09.12.2024 15:06 Uhr
Phoenix Aviation Capital and AIP Capital Announce $240 Million Term Loan

Finanznachrichten News

The facility will support Phoenix and AIP with the purchase of six aircraft on-lease

DUBLIN and STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Aviation Capital ("Phoenix"), a full-service aircraft lessor, and AIP Capital, an alternative investment manager focused on opportunities in commercial aviation today announced the closing of a $240 million term loan facility (the "facility"). The facility is intended to be used to finance the acquisition of six next-generation aircraft assets on long-term leases with five airlines across the globe. Commitments for the facility were provided by Citi, Société Générale, and HSBC ("the lenders").

AIP Capital Logo (PRNewsfoto/AIP Capital)

Citi and Société Générale acted as Joint Structuring Agents, Joint Bookrunners and Joint Mandated Lead Arrangers for the Facility. Citi will also act as the Administrative Agent and Security Trustee for the Facility.

Mathew Adamo, Managing Partner of AIP Capital who also serves on the board of Phoenix commented, "This facility represents a key milestone in Phoenix's strategy of growing its fleet of next-generation aircraft assets on lease with airlines across the globe. This facility in addition to our acquisition activity in 2024, further demonstrates Phoenix's access to the capital markets and the markets confidence in our platform and growth."

Gibson Dunn acted as legal advisor to Phoenix and AIP, and Clifford Chance acted as legal advisor to the lenders. McCann Fitzgerald acted as legal advisor to Phoenix and AIP in Ireland, and PwC provided tax advice.

About Phoenix Aviation Capital

Phoenix Aviation Capital is a full-service aircraft lessor focused on financing modern, in-demand aircraft and is dedicated to meeting the financing needs of its airline customers across the globe. Phoenix Aviation Capital is based in Dublin and is managed by AIP Capital, a global aviation asset management and investment firm.

For more information about Phoenix Aviation Capital or to speak with company executives, please contact investor.relations@phoenixaviationcap.com.

About AIP Capital

AIP Capital (AIP) is a global alternative investment manager focused on opportunities in commercial aviation. AIP believes its unique investment strategy, relationships, and hands-on approach enable AIP to execute its mission of generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its clients across market cycles. With offices in Stamford, Dublin, and Singapore, AIP maintains a global footprint and is backed by a full platform of professionals across finance, technical, legal, risk management and underwriting.

For more information about AIP Capital or to speak with company executives, please contact investor.relations@aipcapital.com

Phoenix Aviation Capital Logo (PRNewsfoto/AIP Capital)

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2382740/AIP_Capital_Logo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2382741/Phoenix_Aviation_Capital_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/phoenix-aviation-capital-and-aip-capital-announce-240-million-term-loan-302326192.html

