CATHEXIS and Paradyme Join Forces, Launching as a Competitive Force in the Mid-Tier Market

Combining consulting depth with advanced technologies for greater agility and impact

CATHEXIS, a trusted government contracting firm delivering data-driven consulting and technology services, today announced its strategic acquisition of Paradyme, a forward-thinking technology company recognized for its expertise in AI/ML, DevSecOps, Agile Software Development, Human-Centered Design, and ERP solutions. This acquisition solidifies CATHEXIS's position as a competitive force in the mid-tier federal market, uniting two mission-driven organizations with a shared commitment to advancing the nation's most critical objectives.

Since 2003, Paradyme has delivered advanced technology solutions across the Intelligence Community, National Security, and Federal Civilian agencies. With strong technology partnerships and a team of highly skilled experts, Paradyme takes an innovative, technology-agnostic approach to meet the complex needs of the federal market.

"Our clients are looking for the capabilities that Paradyme brings to the market. Agencies are under increasing pressure to meet demands with higher efficiency. This requires a blend of human expertise and transformative technology - neither alone can deliver the results our clients need," said Shawn Gundrum, President and CEO of CATHEXIS. "Together, we can now offer our clients a fully integrated solution that combines consulting depth with advanced technologies, creating even greater value for our clients, partners, and employees."

"This partnership marks a significant milestone for Paradyme and our entire team of 'Paradymers,'" said Viraj Gandhi, CEO of Paradyme. "For 21 years, we've been at the forefront of technology innovation, anticipating client needs and evolving to meet market trends. Now, by joining forces with CATHEXIS, we'll be able to build on the strengths that have driven our success to date, empowering us to amplify our impact and pursue new meaningful opportunities together."

About CATHEXIS

Founded in 2006, CATHEXIS is a trusted mid-tier government contractor advancing the missions of U.S. federal agencies through innovative consulting and technology solutions. By combining deep expertise with data-driven strategies, we're empowering federal agencies to achieve their objectives with precision, agility, and impact. Learn more at www.cathexiscorp.com.

About Paradyme

Founded in 2003, Paradyme is a next-generation technology company focused on solving the federal government's most critical challenges. Specializing in AI/ML, DevSecOps, Agile Software Development, Human-Centered Design, and ERP solutions, Paradyme leverages innovative partnerships and technical expertise to drive mission success across complex federal landscapes. Learn more at www.paradyme.us.

Source: CATHEXIS

