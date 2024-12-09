Online learning platform prepares travel enthusiasts to monetize their passion and become successful Group Tour Leaders

TourAxis, the leading travel innovator and creator of transformative travel brands such as Expat Explore and Group Tour Shop, expands its travel portfolio with TourCademy, an online learning platform that empowers travel enthusiasts to channel their passions into flexible and fulfilling careers.

TourCademy enables today's travel enthusiasts to connect with real people on the road, dive into the world's top countries, and become free-physically and financially. Its robust program includes a 40-hour online Tour Leader course, hands-on Destination Training (Bootcamp) and a guaranteed industry interview for trainees who complete both courses. Graduates will be equipped to lead tour itineraries with ease and expertise, getting paid to travel the world!

This new offering also recognizes the growing market for travel professionals. This year, the travel industry has surpassed expectations to finally outpace pre-pandemic numbers with a record-breaking projected global economic contribution of $11.1 trillion. Travel businesses like TourAxis have been rapidly expanding, requiring more talent to serve their globetrotting customers. In 2023, there were 330 million travel and tourism jobs worldwide-experts predict that will grow to 449 million by 2034.

"We recognized that travelers' appetite for group tours was increasing faster than TourAxis could identify qualified tour leaders and that many avid travelers had no idea a career in this industry was viable," says Carl Cronje, CEO and Co-founder of TourAxis. "With that in mind, we assembled an expert team and founded TourCademy. We're showing people that pursuing your passions can be profitable, and we're giving them the high-quality training they need to become the best-of-the-best tour leaders that companies like TourAxis want to hire."

Guiding the Next Generation of Tour Leaders

A TourCademy education begins with the comprehensive Tour Leader course led by a team of instructors with over 40 years of combined experience, priced accessibly at £399. Throughout the online program, trainees develop the key skills needed to be successful professional tour leaders, learning how to effectively communicate with guests, conduct research and curate tour content, respect local cultural and environmental practices, and leverage travel technology.

Upon completion of the Tour Leader course, students can deepen their expertise with Destination Training (Bootcamp), joining a tour group led by a qualified tour leader from a TourAxis travel brand. This hands-on experience goes beyond the virtual classroom to show future tour leaders how to handle real-life situations. Students can also embark on a Real-Life Shadow Tour Experience, shadowing a professional Tour Leader, for additional real-world education after bootcamp.

"When I became a tour leader 20 years ago, travel education opportunities were limited and offered little information about the reality of the career I had to learn a lot on the job," says Larry Schwarz, who has led Expat Explore's Eastern USA Canada Escape tour since its launch in 2018. "With TourCademy, TourAxis is changing the status quo of tour leader education. Students will walk away with the industry connections and concrete skills needed to be successful and truly enjoy the freedom and cultural connection offered by this career."

Trainees who complete both the Tour Leader course and Destination Training (Bootcamp) are guaranteed an industry interview with a top tour operator, providing a career kickstart not offered elsewhere. Once their first job is secured, new tour leaders are on their way to a fruitful and fulfilling career TourCademy estimates a minimum yearly income of $75,000 for full-time tour leaders, earned while visiting fascinating and exotic destinations and sharing the joy of travel with people from around the world.

"We hope TourCademy will raise awareness of this exciting and rewarding career path and provide an accessible starting point for the next generation of travel professionals," says Jakes Maritz, TourCademy Dean and TourAxis Co-Founder. "Wherever they go on to lead tours, TourCademy alumni will set the standard of leadership, customer service, and knowledge, creating unforgettable experiences for travelers worldwide."

Aspiring tour leaders can begin the Tour Leader course today. More details about participating in Destination Training (Bootcamp) and Real-Life Shadow Tour Experiences will be released as the first TourCademy class is complete. TourAxis is in the final stages of accreditation for the TourCademy program. For more information, visit https://www.tourcademy.com/home.

About TourAxis

TourAxis, the leading travel innovator and creator of transformative travel brands such as Expat Explore, Group Tour Shop, PlugPlug, TourCademy and RailRocker, enriches thousands of people's lives each year by igniting their passion for experiencing the world together. The London-based company designs unforgettable travel experiences, connects people to dream destinations, and supports the next generation of travel professionals. To learn more, visit https://www.touraxis.com.

