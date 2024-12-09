CUTV News Inc.: CUTV News Welcomes Dr. Christy Soto - Johnson

Anzeige
09.12.2024
CUTV News Welcomes Dr. Christy Soto - Johnson

Close-Up Televisions Jim Masters discusses the many ways and levels of healing people in a new video series with Dr. Christy Soto-Johnson

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2024 / Christy Soto Johnson is a Naturopathic Doctor (NMD), which is a special doctor's license for physicians capable of writing prescriptions, primary care functions, minor surgeries, etc. NMDs though, have also underdone rigorous training in natural healing modalities, such as homeopathy and nutritional care (indicating what works best either for or against a healthy biome.)

Dr. Christy is a key partner in Guiding Elements Medical Center-- a health organization dedicated to a range of conventional and alternative medicines. They have even created new therapy modalities.

In her video, Dr. Christy talks candidly with Jim about the seven components of a whole person and presents a visual that outlines the parts of us that might need healing. Most doctors, she notes, will only focus on the physical, or a combination of the menta and physical, parts of people. However, treating one's pain, bioenergetic, ancestral, spiritual, and emotional bodies is also significant in total health and healing. By using her intuitive gifts and assessing all the components of the person, she believes the most successful healing and enlightenment are accomplished.

Dr. Christy says she looks at people from more than one lens and does not work with just everyone. She draws on techniques such as chiropractic and massage, vitamins and supplements, quantum energy therapy, self-exploration, and more. Her unique treatment approaches also include knowledge that comes down through Christy's proud Mexican and Native American lineage, which emphasize natural medicine and the value of ancestral inclinations and abilities. Helping others (family and emerging doctors) to navigate and develop their talents is something the doctor truly enjoys.

The Guiding Elements team will listen attentively and implement a unique combination of tools to help people jumpstart the ultimate transformation in their health and life. People praise this team on how their attention stays with you the entire time in their beautiful and relaxing offices--from a warm initial greeting, through the extensive visit time, to the final hug. Remote sessions are just as rewarding.

Learn more of these valuable health and wellness insights by clicking on the video link below

or by visiting www.GuidingElementsMC.com

Contact Information

Louis Ceparano
President
Lou@cutvnews.com
(631) 850-3314

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OzT1mHGwqPA

Source: CUTV News Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
