WidePoint Corporation: WidePoint Partners with 22Vets Technologies for Smart City Internet of Things Program

WidePoint's Identity & Access Management Solution Selected to Deliver Cyber, Physical, Managed and Integration Security Services

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), the innovative enterprise cyber security and mobile technology provider, announced a new contract award in partnership with 22Vets Technologies ("22Vets"). WidePoint will deliver Non-Federal Issuer ("NFI") for PIV-Interoperable credentials in support of a global energy service company's new Smart City Internet of Things ("IoT") program.

Jin Kang, WidePoint's Chief Executive Officer, stated: "WidePoint and 22Vets are developing numerous opportunities for our technology management solutions. This award marries the strengths of both companies: WidePoint's innovative Identity & Access Management technology with 22Vets's IoT expertise and service excellence. This contract pilots what is envisioned to be a nationwide roll-out to create safer communities. We are excited that WidePoint has been recognized as the most secure credential provider and anticipate other awards stemming from this pilot."

Chris Pedersen, 22Vets Chief Solutions Officer, stated: "22Vets Technologies is committed to providing two public safety initiatives, CommunityFirst and StudentFirst Security programs, which integrate cyber, physical and critical infrastructure security services. 22Vets Technologies is honored to partner with WidePoint on these programs. 22Vets will integrate the smart city initiatives of a global technology solutions integrator with WidePoint's cybersecurity and PKI offering to deliver on this award."

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY) is a leading technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) dedicated to securing and protecting the mobile workforce and enterprise landscape. WidePoint is recognized for pioneering technology solutions that include Identity & Access Management (IAM), Mobility Managed Services (MMS), Telecom Management, Information Technology as a Service, Cloud Security, and Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS). To learn more, visit https://www.widepoint.com

About 22Vets Technologies:

22Vets Technologies is an IT Solution Integrator providing Cyber, Physical, Managed and Integration Security Services. A Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business, 22Vets Technologies increases Veteran value by donating a majority of earned revenue to the lifesaving programs for our Veterans that 22Vets Technologies has provided for more than a decade through their non-profit partners and the 22Vets Foundation. To learn more, visit https://www.22vetsllc.com

WidePoint Investor Relations:

Gateway Group, Inc.

Matt Glover or John Yi

949-574-3860

WYY@gateway-grp.com

SOURCE: WidePoint Corporation

View the original press release on accesswire.com