Radisson Mining Resources Inc.: Radisson Intersects Bonanza-Grade Gold at O'Brien with 1,345 g/t Gold Over 1 Metre in Likely Re-Discovery of Famous "Jewellery Box"

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSX-V: RDS, OTCQB: RMRDF) ("Radisson" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from a single and remarkably high-grade diamond drill hole recently completed at its 100%-owned O'Brien Gold Project ("O'Brien" or the "Project") located in the Abitibi region of Québec.

OB-24-347 was a shallow hole drilled at the eastern margin of the historic O'Brien Gold Mine workings. At approximately 200 metres vertical depth it intersected 643.1 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") over 2.1 metres, including 1,345.0 g/t Au over 1.0 metre. The extensive nuggety-gold and high silicification suggest that the hole has intersected the near-surface extension of the famous O'Brien "Jewellery Box", a mining stope believed to be the source of extremely high-grade and museum quality gold samples. Video of the core is available HERE.

Matt Manson, President & CEO, commented: "When the O'Brien Gold Mine was operational between 1926 and 1957, it was known for very high grades and spectacular specimens of visible gold, many of which are now in the collection of the Royal Ontario Museum. The source of some of the best specimens was thought to be the Jewellery Box stope, a narrow, vertical grade-shoot extending from 250 metres depth to at least 750 metres depth. At the time, exploration drifts were developed to try to find this zone above the 250 metres level, without success. Now, drill-hole OB-24-347 has intersected what we believe is the same Jewellery Box zone marginally offset to the east. We intend to now trace it to the surface with additional drilling and expose it with stripping. This is being planned for our 2025 exploration program. Steeply plunging high-grade shoots are characteristic of the O'Brien Gold Project. The Jewellery Box Stope was always the best of these. Its potential re-discovery offers very high value, low-hanging fruit for a future O'Brien mine."







Figure 1: Visible Gold in Drill Hole OB-24-347



Matt Manson continued: "Our 2024 drill program of 35,000 metres has comprised a combination of shallower holes, such as with today's news, and deeper holes exploring the full depth potential of O'Brien gold mineralization. Of note, we have recently completed drill hole OB-24-337, the first hole ever drilled directly below the historic mine and, at 1,700 metres, the deepest hole ever drilled at the Project. The results from this hole are expected to be released shortly."





Figure 2: Long Section and Plan View of Gold Vein Mineralization and Mineral Resources at the O'Brien Gold Project, with the Location of OB-24-347 Illustrated.

Gold Mineralization at O'Brien

Gold mineralizing quartz-sulphide veins at O'Brien occur within a thin band of interlayered mafic volcanic rocks, conglomerates, and porphyric andesitic sills of the Piché Group occurring in contact with the east-west oriented Larder Lake-Cadillac Break ("LLCB"). Gold, along with pyrite and arsenopyrite, is typically associated with shearing and a pervasive biotite alteration, and developed within multiple Piché Group lithologies and, occasionally, the hanging-wall Pontiac and footwall Cadillac meta-sedimentary rocks.

As mapped at the historic O'Brien mine, and now replicated in the modern drilling, individual veins are generally narrow, ranging from several centimetres up to several metres in thickness. Multiple veins occur sub-parallel to each other, as well as sub-parallel to the Piché lithologies and the LLCB. Individual veins have well-established lateral continuity, with near-vertical, high-grade shoots developed over significant lengths. The historic O'Brien mine produced over half a million ounces of gold from such veins and shoots at an average grade exceeding 15 g/t and over a vertical extent of at least 1,000 metres.

Based on the modern drilling, the Project has estimated Indicated Mineral Resources of 0.50 million ounces (1.52 million tonnes at 10.26 g/t Au), with additional Inferred Mineral Resources of 0.45 million ounces (1.60 million tonnes at 8.66 g/t Au). Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Current exploration is focussed on delineating well developed vein mineralization to the east of the historic mine, with additional high-grade shoots becoming evident in the exploration data over what has been described as a series of repeating trends ("Trend s 0 to 5").







Figure 3: More Visible Gold in Drill Hole OB 24-347.

Table 1: Detailed Assay Results from Drill Hole OB-24-347





Notes on Calculation of Drill Intercepts

The O'Brien Gold Project March 2023 Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") utilizes a 4.50 g/t Au bottom cutoff, a US$1600 gold price, a minimum mining width of 1.2 metres, and a 40 g/t Au upper cap on composites. Intercepts presented in Table 1 are calculated with a 1.00 g/t bottom cut-off over a minimum 1.0 metre core length so as to illustrate the frequency and continuity of mineralized intervals within which high-grade gold veins at O'Brien are developed. This methodology differs from previous Radisson disclosure, and intercepts reported in this release may not be directly comparable to historical published intercepts. Sample grades are uncapped. True widths, based on depth of intercept and drill hole inclination, are estimated to be 30-70% of core length. Lithology Codes: PON-S3: Pontiac Sediments; V3-S, V3-N, V3-CEN: Basalt-South, North, Central; S1P, S3P: Conglomerate; POR-S, POR-N: Porphyry South, North; TX: Crystal Tuff; ZFLLC: Larder Lake-Cadillac Fault Zone





Figure 4: Detail of the Jewellery Box Stope at the O'Brien Gold Mine, and Drill Hole OB-24-347 illustrated.

Table 2: Drill Hole Collar Information for Hole OB-24-347 contained in this News Release





QA/QC

All drill cores in this campaign are NQ in size. Assays were completed on sawn half-cores, with the second half kept for future reference. The samples were analyzed using standard fire assay procedures with Atomic Absorption (AA) finish at ALS Laboratory Ltd, in Val-d'Or, Quebec. Samples yielding a grade higher than 10 g/t Au were analyzed a second time by fire assay with gravimetric finish at the same laboratory. Mineralized zones containing visible gold were analyzed with metallic sieve procedure. Standard reference materials, blank samples and duplicates were inserted prior to shipment for quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) program.

Qualified Person?

Disclosure of a scientific or technical nature in this news release was prepared under the supervision of Mr. Richard Nieminen, P.Geo, (QC), a geological consultant for Radisson and a Qualified Person for purposes of NI 43-101. Mr. Nieminen is independent of Radisson and the O'Brien Gold Project.

Radisson Mining Resources Inc.

Radisson is a gold exploration company focused on its 100% owned O'Brien Gold Project, located in the Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp along the world-renowned Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break in Abitibi, Québec. The Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp has produced over 25 million ounces of gold over the last 100 years. The Project hosts the former O'Brien Mine, considered to have been Québec's highest-grade gold producer during its production. Indicated Mineral Resources are estimated at 0.50 million ounces (1.52 million tonnes at 10.26 g/t Au), with additional Inferred Mineral Resources estimated at 0.45 million ounces (1.60 million tonnes at 8.66 g/t Au). Please see the NI 43-101 "Technical Report on the O'Brien Project, Northwestern Québec, Canada" effective March 2, 2023, Radisson's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2023 and other filings made with Canadian securities regulatory authorities available at www.sedar.com for further details and assumptions relating to the O'Brien Gold Project.

