delivered real-world gameplay experiences of server-free games powered by Locus GameChain technology.

A variety of events, including Creta Tester NFT certificates and special rewards for users, garnered enthusiastic responses.

The seamless integration of Creta Multiverse and SuperClub through a single account has fueled excitement for a cohesive and interconnected Web3 ecosystem.

Creta (CRETA), a global Web3 gaming platform, announced on the 4th of December that it has successfully completed the global Closed Beta Test (CBT) for its upcoming "Creta World" platform. The CBT, held over two days on December 2nd and 3rd, attracted participants from around the world.

According to Creta, pre-registrations exceeded 1,000 users, with the platform achieving a peak of over 500 concurrent users during the test. This CBT highlighted a variety of serverless games, including Fortress W, powered by Locus GameChain technology. Participants were also given the unique opportunity to operate blockchain nodes directly using the Creta Launcher, which integrates a GameChain node.

[Screen of Locus GameChain running on the Creta Launcher]

The Multiverse unveiled its ecosystem, and a variety of content developed to date. A highlight of the event was the real-time minting test, which allowed participants to instantly create personalized NFTs, such as in-world screenshots. Those who completed specific quests were rewarded with Creta Tester NFT certificates. Furthermore, testers who logged into the Multiverse daily during the testing period received "CP," the platform's in-game currency, as a special bonus.

[Panoramic View of Central City in the Creta Multiverse]

[Battle Arena Gameplay within the Creta Multiverse]

An integration event with SuperClub, Creta's decentralized community platform, showcased the seamless connection between the Multiverse and the Web3 community. Participants minted screenshots from the Creta Multiverse as NFTs, shared them on SuperClub, and explored the real-time multi-transaction feature, enabling simultaneous transfers of digital assets to multiple recipients. The event highlighted Creta's exceptional user convenience and accessibility. Attendees praised the initiative for offering a natural and immersive introduction to Creta's innovative Web3 ecosystem, uniting the Creta Multiverse, SuperClub, and decentralized wallet services into a cohesive experience.

[Digital Rewards Offered to Participants During the CBT Period]

Creta showcased gameplay footage of its AI Avatar service, powered by its technology partner Eoground's cutting-edge AI technology, QUAVATAR. The demonstration illustrated the evolution of AI services beyond traditional text and voice chatbots, presenting hyper-realistic 3D avatars that interact and respond dynamically within virtual environments. This highlighted the vision and potential of a new era in AI-driven character services.

[Various Feedback from Testers Shared via the Creta World Club in SuperClub]

Creta is committed to leveraging the valuable feedback collected during this CBT to refine and elevate the quality of its official service. The enthusiastic response and high expectations from participants in the Philippines and India have reinforced plans to prioritize service expansion in these regions, as well as other emerging markets. For further details about the CBT and upcoming updates, please visit the official website or the Creta World Club on SuperClub.

* Creta, headquartered in Dubai, UAE, is a revolutionary Web3 gaming platform built on Locus Chain's state-of-the-art serverless technology. This technology enables seamless operation of online games and multiverses without the need for traditional servers, significantly reducing operational costs and encouraging active participation from contributors within its digital ecosystem.

The project is driven by a team of globally acclaimed industry veterans. Ray Nakazato, a highly respected figure in the Japanese and international gaming industries, serves as Creta's Chief Creative Officer (CCO). Thomas Vu, renowned for his contributions to League of Legends, leads as Chief Innovation Officer (CIO). Other key figures include Alexander Harutyunyan, former CEO of Europe's major game publisher INNOVA, and Suk-ho Yoon, CEO of CCR and the creator of South Korea's legendary game Fortress. Adding to its powerhouse team, legendary game developer Yoshiki Okamoto, celebrated for his groundbreaking work on Street Fighter II and Monster Strike, serves as a major partner. His expertise further strengthens Creta's competitive edge in building a robust Web3 metaverse ecosystem. Creta's ecosystem is composed of four core services: - Creta Multiverse (metaverse) ?Creta SuperClub (Decentralized gaming community) - Creta Studio (Hub for Game & Content creation) - Creta Game Platform (Digital game management).

