PR Newswire
09.12.2024 15:06 Uhr
Phastar Scoops Prestigious 2024 Scrip Award

LONDON and DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Phastar, a global specialist biometrics contract research organization (CRO), has won the Best CRO - Specialist Providers category at the 2024 Scrip Awards.

Presented at Raffles London at the OWO on Wednesday, December 4th, Phastar was recognized for its high-quality, specialized biometrics solutions, advanced clinical analytics, data visualization, and its innovative Recruitment Forecasting app, available through their Clinical Intelligence Portal. The recognition also highlights Phastar's continued commitment to industry leadership in corporate responsibility.

Phastar's dynamic Clinical Intelligence Portal was fundamental in securing the award, demonstrating advanced data visualization and analytics techniques that transform data into actionable insights. As a certified B Corporation®, Phastar illustrated how they support their environment, social, and governance (ESG) goals through SBTi Net-Zero targets, its Phastar Cares pro-bono scheme and staff volunteering program.

Graham Clark, CEO at Phastar, commented, "We are honored to have been awarded this prestigious accolade. This award is a testament to the continued dedication and hard work of our entire team. We remain committed to delivering best-in-class biometric solutions and advanced clinical analytics to our clients and are deeply grateful for their ongoing trust and partnership. Our focus is on advancing data science and innovating cutting-edge technologies that drive end-to-end clinical trial development while strengthening our sustained industry leadership and commitment to corporate responsibility."

For further information on Phastar's solutions, please visit here.

About Phastar

Phastar is an award winning, global, specialist biometrics contract research organization offering leading data management, data science, statistical consulting, and clinical trial reporting services by providing expert consultants and managing and delivering in-house projects, FSP-style arrangements, and preferred partnerships. Phastar currently has 15 offices worldwide with plans to open additional locations in the future to serve prospective and existing clients. Our number one priority is ensuring on time, quality work: every project undertaken is supervised on methodology and utilizes internal processes designed to guarantee optimal quality, inspired by 4,000 years accumulated technical experience across the company.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/phastar-scoops-prestigious-2024-scrip-award-302326074.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
