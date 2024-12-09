CMiC and Jones Integrate Leading Capabilities to Streamline Subcontractor Insurance Verification and Accelerate Project Delivery

By integrating Jones automated COI compliance, CMiC's platform enables real-time subcontractor insurance verification, reducing administrative tasks and accelerating project timelines.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2024 / CMiC, the leading provider of next generation construction ERP,has announced a strategic partnership with Jones, an insurance compliance software provider specializing in real estate and construction. This integration will deliver a robust solution to general contractors, empowering them to manage subcontractor compliance within CMiC without the need to navigate across multiple platforms. By integrating the Jones COI (Certificate of Insurance) automation capabilities into CMiC's project management applications, users can now streamline subcontractor insurance verification and compliance, thereby, accelerating workflows and reducing risk.

Jones, headquartered in New York City, provides cutting-edge software solutions that enable real estate and construction firms to mitigate insurance-related risks. With advanced AI-driven technology and industry expertise, Jones simplifies the collection, verification, and integration of insurance documentation, helping firms save time, reduce compliance gaps, and prevent costly liabilities.

According to Melissa Afkari, Integrations Manager - CMiC, "As part of our integration partner strategy, we are committed to collaborating with partners who can enhance our solutions and the value we deliver to our customers. Through our experience working with both general contractors and subcontractors, we understand the importance of project compliance. The Jones Certificate of Insurance integration with CMiC Project Management plays a vital role in streamlining subcontractor compliance management. This integration simplifies the verification of insurance requirements, reduces risk, and enhances operational efficiency - key factors in meeting industry standards and ensuring successful project outcomes."

Filling a Gap in the Industry: Delivering Subcontractor Compliance Management Capabilities Within a Single Platform

The CMiC and Jones integration addresses a common industry challenge: the need for seamless, automated subcontractor compliance management within a single platform. Integrating Jones COIverification and compliance tracking into CMiC provides general contractors with immediate visibility into compliance statuses, insurance policies, coverage amounts, and expiration dates. This information is accessible directly within the CMiC environment, streamlining access to critical details.

Through this integration, general contractors can now request subcontractor COIs directly in CMiC. Each request undergoes a two-phase review process that combines OCR (Optical Character Recognition) technology with the Jones team of insurance compliance experts, ensuring thorough document review within 24 business hours. This streamlined approach eliminates the need for manual data entry, reduces the potential for administrative errors, and supports faster, more accurate subcontractor payment processing.

The integration also includes an automatic synchronization feature that updates Jones with project and subcontractor information from CMiC. New projects created in CMiC, along with associated "Additional Insured" and "Certificate Holder" requirements, are automatically reflected in Jones, ensuring that compliance terms are consistent across both systems. Further, when new subcontractors are added to CMiC, they are seamlessly added to Jones once insurance requirements and a COI point of contact email are provided. This automated data flow reduces administrative tasks and ensures that all compliance-related details are up to date.

Additionally, the integration allows companies to designate which CMiC user roles should access the Jones platform. Mapping CMiC contact users, including project managers, to designated permissions in Jones allows firms to control who manages compliance. This approach supports improved oversight and strengthens security.

The Jones integration with CMiC also facilitates high-level field mapping to support smooth data exchange. When creating new projects in CMiC, essential details such as project name, number, address, and specific compliance language are imported directly into Jones software, ensuring accurate project setup. The "Contract Number" in CMiC serves as the unique identifier for each subcontractor, mapped as the "External Record ID" in Jones, allowing clear and consistent tracking across both systems. This integration effectively removes the need for duplicate data entry, streamlines project workflows, and improves data integrity.

Undoubtedly, the true measure of the business value this integration offers lies in the validation from our customers. As expressed by Steve Green, Vice President of Corporate Technology and Systems, Clune Construction, "with the Jones integration, our team can completely handle subcontractor insurance and see all the information they need directly in our CMiC account. Jones allows us to create new jobs, add new subcontractors, write reports, create subcontractor compliance dashboards, and perform other tasks without leaving CMiC, which, in turn, helps us avoid logging into several systems and risking errors."

Looking Ahead

For CMiC users with administrative access, this partnership with Jones means immediate access to a seamless compliance management solution embedded within their ERP. Through this integration, contractors can eliminate redundant compliance processes, maintain a single source of truth for subcontractor data, and ultimately enhance project efficiency. By combining CMiC's comprehensive ERP capabilities with Jones insurance compliance expertise, construction firms can better manage risk and focus resources on project execution, paving the way for growth and scalability.

"At Jones, we are committed to revolutionizing the way construction teams manage subcontractor insurance compliance. Our partnership with CMiC marks a pivotal moment in achieving that vision," says Omri Stern, CEO and Founder of Jones. "By introducing a bi-directional integration, we are enabling CMiC users to automate certificate of insurance (COI) tracking, synchronize compliance data in real time, and significantly reduce project risks. This partnership reflects our shared dedication to empowering construction professionals with next-generation AI tools that reduce the cost of risk, ensuring safer, more efficient, and more profitable construction projects."

About Jones Software:

Jones is a software company that helps real estate and construction firms reduce insurance risk. This allows companies to streamline processes, grow payroll, and avoid costly third-party claims. By using AI, software, and data, Jones empowers managers to make smarter decisions about risk transfer. Jones supports clients across more than 2 billion square feet of real estate and construction, enhancing insurance verification and compliance management for commercial and residential projects.



About CMiC:

As an industry pioneer, CMiC delivers complete and unified Financials and Project Management software solutions for construction and capital projects firms. CMiC's powerful software transforms how firms optimize productivity, minimize risk and drive growth by planning and managing all financials, projects, resources, and content assets-from a Single Database Platform. With customers throughout North America and overseas, CMiC serves one-quarter of ENR's Top 400 Contractors and hundreds of small and mid-sized construction firms, from general and specialty contractors to heavy/highway and project owners. Over $100 billion in construction revenue is handled by CMiC annually.

