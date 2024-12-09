GEMMEST Launches $GEM Token to Revolutionize Agriculture with Blockchain and AI

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2024 / GEMMEST, a groundbreaking blockchain-powered platform, is set to revolutionize agriculture by addressing critical challenges in the sector. Combining blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies, it aims to resolve issues such as supply chain inefficiencies, equitable pricing, and promoting sustainable practices.



Transforming Agriculture with Technology

GEMMEST's blockchain-based solutions aim to enhance traceability, efficiency, and sustainability in agriculture. Farmers, consumers, and stakeholders will benefit from real-time insights, transparent processes, and innovative financial services. By integrating IoT-enabled devices and AI-powered drones, GEMMEST provides tools for precision farming, inventory management, and supply chain optimization.

Key features include:

Traceable Supply Chains: Direct connections between farmers and consumers eliminate intermediaries, ensuring fair pricing and trust.

Immediate Payments: Smart contracts streamline transactions, ensuring timely, transparent settlements.

Sustainability: IoT and blockchain-powered solutions optimize resources, reduce waste, and promote eco-friendly farming practices.

$GEM Token Allocation and Utility

The $GEM token serves as the backbone of the GEMMEST ecosystem, facilitating seamless transactions and incentivizing sustainable practices.

Token Allocation:

Listings: 20% for CEX/DEX listings.

Staking Rewards: 20% to incentivize participation.

Ecosystem Fund: 15% for growth and partnerships.

Additional allocations for angel investors, marketing, and airdrops ensure balanced token distribution.

Vesting Schedule:

Strategic measures include a 12-month cliff for team tokens and a phased release for other allocations, safeguarding long-term stability and commitment.

Roadmap to Global Impact

GEMMEST has a clear, four-phase roadmap:

Concept Development: Built on Binance Smart Chain with a published whitepaper. Launch: $GEM token deployment, Tier 1 exchange listings, and PancakeSwap launch. Expansion: Beta app testing, global collaborations, and supply chain system tests. Adoption: Government-level partnerships, exponential user growth, and worldwide agricultural safety initiatives.

Meet the Team

GEMMEST's success is driven by industry veterans:

Anob Mate (CEO): Expert in cryptography and blockchain engineering.

Jacob Torwan (Blockchain Developer Manager): Specialist in DEX, NFTs, and DeFi platforms.

Avid Gamos (CTO): Pioneer in AI-powered agricultural drones.

Aso Mahmood (CPO): Aerospace engineer revolutionizing automated crop monitoring.

Market Potential

The global blockchain supply chain market is projected to reach $196.77 billion by 2031. With a robust platform and scalable solutions, GEMMEST is poised to capitalize on this growth, addressing global challenges such as food traceability, equitable farmer payments, and sustainable agriculture.

About GEMMEST:

GEMMEST is a blockchain-based platform revolutionizing agriculture with innovative solutions in traceability, pricing, and sustainability. By empowering farmers and consumers with real-time insights, GEMMEST fosters transparency, efficiency, and trust across the agricultural value chain.

For more information about GEMMEST and its services, please visit their website.

