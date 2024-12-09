Momcozy Unveils Heartwarming Christmas Campaign: "Joy for All, Love for You"

LONDON, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Momcozy, a global leader in mother and baby care, is excited to unveil its Christmas campaign "Joy for All, Love for You."The campaign is all set to make this holiday season the coziest yet. "At Momcozy, we believe in putting moms first. This Christmas, we want to inspire moms to find moments of comfort and never give up on being themselves. Let's embrace the power of COZY," said Athena Pan, Founder & CEO of Momcozy.

Kicking off on December 1, this Momcozy Christmas Campaign will feature a blend of interactive activities, exclusive brand partnerships, heartfelt surprises, and a limited-edition Momcozy Joy Box(valued up to $258.99). The box is a specially curated holiday gift designed to reminds mothers, holiday joy is also for you.

Dec. 1-8 : The campaign begins with the launch of Momcozy's Christmas AR Filter Games and introduces the Love in Action Charity Contest , where the Momcozy community nominates and votes for charities supporting mothers.

Dec. 9-12: This phase reveals details about the limited-edition Momcozy Joy Box and marks the beginning of Momcozy's exclusive collaboration with supermodel and mother of two, Iskra Lawrence .

Dec. 13-25: Highlights include the " 12 Days of Cozy Countdown " featuring daily comfort guides and surprises. The winners of the Charity Contest will be announced on Christmas.

Dec. 26-Jan. 6: The campaign wraps up with the Annual Users Interview Video on Dec. 26 and the Momcozy 2024 Recap Video on Dec. 31, celebrating the community's shared milestones and memories.

Iskra Lawrence, collaborating with Momcozy for the holiday season, said; "Every mom deserves to feel cared for and loved, especially during the holidays. I'm honored to partner with Momcozy to help moms find ways to prioritize themselves while creating joyful moments with their families."

Follow Momcozy to stay updated on the campaign and participate in the festivities.

About Momcozy

Since 2018, Momcozy has been bringing the best in comfort to mothers with wearable breast pumps, nursing bras, and other mom care products, consistently holding the top position in relevant Amazon categories. Endorsed by over 4 million mothers in over 60 countries, Momcozy offers a range of comprehensive products on multiple platforms, such as Amazon, Babylist and Boots. With continuous innovation and a commitment to creating cozy designs born from love, to make moms' lives easier around the world.

