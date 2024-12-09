Anzeige
Montag, 09.12.2024

WKN: A3DH8H | ISIN: GB00BMV92D64 | Ticker-Symbol: 1N00
Frankfurt
09.12.24
15:29 Uhr
3,260 Euro
+0,020
+0,62 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
09.12.2024 15:00 Uhr
Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Finanznachrichten News

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 09

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST Plc

NET ASSET VALUE

It is announced that at the close of business on 6 December 2024 the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) per ordinary share of Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc managed by RWC Asset Management LLP are as follows.

Pence per share
Cum IncomeEx-dividend		Pence per share
Ex Income
NAV with debt at par value 289.03 285.59
NAV with debt at fair value 293.63 290.20

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

9 December 2024

Legal Entity Identifier 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323


