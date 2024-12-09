Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 09.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Dieses Unternehmen wird das MicroStrategy von SOLANA!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
09.12.2024 15:02 Uhr
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CATHEXIS and Paradyme Join Forces, Launching as a Competitive Force in the Mid-Tier Market

Finanznachrichten News

Combining consulting depth with advanced technologies for greater agility and impact

TYSONS CORNER, VA / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2024 / CATHEXIS, a trusted government contracting firm delivering data-driven consulting and technology services, today announced its strategic acquisition of Paradyme, a forward-thinking technology company recognized for its expertise in AI/ML, DevSecOps, Agile Software Development, Human-Centered Design, and ERP solutions. This acquisition solidifies CATHEXIS's position as a competitive force in the mid-tier federal market, uniting two mission-driven organizations with a shared commitment to advancing the nation's most critical objectives.

Since 2003, Paradyme has delivered advanced technology solutions across the Intelligence Community, National Security, and Federal Civilian agencies. With strong technology partnerships and a team of highly skilled experts, Paradyme takes an innovative, technology-agnostic approach to meet the complex needs of the federal market.

"Our clients are looking for the capabilities that Paradyme brings to the market. Agencies are under increasing pressure to meet demands with higher efficiency. This requires a blend of human expertise and transformative technology - neither alone can deliver the results our clients need," said Shawn Gundrum, President and CEO of CATHEXIS. "Together, we can now offer our clients a fully integrated solution that combines consulting depth with advanced technologies, creating even greater value for our clients, partners, and employees."

"This partnership marks a significant milestone for Paradyme and our entire team of 'Paradymers,'" said Viraj Gandhi, CEO of Paradyme. "For 21 years, we've been at the forefront of technology innovation, anticipating client needs and evolving to meet market trends. Now, by joining forces with CATHEXIS, we'll be able to build on the strengths that have driven our success to date, empowering us to amplify our impact and pursue new meaningful opportunities together."

About CATHEXIS
Founded in 2006, CATHEXIS is a trusted mid-tier government contractor advancing the missions of U.S. federal agencies through innovative consulting and technology solutions. By combining deep expertise with data-driven strategies, we're empowering federal agencies to achieve their objectives with precision, agility, and impact. Learn more at www.cathexiscorp.com.

About Paradyme
Founded in 2003, Paradyme is a next-generation technology company focused on solving the federal government's most critical challenges. Specializing in AI/ML, DevSecOps, Agile Software Development, Human-Centered Design, and ERP solutions, Paradyme leverages innovative partnerships and technical expertise to drive mission success across complex federal landscapes. Learn more at www.paradyme.us.

Contact Information

Kristin Mills
marketing@cathexiscorp.com
404-702-7345

.

Source: CATHEXIS



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.