DJ Zentra Group plc: Director/PDMR Transaction

Zentra Group plc (ZNT) Zentra Group plc: Director/PDMR Transaction 09-Dec-2024 / 13:16 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9 December 2024 Zentra Group Plc (the "Company") Director/PDMR Transaction One Heritage Group PLC ("OHG" or "the Company") the UK-based residential developer, development manager and property manager, focused on the North of England, was informed that Jason Upton, a Director of the Company, purchased a total of 141,806 ordinary shares at a price of GBP0.035 per share ("Ordinary Shares") today, 9 December 2024. Following the share purchase, Jason Upton and Vanessa Martin, a person closely associated with Mr Upton, hold a combined total of 1,366,806 Ordinary Shares, equivalent to 3.53% of the Company's issued share capital. Ms Martin holds 100,000 Ordinary Shares. Further details on the share purchase is included below. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Jason Upton 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR, Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Zentra Group Plc (formerly One Heritage Group Plc) b) LEI 2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company instrument a) Identification code GB00BLF79495 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume c) GBP0.035 141,806

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume 141,806

d)

- Price GBP0.035

- Total GBP4,963.21

e) Date of the transaction

9 December 2024

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

Contacts

Zentra Group PLC

Jason Upton

Chief Executive Officer

Email: jason.upton@zentragroup.co.uk

Robert Holbrook

Head of Finance

Email: robert.holbrook@zentragroup.co.uk

Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker)

Claire Louise Noyce

Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com

Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341

About Zentra Group PLC

Zentra Group PLC (previously One Heritage Group PLC) is a property development and management Company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for investors.

The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker ZNT.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.zentragroup.co.uk The previous website www.oneheritageplc.com will automatically redirect to the new website.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BLF79495 Category Code: DSH TIDM: ZNT LEI Code: 2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 364039 EQS News ID: 2047233 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2047233&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 09, 2024 08:17 ET (13:17 GMT)