Retarus, a leading international provider of secure and high-performance communications for business-critical processes, has been recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Digital Fax 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc US51812124. December 2024). The IDC MarketScape report aims to support organizations in choosing the right partners to address their mission-critical digital fax use cases and advance their digital transformation initiatives.

Retarus Cloud Fax solutions enable businesses to modernize and streamline their messaging infrastructure. Retarus ensures seamless integration of cloud fax services into core enterprise applications and omnichannel communication solutions and offers the highest compliance and security standards.

Transactional Messaging and document exchange are at the core of highly critical business processes such as document transfers and delivery, patient data exchange in healthcare, accounts payable (AP) and purchase order (PO), ordering and invoicing, trade confirmations or audit trails. As part of Retarus' enterprise-grade messaging platform, Retarus Cloud Fax offers customers process reliability, high performance, and robust security built on scalable infrastructure.

"We believe the IDC's MarketScape's recognition reflects Retarus' continued investment in cloud fax and our commitment to collaborating with our customers to offer innovative services and best-in-class support," said Martin Hager, Founder and CEO of Retarus. "This assessment underscores the ongoing importance of digital fax in supporting mission-critical communications and its evolving role in driving efficient and seamless workflows."

Businesses choose Retarus as a trusted provider of digital fax services, enabling its customers to innovate their legacy communications, embrace cloud fax solutions, and optimize their business-critical data exchange.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Retarus

Retarus is a global provider of APIs, gateways, and applications for messaging, email management, and the exchange of structured data for business processes with top performance, security, and data protection, provided from the company's self-operated data centers around the globe. Retarus (North America) Inc. is based in Secaucus, NJ, and with regional offices around the country, including Vermont and Massachusetts. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Munich, Germany, Retarus is owner-managed and proud of its innovative strength. The company employs a staff of around 500 at 20 locations on four continents. Retarus' services are leveraged by the world's leading companies. Retarus generates around 40 percent of its revenue in the US and offers its services both directly and in close cooperation with selected partners. Analysts constantly commend Retarus' outstanding quality and reliability. More information: www.retarus.com/us/

