On 4 December local time, the exhibition "Thematic Collection of Cultural Exchanges along the Silk Roads: Architecture, Monuments, and Urbanism", co-sponsored by the Nanjing Municipal People's Government and UNESCO, opened at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris.

2024 Nanjing Week at UNESCO: Revisiting the Silk Road Heritage and Cohesion for Peace (Photo: Business Wire)

This exhibition mainly presents the latest published volume "Architecture, Monuments and Urbanisation" of UNESCO's flagship project "Thematic Collection of Cultural Exchanges along the Silk Roads", which takes architecture, monuments, urban design and construction along the Silk Road as clues, illustrates the cultural and technological exchanges between the different civilisations of the Silk Road over the centuries.

"(This volume) not only showcases the beauty of the Silk Roads, but also allows us to see human creation in many ways." Gabriela Ramos, Assistant Director-General for the Social and Human Sciences of UNESCO, said in her speech, "We have been working with Nanjing for many years, and we hope that the cooperation with Nanjing will go beyond the study of the contents of the cultural heritage and strengthen the links in building a platform for peace and sustainable dialogue."

Yang Xinyu, the Chinese Ambassador and permanent delegate to UNESCO, said, "In this publication, we see the evolution of civilisations and the common pursuit of the dream of peace and prosperity by all peoples."

"Heritage preservation and international co-operation is an indispensable part of cultural exchanges between the East and the West." Wang Xiaoyan, Director of the Information Office of the Nanjing Municipal People's Government, introduced in her opening speech that in 2022, Nanjing cooperated with UNESCO Silk Roads Programme to jointly compile "Thematic Collection of Cultural Exchanges along the Silk Roads: Architecture, Monuments, and Urbanism", inviting renowned experts in the fields of architecture and monuments from all over the world to trace the historical and geographical imprints of architectural exchanges along the Silk Road.

According to what is reported, in recent years, Nanjing has worked closely with UNESCO to contribute China's strength and provide China's solutions to the promotion of peace and sustainable development through activities such as World historical cultural cities expo, International Youth Forum on Creativity and Heritage, the Nanjing Peace Forum, and the Yangtze Culture Forum.

